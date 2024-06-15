CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC

LAGOS, NIGERIA

ANNUAL REPORT AND CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC

ANNUAL REPORT AND CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PAGE

Corporate information

1

Statement of corporate responsibility for the financial statements

2

Report of the directors

3

Corporate governance report

7

Statement of directors' responsibilities

9

Report of the audit committee

10

Independent auditor's report

11

Consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

16

Consolidated and separate statements of financial position

17

Consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity

18

Consolidated and separate statements of cash flows

19

Notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements

20

Other national disclosures:

Value added statement

61

Five-year financial Summary - Group

62

Five-year financial Summary - Company

63

2

CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC

ANNUAL REPORT AND CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

CORPORATE INFORMATION

DIRECTORS:

Mr Aderemi Makanjuola

Chairman

Mr Olabode Makanjuola

Managing/CEO

Mr Akin Kekere-Ekun

Non-Executive Director

Mr Akinsola Falola

Non-Executive Director

Mr Bashiru Bakare

Non-Executive Director

Mallam Bello Gwandu

Non-Executive Director

Chief Raymond Ihyembe

Independent Director

HRM Edmund Daukoru, CON

Non-Executive Director

REGISTRATION NUMBER:

RC 750603

WEBSITE:

www.caverton-offshore.com

CORPORATE OFFICE:

1, Prince Kayode Akingbade Close

Off Muri Okunola Street

Victoria Island

Lagos, Nigeria

SOLICITOR:

PINHEIRO LP

Lagos office

5/7, Folayemi Street,

Off Coker Road, Ilupeju, Lagos, Nigeria.

EXTERNAL AUDITOR:

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Chartered Accountants

Landmark Towers

Plot 5B Water Corporation Road

Victoria Island

Lagos Nigeria

BANKERS:

Access Bank Plc

Guarantee Trust Bank Limited

Wema Bank Plc

Zenith Bank Plc

REGISTRAR:

Coronation Registrars Limited

9, Amodu Ojikutu Street

Off Saka Tinubu, Victoria Island

Lagos, Nigeria.

1

CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC

ANNUAL REPORT AND CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

STATEMENT OF CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Certification Pursuant to Section 405(1) of Companies and Allied Matter Act, 2020

We the undersigned hereby certify the following with regards to our audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 that:

  1. We have reviewed the report and to the best of our knowledge, the report does not contain:
    • any untrue statement of a material fact, or
    • omit to state a material fact, which would make the statements misleading in the light of circumstances under which such statements were made;
  3. To the best of our knowledge, the financial statement and other financial information included in this report fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and results of operation of the company as of, and for the periods presented in this report.
  4. We:
    • are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls;
    • have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries is made known to such officers by others within those entities particularly during the period in which the periodic reports are being prepared;
    • have evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls as of date within 90 days prior to the report;
    • have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as of that date;
  6. We have disclosed to the auditors of the Company and Audit Committee:
    • significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the Company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the company's auditors any material weakness in internal controls, and
    • that there are no fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have significant role in the
      Company's internal controls;

We have identified in the report that there have been no significant changes in internal controls or other factors that could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of our evaluation, including any corrective actions with regard to significant deficiencies and material weaknesses.

……………….…………..……….………

……………….…………..……….……

Mr. Olabode Makanjuola

Segun Adesuntola

Managing Director

Group Chief Finance Officer

FRC/2013/PRO/00000002456

FRC/2014/ICAN/00000009995

07 June 2024

07 June 2024

2

CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC

ANNUAL REPORT AND CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

The Directors have pleasure in presenting their report on the affairs of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc ("the Company") together with its subsidiaries ("the Group") and the consolidated and separate audited financial statements of the Group and the Company for the year ended 31 December 2023.

Legal form

Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc was incorporated in Nigeria as a private limited liability company on 2 June 2008 and became a public limited liability Company on 4 July 2008. The certificate of incorporation number of the Company is RC750603.

Principal activity

The principal activity of the Group is the provision of offshore services to the oil and gas industry. It commenced business on 1 July 2008.

State of affairs

In the opinion of the Directors, the state of the Group's and the Company's affairs is satisfactory and there has been no material change since the reporting date.

Result of operations

Group

2023

2022

'000

'000

Revenue

31,988,811

29,228,179

Loss before taxation

(12,685,933)

(5,084,656)

Taxation

(61,504)

(80,428)

Loss after taxation

(12,747,437)

(5,165,084)

Dividend

The Directors do not recommend payment of dividend in respect of the year ended 31 December 2023 (2022: Nil).

Property, plant and equipment

Company

20232022

'000'000

--

(58,069) (408,436)

--

(58,069) (408,436)

Information relating to changes in property, plant and equipment is shown in Note 17 to the consolidated and separate audited financial statements. In the opinion of the Directors, the market value of the Group and the Company's property, plant and equipment is not less than the carrying value shown in the consolidated and separate financial statements.

Acquisition of own shares

The Company did not purchase any of its own shares during the year under review (2022: Nil).

Directors' interests in shares

The interests of the Directors are stated in the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company. The following Directors of the Company held office during the year and had interest in the shares of the Company as follows:

Number of ordinary shares of 50k each held

Mr Aderemi Makanjuola

Mr Olabode Makanjuola

Mr Bashir Bakare

Mr Akinsola Falola

HRM King Edmund Daukoru

Mallam Bello Gwandu

Mr Akin Kekere-Ekun

2023

Direct Indirect

410,022,219 1,810,199,025

50,005,000 14,800,000

20,000,000-

20,000,000-

15,000,000-

10,000,000-

10,100,000 10,000,000

535,127,219 1,834,999,025

2022

Direct Indirect

410,022,219 1,810,199,025

50,005,000 14,800,000

20,000,000-

20,000,000-

15,000,000-

10,000,000-

100,000 10,000,000

525,127,219 1,834,999,025

The indirect interest held by Mr Aderemi Makanjuola, Mr Olabode Makanjuola and Mr Akin Kekere-Ekun are for Tasmania Investments Limited, Athena Equity Investment Limited and KPH Construction Company Limited respectively.

Capitalisation history

Authorized

Paid up

Year

Increase

cumulative

Increase

cumulative

Cumulative

'000

'000

'000

'000

Units

Consideration

1/1/2023

-

3,350,510

-

1,675,255

3,350,509,750

Cash and shares

1/1/2022

-

3,350,510

-

1,675,255

3,350,509,750

Cash and shares

3

CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC

ANNUAL REPORT AND CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

Retirement of directors

All the Directors retire by rotation and being eligible, offer themselves for re-election.

Directors' interest in contracts

None of the Directors has notified the Group for the purpose of Section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act of any disclosable interest in contracts with which the Group is involved as at 31 December 2023 (2022: Nil).

Shareholding structure

The issued and fully paid share capital of the Company was beneficially owned as follows:

As at 31 December 2023

As at 31 December 2022

Number of

Number of

holders

Holdings

% Holdings

holders

Holdings

% Holdings

Corporate

116

422,094,859

12.60

108

424,445,669

12.67

Foreign

11

1,340,617

0.04

12

1,690,617

0.05

Directors (direct and Indirect holding)

10

2,360,126,244

70.44

10

2,360,126,244

70.44

Estate of deceased persons

2

101,320

0.00

3

196,320

0.01

Individual

3,596

555,403,678

16.58

3,117

524,877,380

15.67

Trust and Pension Fund

5

9,458,423

0.28

6

36,882,591

1.10

Foundation and schools

11

379,790

0.01

4

268,300

0.01

Nominees

1

399,819

0.01

6

826,329

0.02

Clubs and Associations

-

-

-

4

195,200

0.01

Enterprise

3

1,205,000

0.04

3

1,001,100

0.03

3,755

3,350,509,750

100.00

3,273

3,350,509,750

100.00

Shareholding

The issued and fully paid up share capital of the Company is N1,675,254,875 (One billion, six hundred and seventy-five million, two hundred and fifty-four thousand, eight hundred and seventy-five naira) made up of 3,350,509,750 ordinary shares of 50kobo each. According to the register of members, apart from the three substantial shareholders (Tasmania Investments Limited, Aderemi Makanjuola and Molar Vessels Limited) no other person or persons held more than 5% of the issued and fully paid up shares of the company at 31 December 2023.

At 31 December 2023

Number of

holders % Holdings

At 31 December 2022

Number of

holders % Holdings

Foreign

1,340,617

0.04

1,690,617

0.05

Corporate

2,257,093,884

67.37

424,445,669

12.67

Various individuals

1,092,075,249

32.59

2,924,373,464

87.28

Substantial interest in shares:

Tasmania Investments Limited (Rep by Aderemi Makanjuola) Aderemi Makanjuola M.

Molar Vessels Supplies Limited

3,350,509,750100.00

At 31 December 2023

Number of

shares%

1,810,199,02573.42

410,022,21916.63

245,363,9549.95

3,350,509,750100.00

At 31 December 2022

Number of

shares%

1,810,199,02573.42

410,022,21916.63

245,363,9549.95

Substantial interest in shares:

Strategic shareholders (inclusive of Aderemi Makanjuola) Directors holdings (other than Aderemi Makanjuola) Free float

2,465,585,198

100.00

2,465,585,198

100.00

At 31 December 2023

At 31 December 2022

Number of

Number of

shares

%

shares

%

2,465,585,198

73.59

2,475,590,198

73.89

149,845,000

4.47

139,905,000

4.18

735,079,552

21.94

735,014,552

21.94

3,350,509,750

100.00

3,350,509,750

100.00

4

CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC

ANNUAL REPORT AND CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

Shareholding structure (continued)

Shareholders register range analysis as at 31 December 2023 are as follows:

Number of

Number of

%

Range

holders

% of holders

holdings

shareholding

1 - 10,000

2,404

64.02

5,031,211

0.15

10,001 -50,000

574

15.29

14,914,276

0.45

50,001 -100,000

227

6.05

18,089,656

0.54

100,001 -500,000

378

10.07

89,035,175

2.66

500,001 -1,000,000

63

1.68

49,014,906

1.46

1,000,001 - 5,000,000

70

1.86

144,471,859

4.31

5,000,001 - 10,000,000

19

0.51

165,749,247

4.95

10,000,001 - 50,000,000

16

0.43

348,613,222

10.40

50,000,001 - 100,000,000

1

0.03

50,005,000

1.49

100,000,001 - 1,000,000,000

2

0.05

655,386,173

19.56

1,000,000,001 above

1

0.03

1,810,199,025

54.03

3,755

100.00

3,350,509,750

100.00

Shareholders register range analysis as at 31 December 2022 are as follows:

Number of

Number of

%

Range

holders

% of holders

holdings

shareholding

1 - 10,000

2,139

65.35

4,404,531

0.13

10,001 -50,000

469

14.33

11,930,881

0.36

50,001 -100,000

193

5.90

15,100,860

0.45

100,001 -500,000

294

8.98

68,810,040

2.05

500,001 -1,000,000

70

2.14

53,909,367

1.61

1,000,001 - 5,000,000

64

1.96

128,199,964

3.83

5,000,001 - 10,000,000

23

0.70

193,903,264

5.79

10,000,001 - 50,000,000

17

0.52

358,660,645

10.70

50,000,001 - 100,000,000

1

0.03

50,005,000

1.49

100,000,001 - 1,000,000,000

2

0.06

655,386,173

19.56

1,000,000,001 above

1

0.03

1,810,199,025

54.03

3,273

100.00

3,350,509,750

100.00

Employment of disabled persons

The Group has a non-discriminatory policy on the consideration of applications for employment, including those received from disabled persons. All employees are given equal opportunities to develop themselves. The Group's policy is that the highest qualified and most experienced persons are recruited for appropriate job levels irrespective of an applicant's state of origin, ethnicity, religion or physical condition. There Group had no disabled employee as at 31 December 2023 (2021: Nil).

Employees involvement and training

The Group places a high premium on the development of its manpower and consults with employees on matters affecting their well-being. Formal and informal channels of communication are employed in keeping staff abreast of various factors affecting the performance of the Group.

Health, Safety at Work and Welfare of Employees

Health and safety regulations are in force within the Company's premises and employees are aware of existing regulations. The group places high premium on the health, safety and welfare of its employees in their places of work. To this end, the Group has various forms of insurance policies including Group life insurance to adequately secure and protect its employees. The group also has in place a healthcare insurance scheme for employees' medical needs.

Charitable contribution and donation

2023

2022

The Group made charitable donations as follows:

'000

'000

Donations to National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers

2,000

-

Donations to Lagos Polo club

10,500

1,290

Special Olympics Nigeria

-

1,006

Salah gift to NCAA staff

-

450

Salah gift to FAAN staff

-

127

Ibibaisokariari Foundation

-

10,000

Corporate gifts

15,050

-

27,550

12,873

5

CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC

ANNUAL REPORT AND CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

Financial commitments

The directors are of the opinion that all known liabilities and commitments have been taken into account. These liabilities are relevant in assessing the Company's consolidated and separate financial statements.

Going concern

Nothing has come to the attention of the Directors to indicate that the Group and the Company will not remain a going concern for at least twelve months from the date of this statement.

Key events in the reporting period

No identified key events in the year (2022: Nil).

Format of consolidated and separate financial statements

The consolidated and separate financial statements of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc have been prepared in accordance with the reporting and presentation requirement of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 and requirements of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (Amendment) Act, 2023.

Event after the reporting date

Information relating to events after the reporting date is disclosed in Note 37 of the financial statements.

Auditors

The Company's auditors, Messrs. PricewaterhouseCoopers have indicated their willingness to continue in office in accordance with Section 401 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

…....................................................

Amaka Pamela Obiora

Company secretary

FRC/2015/PRO/00000011302

07 June 2024

6

CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC

ANNUAL REPORT AND CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc is committed to the highest standards of Corporate Governance to ensure proper oversight of the group operations and to create long term sustainable value for all shareholders and stakeholders. In line with best practices, there is a separation of power between the Chairman and the Group CEO, as well as a unique blend of Executive and Non-Executive Directors. The individual and collective academic qualifications and wealth of diverse skills and experience of the Board ensure independent thought and exceptional decision making.

The board of directors in driving the strategic direction of the Company ensures continual building of strong and stable relationships with shareholders, stakeholders and the community at large. The Company is now publicly quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and affirms its commitment to increasing shareholder value through open and transparent Corporate Governance Practices.

THE BOARD

The board is committed to best practices of Corporate Governance in carrying out its responsibility of determining the strategic objectives and policies of the Company. The Board is accountable to the shareholders and is responsible for creating and delivering sustainable value through proper management of the Company's affairs. The Board also provides oversight of senior management of the Company.

COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD

The board comprises the Chairman, one Executive Director, five Non-Executive Directors and one Independent Director. The Board carries out its oversight functions using its various Board Committees. This ensures efficiency and allows for deeper attention to targeted matters for the Board. The Committees are set up in line with best practices and have well defined terms of reference defining their scope and responsibilities. The Committees meet quarterly and additional meetings are convened as required.

BOARD MEETINGS

1

2

3

4

3/27/2023

7/26/2023

10/31/2023

12/19/2023

Mr. Aderemi Makanjuola - Chairman

Mr. Olabode Makanjuola

Mr. Akinsola Falola

Mallam Bello Gwandu

Mr. Akin Kekere-Ekun

Mr. Bashiru Bakare

HRM Edmund Daukoru

x

Chief Raymond Ihyembe

Note:

- Present; X - Absent with apology; NYA - Not a member of the Board as at this date; AR - Already Resigned

BOARD COMMITTEES

The board carries out its oversight functions through the under-listed committees:

SAFTEY COMMITTEE

The committee which consists of four (4) members is charged with oversight of the safety and quality policies, initiatives and performance of the Company from a macro perspective.

MEMBERSHIP OF THE COMMITTEE

MEETINGS

1

2

3

4

3/22/2023

7/14/2023

10/24/2023

12/8/2023

Mr. Bashiru Bakare (Chairman)

Mr. Akinsola Falola

Mr. Akin Kekere-Ekun

x

Mallam Bello Gwandu

Note:

- Present; X - Absent with apology; NYA - Not a member of the Board as at this date; AR - Already Resigned

RISK & FINANCE COMMITTEE

The committee is made up of three (3) members. The mandate of the committee is to identify, outline and implement the Company's key risks and internal controls and design a bespoke enterprise risk management framework.

7

CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC

ANNUAL REPORT AND CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

RISK & FINANCE COMMITTEE (CONTINUED)

MEMBERSHIP OF THE COMMITTEE

MEETINGS

1

2

3

4

3/27/2023

7/17/2023

10/27/2023

12/11/2023

Mr. Akin Kekere-Ekun (Chairman)

x

Mr. Bashiru Bakare

Chief Raymond Ihyembe

GOVERNANCE AND IMPLEMENTATION COMMITTEE

The Committee comprises five (5) members. The committee is tasked with overseeing the Corporate Governance policies and procedures of the Company.

MEMBERSHIP OF THE COMMITTEE

MEETINGS

1

2

3

4

3/21/2023

7/10/2023

10/25/2023

12/1/2023

Chief Raymond Ihyembe - Chairman

HRM Dr. Edmund Daukoru

x

x

Mallam Bello Gwandu

Mr. Akin Kekere-Ekun

x

Mr. Bashiru Bakare

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The audit committee in line with Section 359(5) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act is mandated to examine the auditor's report and make recommendations thereon to the General Meeting. The committee consists of five (5) members.

MEMBERSHIP OF THE COMMITTEE

MEETINGS

1

2

3

4

3/27/2023

7/24/2023

10/27/2023

12/11/2023

Mr. Hakeem Shagaya - Chairman

Mr. Friday Odigue Ejere

Mr. Tola Atekoja

Chief Raymond Ihyembe

Mr. Akin Kekere-Ekun

x

TRADING POLICY

The company has complied with the provisions of the Section 14 of the Amended Listing Rules of the Nigerian Stock Exchange by adopting a code of conduct regarding securities transactions by its Directors and all Staff. All Directors and all Staff have complied with Listing rules and the Issuer's code of conduct regarding securities transactions.

8

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Caverton Offshore Support Group Pplc published this content on 15 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2024 03:23:07 UTC.