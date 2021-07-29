Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. CAVU Mining Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAVU   CA14965K1093

CAVU MINING CORP.

(CAVU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CAVU Mining Closes Oversubscribed Flow Through Private Placement Financing

07/29/2021 | 08:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2021) - CAVU Mining Corp. (CSE: CAVU) (FSE: 8NQ) ("CAVU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered flow through private placement offering on an oversubscribed basis for gross proceeds of $513,600. The closing consisted of the issuance of 1,141,332 flow through shares1 ("FT Shares") at a price of $0.45 per FT Share (the "Offering").

Finder's fees of $22,456 were paid in connection with the Offering.

The proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for exploration expenditures on the Hopper copper-gold project in Yukon and the Kitimat copper-gold project in BC.

In accordance with applicable securities laws, the securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a four-month and one day statutory hold period expiring on November 29, 2021.

About CAVU Mining Corp.

CAVU Mining Corp. is a junior mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects containing metals used in green technologies and the renewable energy sector. The Company is currently focused on the exploration of its Hopper Copper-Gold Project in the Yukon and continues to evaluate complimentary mineral projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dr. Jaap Verbaas, P.Geo.
CEO and Director
CAVU Mining Corp.
jverbaas@cavumining.com
604-493-2997

1The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91525


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about CAVU MINING CORP.
08:35aCAVU Mining Closes Oversubscribed Flow Through Private Placement Financing
NE
07/27CAVU MINING : Offers Drilling Update from Hopper Copper-Gold Project
MT
07/27CAVU Completes First Three Drill Holes on Hopper Copper-Gold Project and Send..
NE
07/21CAVU Mining Corp. Resumes Drilling Program at Hopper Copper Project, Yukon
CI
07/21CAVU Resumes Drilling Program at Hopper Copper Project, Yukon
NE
07/19CAVU Mining Corp. Intersects Copper-Bearing Skarn At Hopper Copper- Gold Proj..
CI
07/19CAVU Intersects Copper-Bearing Skarn at Hopper Copper-Gold Project and Update..
NE
07/06CAVU Mining Corp. Mobilizes Drilling Team to Hopper Copper-Gold Project in Yu..
CI
07/06CAVU Mobilizes Drilling Team to Hopper Copper-Gold Project in Yukon
NE
06/28CAVU Announces Non-Brokered Flow Through Private Placement
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,05 M -0,04 M -0,04 M
Net cash 2020 0,04 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8,44 M 6,72 M 6,77 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart CAVU MINING CORP.
Duration : Period :
CAVU Mining Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Verbaas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander McAulay Chief Financial Officer
Danny Matthews Independent Director
David Jason Goertz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAVU MINING CORP.0.00%7
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.39.70%53 756
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION0.09%50 389
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.71.90%14 764
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-3.28%11 055
BOLIDEN AB15.24%10 649