RC NO: 750603
CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC
1 Prince Kayode Akingbade Close
Tel:
+234(1) 2705757
Tel:
+234(1) 2705656
Mail:
info@caverton-offshore.com
Website: www.caverton-offshore.com
Lagos, 5th April 2024
Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc - Notice of Board Meeting and Closed Period
This is to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc (COSG or the Company) which was previously rescheduled to hold today the 5th of April, 2024 has been postponed. A new date of meeting will be advised.
Accordingly, in compliance with NGX Rules, COSG had commenced a closed period for trading in its shares by Directors, Employees, Advisers, Consultants and any other person(s) with insider's information and their connected persons from Sunday 1 January 2024 until 24 hours after the announcement of the Audited Financial Statements to the Market.
AMAKA OBIORA
COMPANY SECRETARY
BOARD OF DIRECTORS:
Mr. Aderemi Makanjuola (Chairman), Mr. Olabode Makanjuola (CEO), Mr. Akin Kekere-Ekun,Mr. Akinsola Falola,HRM Dr. Edmund Daukoru ,Mr. Bashiru Bakare, Mallam Bello Gwandu,Chief Raymond Ihyembe.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Caverton Offshore Support Group Pplc published this content on 05 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2024 17:19:03 UTC.