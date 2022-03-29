Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAVERTON   NGCAVERTON07

CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC

(CAVERTON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

03/29/2022 | 04:28pm EDT
RC NO: 750603

CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC 1 Prince Kayode Akingbade Close

Tel:

+234(1) 2705757

Tel:

+234(1) 2705656

Mail:

info@caverton-offshore.com

Website: www.caverton-offshore.com

Lagos, 29th March, 2022

Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc - Notice of Board Meeting and Closed Period

This is to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc (COSG or the Company) which was previously scheduled to hold on Monday, 28 March, 2022 was postponed and will now hold on Wednesday the 30th of March, 2022.

The meeting Agenda remains the same as previously notified.

Amaka Obiora

Company Secretary/Legal Adviser

DIRECTORS: Mr. Aderemi Makanjuola (Chairman), Mr. Olabode Makanjuola (CEO), HRM Dr.Edmund Maduabebe Daukoru. Mr. Bashiru Bakare

Mallam Bello Gwandu, Mr. Akinsola Falola, Chief Raymond Ihyembe, Mr. Akin Kekere-Ekun .

Disclaimer

Caverton Offshore Support Group Pplc published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 20:27:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 35 058 M 84,3 M 84,3 M
Net income 2021 -5 860 M -14,1 M -14,1 M
Net Debt 2021 30 922 M 74,4 M 74,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,98x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 954 M 9,51 M 9,51 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 363
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Olabode Makanjuola Executive Vice Chairman, CEO & Managing Director
Chesa Okoroafor Chief Financial Officer & Director
Aderemi Makanjuola Chairman
Sean Ward Technical Director
Lolade Abiola Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC-31.40%10
ENBRIDGE INC.16.43%92 855
TC ENERGY CORPORATION22.40%56 278
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.16.26%55 563
KINDER MORGAN, INC.18.22%42 515
WILLIAMS COMPANIES30.11%40 537