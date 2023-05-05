CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

RC:750603

Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc

1, Prince Kayode Akingbade Close

Victoria Island Annex, Lagos, Nigeria

Tel: +234 (1) 227 5656

+234 (1) 227 5757

+234 (1) 227 5858

Fax: +234 (1) 4618745

mail: info@caverton-offshore.com

www.caverton-offshore.com

Lagos, 5th May, 2023

Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc - Notice of Board Meeting and Closed Period

This is to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc (COSG or the Company) which was previously scheduled to hold on Tuesday, 28 March, 2023 and was postponed and will now hold on Monday the 8th of May, 2023 .

The meeting Agenda remains the same as previously notified.

Amaka Obiora

Company Secretary/Legal Adviser

Directors: