CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

Lagos, 29th March, 2022

Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc - Notice of Board Meeting and Closed Period

This is to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc (COSG or the Company) which was previously scheduled to hold on Monday, 28 March, 2022 was postponed and will now hold on Wednesday the 30th of March, 2022.

The meeting Agenda remains the same as previously notified.

Amaka Obiora

Company Secretary/Legal Adviser

