RC NO: 750603
CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC
1 Prince Kayode Akingbade Close
Tel:
+234(1) 2705757
Tel:
+234(1) 2705656
Mail:
info@caverton-offshore.com
Website: www.caverton-offshore.com
CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC
LATE SUBMISSION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
LAGOS, NIGERIA - 10 MAY 2024- Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc (the Company), wishes to announce that due the delays in completing the audit process, its Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 has not been filed.
In view of the above, the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 and the Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March, 2024 would be filed on or before Monday May 20, 2024.
The Company regrets any inconveniences this delay may have caused its stakeholders.
For more information, visit the company's website at www.caverton-offshore.com
Amaka Obiora
Company Secretary
DIRECTORS: Mr. Aderemi Makanjuola (Chairman), Mr. Olabode Makanjuola (CEO), HRM Dr.Edmund Maduabebe Daukoru. Mr. Bashiru Bakare
Mallam Bello Gwandu, Mr. Akinsola Falola, Chief Raymond Ihyembe, Mr. Akin Kekere-Ekun
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Caverton Offshore Support Group Pplc published this content on 10 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2024 17:08:07 UTC.