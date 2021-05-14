Cawachi : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended (FYE) March 15, 2021 (Consolidated)

(Percent represents comparison changes from the previous year.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the FYE March, 2021 (From March 16, 2020 to March 15, 2021)

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended (FYE) March 15, 2021 [Japanese GAAP] (Consolidated) April 26, 2021

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash and cash equivalents at the end operating activities investing activities financing activities of the year million yen million yen million yen million yen FYE March, 15,267 (3,152) (3,984) 41,235 2021 FYE March, 12,159 (3,718) (3,747) 33,105 2020 2. Dividends Annual dividends per share Total Dividend Ratio of dividends to End of amount of payout ratio End of End of End of net assets the Total annual (consolidate 1Q 2Q 3Q (consolidate year dividends d) d) yen yen yen yen yen million yen % % FYE March, 2020 - 0.00 - 45.00 45.00 1,003 26.4 1.1 FYE March, 2021 - 0.00 - 50.00 50.00 1,115 15.7 1.1 FYE March, 2022 - 0.00 - 45.00 45.00 18.2 (forecast)

(Note) Breakdown of year-end dividend for FYE March 15, 2021: Ordinary dividend of ¥45, commemorative dividend of ¥5 for the 60th anniversary of the founding

3. Forecast of Consolidated Results for FYE March, 2022 (March 16, 2021 to March 15, 2022)

(Percentage represents changes from the previous year for Full year, and on YoY basis for Quarterly results.)