Cavotec's second quarter report 2024 will be published at 07:00 am CEST on Thursday 25 July. A webcasted presentation and teleconference will be held at 10:00 am CEST the same day, where CEO David Pagels and CFO Joakim Wahlquist will present the report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link https://ir.financialhearings.com/cavotec-sa-q2-report-2024. Via the webcast you can ask written questions.
If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50048866. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.
Contacts
For further details please contact:
Joakim Wahlquist
CFO
Telephone: +46 70 403 47 86
Email: joakim.wahlquist@cavotec.com
About Cavotec
Cavotec is a leading cleantech company that designs and delivers connection and electrification solutions to enable the decarbonization of ports and industrial applications. Backed by close to 50 years of experience, our systems ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations for a wide variety of customers and applications worldwide. To find out more about Cavotec, visitcavotec.com.
Cavotec SA is a Switzerland-based company active in four business segments: Ports and Maritime, Airports, Mining and Tunneling, and General Industry. Through the Ports and Maritime segment, it offers automated mooring equipment, shore-to-ship electrical systems and electrical transmission and control systems, such as collector columns, swivel joint units and cable reels. The Airports segment includes propulsion controlled aircraft systems, fuelling arms, units for power and dry preconditioned air supply of aircrafts, cable coilers and power conversion equipment. The Mining and Tunneling segment comprises various mining equipment, such as cables, cable reels, power connectors and industrial radio remote controls. The General Industry segment offers a range of products, including slip ring columns for wind turbines and power connectors for high speed trains, among others. On September 3, 2012, it acquired aircraft ground support equipment manufacturer Combibox Systems Scandinavia AB.