CAVU Mining Corp.: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

03/01/2022 | 08:35am EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2022) - CAVU Mining Corp. (CSE: CAVU) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud’s 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022.

Dr. Jacob Verbaas - CEO will be presenting on March 4th at 2:20 Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2022/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

CAVU Mining Corp.
Dr. Jacob Verbaas
6044932997
jverbaas@cavumining.com
www.cavumining.com


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,68 M -0,53 M -0,53 M
Net cash 2021 0,27 M 0,22 M 0,22 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,2 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart CAVU MINING CORP.
Duration : Period :
CAVU Mining Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alexander McAulay Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Theny Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAVU MINING CORP.35.00%13
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.11.05%68 302
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION12.45%53 644
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-9.42%16 012
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.32.09%13 696
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED28.26%6 535