Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAVERTON   NGCAVERTON07

CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC

(CAVERTON)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-13
0.9500 NGN    0.00%
12:13pCaverton Offshore Support : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
08/08Caverton Offshore Support : Press release for caverton offshore support group plc
PU
07/29Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

10/17/2022 | 12:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RC NO: 750603

CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC 1 Prince Kayode Akingbade Close

Tel:

+234(1) 2705757

Tel:

+234(1) 2705656

Mail:

info@caverton-offshore.com

Website: www.caverton-offshore.com

Lagos, 14th October 2022

Notice of Board Meeting and Closed Period

This is to inform the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX or "The Exchange") and the investing public that the Board of Directors of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc (COSG or the Company) will meeting on Thursday, 27 October 2022 to consider among other things the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended 30 September 2022 (Q3, 2022 UFS).

In compliance with the NGX Rules, the COSG commenced a closed period for trading in its shares by Directors, Employees, Advisers, Consultants and any other person(s) with insider's information and their connected persons from Saturday 1st, October, 2022 until 24 hours after the announcement of the Q3, 2022 UFS to the Market.

AMAKA OBIORA

COMPANY SECRETARY

DIRECTORS: Mr. Aderemi Makanjuola (Chairman), Mr. Olabode Makanjuola (CEO), HRM Dr.Edmund Maduabebe Daukoru. Mr. Bashiru Bakare

Mallam Bello Gwandu, Mr. Akinsola Falola, Chief Raymond Ihyembe, Mr. Akin Kekere-Ekun

Disclaimer

Caverton Offshore Support Group Pplc published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 16:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC
12:13pCaverton Offshore Support : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
08/08Caverton Offshore Support : Press release for caverton offshore support group plc
PU
07/29Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and..
CI
07/29CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC : Half-year repo..
CO
07/06Caverton Offshore Support : Press release on major developments in caverton group
PU
06/30Caverton Offshore Support : New appointments in caverton offshoure support group
PU
06/30CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC : Nomination
CO
05/04CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC : Mixed general ..
CO
04/29Caverton Offshore Support Group plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
04/29Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 34 758 M 79,9 M 79,9 M
Net income 2021 -4 304 M -9,89 M -9,89 M
Net Debt 2021 33 152 M 76,2 M 76,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,34x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 183 M 7,32 M 7,32 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 344
Free-Float 22,7%
Chart CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Olabode Makanjuola Executive Vice Chairman, CEO & Managing Director
Chesa Okoroafor Chief Financial Officer & Director
Aderemi Makanjuola Chairman
Sean Ward Technical Director
Lolade Abiola Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC-44.77%7
ENBRIDGE INC.1.07%72 900
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.13.80%54 459
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-4.47%41 001
KINDER MORGAN, INC.8.39%38 729
WILLIAMS COMPANIES12.94%35 837