CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

RC NO: 750603

CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC 1 Prince Kayode Akingbade Close

Tel: +234(1) 2705757 Tel: +234(1) 2705656 Mail: info@caverton-offshore.com

Website: www.caverton-offshore.com

Lagos, 14th October 2022

Notice of Board Meeting and Closed Period

This is to inform the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX or "The Exchange") and the investing public that the Board of Directors of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc (COSG or the Company) will meeting on Thursday, 27 October 2022 to consider among other things the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended 30 September 2022 (Q3, 2022 UFS).

In compliance with the NGX Rules, the COSG commenced a closed period for trading in its shares by Directors, Employees, Advisers, Consultants and any other person(s) with insider's information and their connected persons from Saturday 1st, October, 2022 until 24 hours after the announcement of the Q3, 2022 UFS to the Market.

AMAKA OBIORA

COMPANY SECRETARY

DIRECTORS: Mr. Aderemi Makanjuola (Chairman), Mr. Olabode Makanjuola (CEO), HRM Dr.Edmund Maduabebe Daukoru. Mr. Bashiru Bakare

Mallam Bello Gwandu, Mr. Akinsola Falola, Chief Raymond Ihyembe, Mr. Akin Kekere-Ekun