CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC

ANNUAL REPORT AND CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc is committed to the highest standards of Corporate Governance to ensure proper oversight of the group operations and to create long term sustainable value for all shareholders and stakeholders. In line with best practices, there is a separation of power between the Chairman and the Group CEO, as well as a unique blend of Executive and Non-Executive Directors. The individual and collective academic qualifications and wealth of diverse skills and experience of the Board ensure independent thought and exceptional decision making.

The board of directors in driving the strategic direction of the Company ensures continual building of strong and stable relationships with shareholders, stakeholders and the community at large. The Company is now publicly quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and affirms its commitment to increasing shareholder value through open and transparent Corporate Governance Practices.

THE BOARD

The board is committed to best practices of Corporate Governance in carrying out its responsibility of determining the strategic objectives and policies of the Company. The Board is accountable to the shareholders and is responsible for creating and delivering sustainable value through proper management of the Company's affairs. The Board also provides oversight of senior management of the Company.

COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD

The board comprises the Chairman, one Executive Director, five Non-Executive Directors and one Independent Director. The Board carries out its oversight functions using its various Board Committees. This ensures efficiency and allows for deeper attention to targeted matters for the Board. The Committees are set up in line with best practices and have well defined terms of reference defining their scope and responsibilities. The Committees meet quarterly and additional meetings are convened as required.

BOARD MEETINGS 1 2 3 4 3/27/2023 7/26/2023 10/31/2023 12/19/2023 Mr. Aderemi Makanjuola - Chairman ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Mr. Olabode Makanjuola ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Mr. Akinsola Falola ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Mallam Bello Gwandu ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Mr. Akin Kekere-Ekun ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Mr. Bashiru Bakare ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ HRM Edmund Daukoru ✓ ✓ ✓ x Chief Raymond Ihyembe ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓

Note:

✓- Present; X - Absent with apology; NYA - Not a member of the Board as at this date; AR - Already Resigned

BOARD COMMITTEES

The board carries out its oversight functions through the under-listed committees:

SAFTEY COMMITTEE

The committee which consists of four (4) members is charged with oversight of the safety and quality policies, initiatives and performance of the Company from a macro perspective.

MEMBERSHIP OF THE COMMITTEE MEETINGS 1 2 3 4 3/22/2023 7/14/2023 10/24/2023 12/8/2023 Mr. Bashiru Bakare (Chairman) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Mr. Akinsola Falola ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Mr. Akin Kekere-Ekun x ✓ ✓ ✓ Mallam Bello Gwandu ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓

Note:

✓- Present; X - Absent with apology; NYA - Not a member of the Board as at this date; AR - Already Resigned

RISK & FINANCE COMMITTEE

The committee is made up of three (3) members. The mandate of the committee is to identify, outline and implement the Company's key risks and internal controls and design a bespoke enterprise risk management framework.