  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Cavotec SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCC   CH0136071542

CAVOTEC SA

(CCC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  12:15:29 2023-03-17 pm EDT
12.60 SEK   +1.61%
01:23pCavotec : Resolution EGM 17 March 2023
PU
10:56aResolution at the extraordinary general meeting of Cavotec
AQ
03/08Joakim Wahlquist appointed new CFO of Cavotec effective May 1st, 2023
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cavotec : Resolution EGM 17 March 2023

03/17/2023 | 01:23pm EDT
Press Release

17 March 2023 15:55:00 CET

Resolution at the extraordinary general meeting of Cavotec

Today, Friday 17 March 2023, the extraordinary general meeting of Cavotec SA (publ) was held. The general meeting resolved to approve the board's proposal from 22 February 2023 to increase the company's nominal share capital. The board subsequently implemented the increase of the Company's share capital in the amount of CHF 8,716,981.00, i.e. from the current share capital of CHF 65,970,240.00 to CHF 74,687,221.00, through the issuance of 12,452,830 new shares of the Company. The shares are placed at a price of SEK 13.25 per share, consequently raising proceeds of approximately SEK 165 million before transaction costs. The capital increase will become effective once registered with the commercial register.

For further details and information on background to and reasons for the new share issue, refer to the company's press release on a directed share issue on 22 February 2023.

Contacts

For further details please contact:

Johan Hähnel

Investor Relations Manager

Telephone: +46 70 605 63 34

Email: investor@cavotec.com

About Cavotec

Cavotec is a leading engineering group that designs and manufactures automated connection and electrification systems for ports and industrial applications worldwide. We want to contribute to a future world that is cleaner, safer and more efficient by providing innovative connection solutions for ships, aircraft and mobile equipment today. To findout more about Cavotec, visit our website at cavotec.com.

Attachments

Resolution at the extraordinary general meeting of Cavotec

Cavotec

Via Serafino Balestra 27

CH-6900 Lugano

Disclaimer

Cavotec SA published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 17:22:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
