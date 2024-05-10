RC NO: 750603

CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC

1 Prince Kayode Akingbade Close

Tel: +234(1) 2705757 Tel: +234(1) 2705656 Mail: info@caverton-offshore.com

Website: www.caverton-offshore.com

CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC

LATE SUBMISSION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

LAGOS, NIGERIA - 10 MAY 2024- Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc (the Company), wishes to announce that due the delays in completing the audit process, its Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 has not been filed.

In view of the above, the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 and the Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March, 2024 would be filed on or before Monday May 20, 2024.

The Company regrets any inconveniences this delay may have caused its stakeholders.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.caverton-offshore.com

Amaka Obiora

Company Secretary

DIRECTORS: Mr. Aderemi Makanjuola (Chairman), Mr. Olabode Makanjuola (CEO), HRM Dr.Edmund Maduabebe Daukoru. Mr. Bashiru Bakare

Mallam Bello Gwandu, Mr. Akinsola Falola, Chief Raymond Ihyembe, Mr. Akin Kekere-Ekun