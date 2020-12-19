Press Release : Roberto Italia leaves the board of Cavotec

Following his appointment as CEO of international investment group Verlinvest earlier this year Roberto Italia has decided to resign from Cavotec's Board of Directors with immediate effect to focus on that role. Roberto Italia has been a board member of Cavotec since 2018. Patrik Tigerschiöld, chairman of the board of Cavotec, comments: "I would like to thank Roberto for his valuable contribution during the time that we have served together on the board, and I wish him every success". ENDS For further details please contact: Johan Hähnel Investor Relations Manager Telephone: +46 70 605 63 34. Email: https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=m_TGvjo01L66C017k6Qud2Za-bQbbRB0RZnopAqfimZQTMTdq6nuQzRLT3ZufXJFDy4BCwCPBXxuCOYfinpRFfCKQC3jfM3wJ3E-ezqSTRA= investor@cavotec.com This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10:30 CET on 19 December 2020. About Cavotec Cavotec is a leading engineering group that designs and manufactures automated connection and electrification systems for ports, airports and industrial applications worldwide. Cavotec's innovative technologies ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations. To find out more about Cavotec, visit our website at cavotec.com. Attachment -- Press Release 19 December 2020 https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0370599a-e38e-4823-a61d-c1dc8e727f8f

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2020 04:30 ET (09:30 GMT)