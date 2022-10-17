CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

RC NO: 750603
CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC 1 Prince Kayode Akingbade Close
Tel:
+234(1) 2705757
Tel:
+234(1) 2705656
Mail:
info@caverton-offshore.com
Website: www.caverton-offshore.com
Lagos, 14th October 2022
Notice of Board Meeting and Closed Period
This is to inform the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX or "The Exchange") and the investing public that the Board of Directors of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc (COSG or the Company) will meeting on Thursday, 27 October 2022 to consider among other things the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended 30 September 2022 (Q3, 2022 UFS).
In compliance with the NGX Rules, the COSG commenced a closed period for trading in its shares by Directors, Employees, Advisers, Consultants and any other person(s) with insider's information and their connected persons from Saturday 1st, October, 2022 until 24 hours after the announcement of the Q3, 2022 UFS to the Market.
AMAKA OBIORA
COMPANY SECRETARY
DIRECTORS: Mr. Aderemi Makanjuola (Chairman), Mr. Olabode Makanjuola (CEO), HRM Dr.Edmund Maduabebe Daukoru. Mr. Bashiru Bakare
Mallam Bello Gwandu, Mr. Akinsola Falola, Chief Raymond Ihyembe, Mr. Akin Kekere-Ekun
Disclaimer
Caverton Offshore Support Group Pplc published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 16:12:01 UTC.