Cavotec's Nomination Committee ahead of Annual General Meeting 2021

09/25/2020 | 09:30am EDT

The Nomination Committee of Cavotec SA (“Cavotec”) consists of members appointed by Cavotec’s Board of Directors, in accordance with Cavotec's Internal Regulations. However, the composition of the members of the Nomination Committee presented below is in line with the recommendations of the Swedish Corporate Governance Code. The main purpose and responsibility of the Nomination Committee is to present proposals for the election and remuneration of the Chairman and the Board of Directors as well as the Auditors to the Annual General Meeting 2021. 

The Board of Directors has decided that the four largest shareholders, representing 63.1% of the vote, and the Chairman of Cavotec’s Board of Directors shall be represented in the Nomination Committee. On 31 August 2020, the four largest shareholders recorded in the company’s share register were Bure Equity AB (36.2% of the vote), AP4 (9.8% of the vote), Lannebo Fonder (8.7% of the vote) and Nomina SA (8.4% of the vote).

Upon nomination from the major shareholders, the Board of Directors has appointed the following representatives to the Nomination Committee:

  •  Henrik Blomquist, who represents Bure Equity AB
  •  Thomas Ehlin, who represents The Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund (AP4)
  •  Claes Murander, who represents Lannebo Fonder
  •  Fabio Cannavale, who represents Nomina SA 
  •  Patrik Tigerschiöld, Chairman of Cavotec’s Board of Directors 

The above calculation is based on 94,241,329 shares, which represents the total number of ordinary shares in Cavotec.

Cavotec’s Annual General Meeting for the financial year 1 January 2020 – 31 December 2020 will be held on 27 May 2021. In order for the Nomination Committee to be able to evaluate the proposals received with due care, proposals must be submitted by no later than 18 March 2021. The Nomination Committee’s proposals will be presented in the Notice convening the Annual General Meeting 2021 and on the company’s website.

Shareholders in Cavotec should send proposals to the Nomination Committee by email to nomination@cavotec.com.

ENDS


For further details please contact:

Johan Hähnel
Investor Relations Manager
Telephone: +46 70 605 63 34. Email: investor@cavotec.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15:30 CEST on 25 September 2020.

About Cavotec
Cavotec is a leading engineering group that designs and manufactures automated connection and electrification systems for ports, airports and industrial applications worldwide. Cavotec’s innovative technologies ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations. To find out more about Cavotec, visit our website at cavotec.com.

Attachment

Primary Logo


