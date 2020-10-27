Cavotec : launches next generation MoorMaster, first delivery for world's first fully autonomous, zero-emission ships

Log in
10/27/2020 | 03:10am EDT
MoorMaster NxG will revolutionise the way ships enter and leave ports, mooring in as little as 30 seconds to drastically reduce docking times.

Shipping companies and ports worldwide can now make every minute matter, significantly reducing fuel consumption and increasing port productivity, with simpler and faster implementation of Cavotec's next generation automated vacuum mooring solution.

Cavotec, the world's leading manufacturer of connection and electrification solutions for the maritime industry, is today launching its next generation automated vacuum mooring solution, MoorMaster NxG.

MoorMaster NxG will revolutionise the way ships enter and leave ports, mooring in as little as 30 seconds to drastically reduce docking times. The system of anchoring ships to port using ropes and chains, unchanged since the dawn of sailing and often taking up to one hour, is set for a radical overhaul, enabling shipping companies to make every minute of their journey matter.

Shorter turn-around times mean more time cruising at lower speeds for lower fuel consumption and a greener, cleaner world. Fast, hands-free mooring enables ports to increase productivity while also reducing emissions and keeping employees safe.

Mikael Norin, Cavotec CEO, says: 'As the inventors of vacuum mooring, we've used every minute of data from 20 years' service to redesign MoorMaster from the ground up, to deliver faster, smarter installation, improved performance, continuous monitoring and easier maintenance. All in a unit with a smaller more streamlined footprint and an aesthetically pleasing design.

'These are qualities that ASKO Maritime have seen as crucial when they are planning the introduction of the world's first autonomous, zero emissions vessels. We are very proud of having been selected as a key partner to ASKO,' says Norin.

ASKO Maritime, the shipping arm of Norway's largest grocery chain, will benefit from MoorMaster NxG in its Oslo Fjord operations where the fully electric ships will sail autonomously from port to port thereby replacing two million kilometres of truck transport, saving 5,000 tonnes of CO2 every year.

Kai Just Olsen, ASKO Maritime CEO, says: 'The MoorMaster system will save us huge amounts of energy and is a key enabler of autonomous operations. Since we won't need to use the powerful bow and side thrusters in port, our electric vessels will use less energy and also extend the battery lifetime. The MoorMaster technology is perfect to complement to our new ships - using modern technology for a futuristic fleet.'

Even with conventional vessels, MoorMaster can reduce the level of harmful emissions by as much as 98 per cent during mooring leading to a healthier environment for port employees and nearby communities. MoorMaster NxG comes with patented Active Control™ technology and uses a proprietary software algorithm to eliminate vessel motion while also drastically increasing system lifetime.

For ports, this leads to increased loading/offloading productivity and enables future use cases such as fully automated ship-to-shore cranes. With continuous recording of operational data, the advent of artificial intelligence is set to further improve MoorMaster NxG with every software update and every minute of operations at all sites worldwide.

'In the next ten years, with the introduction of smart shipping technology, we could finally see the end of the slow and dangerous use of ropes and chains at dockside. A modern shipping industry needs a mooring solution that meets and exceeds its high expectations of productivity and reduced environmental footprint at docks around the world,' concludes Norin.

About MoorMaster NxG and Cavotec

To learn more about MoorMaster NxG please visit www.moormaster.com.

Cavotec is a leading engineering group that designs and manufactures automated connection and electrification systems for ports, airports, and industrial applications worldwide. Learn more at cavotec.com.

MoorMaster is a registered trademark in the EU, USA, Canada, Brazil, India, New Zealand, Australia and Norway, as well as an international WIPO registration.

We want to contribute to a future world that is cleaner, safer and more efficient by providing innovative connection solutions for ships, aircraft and mobile equipment today.

Disclaimer

Cavotec SA published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 07:09:08 UTC

