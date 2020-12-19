Log in
Press Release : Roberto Italia leaves the board of Cavotec

12/19/2020 | 04:30am EST
   Following his appointment as CEO of international investment group 
Verlinvest earlier this year Roberto Italia has decided to resign from 
Cavotec's Board of Directors with immediate effect to focus on that 
role. Roberto Italia has been a board member of Cavotec since 2018. 
 
   Patrik Tigerschiöld, chairman of the board of Cavotec, comments: "I 
would like to thank Roberto for his valuable contribution during the 
time that we have served together on the board, and I wish him every 
success". 
 
   ENDS 
 
   For further details please contact: 
 
   Johan Hähnel 
 
   Investor Relations Manager 
 
   Telephone: +46 70 605 63 34. Email: 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=m_TGvjo01L66C017k6Qud2Za-bQbbRB0RZnopAqfimZQTMTdq6nuQzRLT3ZufXJFDy4BCwCPBXxuCOYfinpRFfCKQC3jfM3wJ3E-ezqSTRA= 
investor@cavotec.com 
 
   This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of 
the contact person set out above, at 10:30 CET on 19 December 2020. 
 
   About Cavotec 
 
   Cavotec is a leading engineering group that designs and manufactures 
automated connection and electrification systems for ports, airports and 
industrial applications worldwide. Cavotec's innovative technologies 
ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations. To find out more 
about Cavotec, visit our website at cavotec.com. 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- Press Release 19 December 2020 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0370599a-e38e-4823-a61d-c1dc8e727f8f

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2020 04:30 ET (09:30 GMT)

