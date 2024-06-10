RC:750603

Lagos, 7, June, 2024

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN OF CAVERTON MARINE LIMITED

AND CHAIRMAN OF CAVERTON HELICOPTERS LIMITED

This is to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public that the Board of Caverton Marine Limited (a subsidiary of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc) approved the appointment of Mr. Akin Kekere-Ekun as the Chairman of its Board today the 7th of June 2024.

Mr. Akin Kekere-Ekun is an alumnus of the Oklahoma State University where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Bio-Science/Physiology. He subsequently received an MBA from the Long Island University, Brooklyn, New York and immediately proceeded for another program at the Havard Business School. He is an expert in Relationship and Portfolio Management, Financial Advisory and Bank Management with over 30 years contribution to national financial issues.

The Board of Caverton Helicopters Limited (a subsidiary of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc) approved the appointment of Mallam Bello Gwandu as the Chairman of its Board today the 7th of June 2024.

Mallam Gwandu had his primary discipline in Port Management from the University of Birmingham after which he joined the Nigerian Ports Authority as a Cadet. He rose through the ranks to become Executive Director, Ports Operations as well as Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority.

For: Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc

AMAKA OBIORA

COMPANY SECRETARY

BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Mr. Aderemi Makanjuola (Chairman), Mr. Olabode Makanjuola (CEO), Mr. Akin Kekere-Ekun,Mr. Akinsola Falola,HRM Dr. Edmund Daukoru,Mr. Bashiru Bakare, Mallam Bello Gwandu, Chief Raymond Ihyembe.