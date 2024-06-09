RC:750603

Lagos: June 7, 2024

Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc - Outcome of Board Meeting

Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc (the Company) wishes to notify Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, the 7th of June 2024, the Board considered and duly approved the Audited Financial Statements (AFS) for the year ended 31 December 2023.

The AFS will be filed with NGX today, the 7th of June, 2024. Consequently, the closed period restricting all Directors and insiders from transacting in the shares of the Company remain in place until 24 hours after the release of the AFS and Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March 2024 to the public.

