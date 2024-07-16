Published: 2024-07-16 15:00:00 CEST Cavotec SA

Investor News Invitation to the presentation of Cavotec's second quarter report 2024 Cavotec's second quarter report 2024 will be published at 07:00 am CEST on Thursday 25 July. A webcasted presentation and teleconference will be held at 10:00 am CEST the same day, where CEO David Pagels and CFO Joakim Wahlquist will present the report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link https://ir.financialhearings.com/cavotec-sa-q2-report-2024. Via the webcast you can ask written questions. If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50048866. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference. Contacts For further details please contact:

Joakim Wahlquist

CFO

Telephone: +46 70 403 47 86

Email: joakim.wahlquist@cavotec.com About Cavotec Cavotec is a leading cleantech company that designs and delivers connection and electrification solutions to enable the decarbonization of ports and industrial applications. Backed by close to 50 years of experience, our systems ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations for a wide variety of customers and applications worldwide. To find out more about Cavotec, visitcavotec.com. Attachments:

Invitation to the presentation of Cavotecs second quarter report 2024.pdf



This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices

To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page