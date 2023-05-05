CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

RC:750603
Lagos, 5th May, 2023
Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc - Notice of Board Meeting and Closed Period
This is to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc (COSG or the Company) which was previously scheduled to hold on Tuesday, 28 March, 2023 and was postponed and will now hold on Monday the 8th of May, 2023 .
The meeting Agenda remains the same as previously notified.
Amaka Obiora
Company Secretary/Legal Adviser
Directors:
Mr. Aderemi Makanjuola (Chairman), Mr. Olabode Makanjuola (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Akin Kekere-Ekun, Mr. Akinsola Flola, Mr. HRM Edmund Daukoru, Mr. Bashiru Ayoola Bakare, Mallam Bello Gwandu, Chief Raymond Ihyembe