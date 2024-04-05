RC NO: 750603

CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC

1 Prince Kayode Akingbade Close Tel: +234(1) 2705757 Tel: +234(1) 2705656 Mail: info@caverton-offshore.com

Website: www.caverton-offshore.com

Lagos, 5th April 2024

Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc - Notice of Board Meeting and Closed Period

This is to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc (COSG or the Company) which was previously rescheduled to hold today the 5th of April, 2024 has been postponed. A new date of meeting will be advised.

Accordingly, in compliance with NGX Rules, COSG had commenced a closed period for trading in its shares by Directors, Employees, Advisers, Consultants and any other person(s) with insider's information and their connected persons from Sunday 1 January 2024 until 24 hours after the announcement of the Audited Financial Statements to the Market.

AMAKA OBIORA

COMPANY SECRETARY

BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Mr. Aderemi Makanjuola (Chairman), Mr. Olabode Makanjuola (CEO), Mr. Akin Kekere-Ekun,Mr. Akinsola Falola,HRM Dr. Edmund Daukoru ,Mr. Bashiru Bakare, Mallam Bello Gwandu,Chief Raymond Ihyembe.