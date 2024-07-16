English
Cavotec SA
Investor News
Invitation to the presentation of Cavotec's second quarter report 2024

Cavotec's second quarter report 2024 will be published at 07:00 am CEST on Thursday 25 July. A webcasted presentation and teleconference will be held at 10:00 am CEST the same day, where CEO David Pagels and CFO Joakim Wahlquist will present the report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link https://ir.financialhearings.com/cavotec-sa-q2-report-2024. Via the webcast you can ask written questions.

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50048866. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

Contacts

For further details please contact:
Joakim Wahlquist
CFO
Telephone: +46 70 403 47 86
Email: joakim.wahlquist@cavotec.com

About Cavotec

Cavotec is a leading cleantech company that designs and delivers connection and electrification solutions to enable the decarbonization of ports and industrial applications. Backed by close to 50 years of experience, our systems ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations for a wide variety of customers and applications worldwide. To find out more about Cavotec, visitcavotec.com.

