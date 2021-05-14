Cawachi : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended (FYE) March 15, 2021 (Consolidated)

Scheduled (for securities analysts and institutional investors)
(Amounts rounded down to the nearest millions of yen.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the FYE March, 2021 (From March 16, 2020 to March 15, 2021)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(Percent represents comparison changes from the previous year.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
FYE March,
284,492
5.2
10,560
86.1
11,581
76.2
7,109
86.0
2021
FYE March,
270,313
1.7
5,675
30.1
6,573
19.1
3,822
89.5
2020
(Note) Comprehensive income: FYE March, 2021
¥ 7,125 million (86.5 %)
FYE March, 2020
¥ 3,821 million (94.4 %)
Profit per share -
Profit to
Ordinary profit to
Operating profit
Profit per share
Shareholders'
diluted
Assets
to Net sales
equity
yen
yen
%
%
%
FYE March,
318.73
318.49
7.3
6.1
3.7
2021
FYE March,
170.36
170.23
4.1
3.5
2.1
2020
(Reference) Equity method investment gain (loss): FYE March, 2021
¥ ― million
FYE March, 2020
¥ ― million
(2) Consolidated Financial Positions
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Net assets per share
ratio
million
yen
million yen
%
yen
FYE March,
194,100
100,857
51.9
4,517.46
2021
FYE March,
188,190
94,699
50.3
4,243.64
2020
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
FYE March, 2021
¥ 100,780 million
FYE March, 2020
¥ 94,621 million
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
equivalents at the end
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
of the year
million yen
million yen
million yen
million yen
FYE March,
15,267
(3,152)
(3,984)
41,235
2021
FYE March,
12,159
(3,718)
(3,747)
33,105
2020
2. Dividends
Annual dividends per share
Total
Dividend
Ratio of
dividends to
End of
amount of
payout ratio
End of
End of
End of
net assets
the
Total
annual
(consolidate
1Q
2Q
3Q
(consolidate
year
dividends
d)
d)
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
million yen
%
%
FYE March, 2020
-
0.00
-
45.00
45.00
1,003
26.4
1.1
FYE March, 2021
-
0.00
-
50.00
50.00
1,115
15.7
1.1
FYE March, 2022
-
0.00
-
45.00
45.00
18.2
(forecast)
(Note) Breakdown of year-end dividend for FYE March 15, 2021: Ordinary dividend of ¥45, commemorative dividend of ¥5 for the 60th anniversary of the founding
3. Forecast of Consolidated Results for FYE March, 2022 (March 16, 2021 to March 15, 2022)
(Percentage represents changes from the previous year for Full year, and on YoY basis for Quarterly results.)
Profit attributable
Profit per
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
to owners of
share
parent
million
%
million
%
million
%
million
%
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
2Q (cumulative)
143,800
(3.2)
4,200
(35.8)
4,700
(33.0)
3,050
(33.9)
136.72
Full year
282,000
(0.9)
7,500
(29.0)
8,500
(26.6)
5,500
(22.6)
246.59
*NOTES
(1)
Changes in major subsidiaries during the cumulative quarter under review (Change
None
in specific subsidiaries that will accompany a change in scope of consolidation):
Newly consolidated:
- company (companies)
(name of company)
Excluded:
- company (companies)
(name of company)
(2)
Change in accounting policies or estimates and retrospective restatements
1)
Change in accounting policies in accordance with revision
of accounting
None
standards:
2)
Change in accounting policies other than item 1) above:
None
3)
Change in accounting estimates:
None
4)
Retrospective restatements:
None
(3)
Number of shares issued (common stock)
Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period
Average number of shares issued during the period
FYE
March,
24,583,420
FYE March,
24,583,420
2021
shares
2020
shares
FYE
March,
2,274,254
FYE March,
2,286,092
2021
shares
2020
shares
FYE
March,
22,304,319
FYE March,
22,437,232
2021
2020
shares
(Reference) Overview of Non-consolidated Financial Results
Non-consolidated Financial Results for the FYE March, 2021 (From March 16, 2020 to March 15, 2021)
(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results
(Percent represents comparison changes from the previous year.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Net Profit
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
FYE March,
266,394
5.8
10,473
90.7
11,423
80.9
7,044
97.3
2021
FYE March,
251,871
2.1
5,492
21.0
6,314
12.6
3,571
41.1
2020
Profit per share
Profit per share -
diluted
yen
yen
FYE March,
315.86
315.62
2021
FYE March,
159.17
159.06
2020
(2) Non-consolidated Financial Positions
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Net assets per share
ratio
million
yen
million yen
%
yen
FYE March,
189,625
101,406
53.4
4,542.08
2021
FYE March,
183,639
95,312
51.9
4,271.15
2020
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
FYE March, 2021
¥ 101,330 million
FYE March, 2020
¥ 95,235 million
This summary of consolidated financial results is not subject to audit by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
Explanation for appropriate use of operating results forecasts, other special notes
Forward-looking statements, including business forecasts, contained in this document are based on information available to Cawachi Ltd. and certain assumptions deemed reasonable as of the date of this document, and actual performance and results may differ significantly from the forecasts described here due to various factors. Please refer to "1. Overview of Results of Operations, etc. (1) Overview of Results of Operations for the Current Fiscal Year" of the attached documents for the assumptions underlying the forecasts and cautions when using the forecasts.
○Contents of Attached Documents
1. Overview of Results of Operations, etc. .......................................................................................................................
2
(1)
Overview of Results of Operations for the Current Fiscal Year ..............................................................................
2
(2)
Overview of Financial Position for the Current Fiscal Year ....................................................................................
3
(3) Principles of Appropriation of Profits and Dividend Payment for the Current Fiscal Year and the Next Fiscal
Year ..........................................................................................................................................................................
4
2. Basic Policy on Selecting Accounting Standards .........................................................................................................
Consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income .................................
7
Consolidated statements of income.........................................................................................................................
7
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income................................................................................................
8
(3)
Consolidated statements of changes in equity .........................................................................................................
9
(4)
Consolidated statements of cash flows ..................................................................................................................
11
－ 1 －
1. Overview of Results of Operations, etc.
Overview of Results of Operations for the Current Fiscal Year (Results of operations for the current fiscal year)
During the fiscal year ended March 15, 2021, Japan's economy showed signs of recovery as economic activities that had been stagnant due to the effects of the spread of COVID-19 gradually resumed; however, uncertainty over the economic outlook remained due to the fact that there was no prospect for a recovery such as a trend to see additional waves of COVID-19, and other factors. A budget-minded trend in consumer spending has continued because of looming concerns over various future increases in burdens as well as downside risks to the economy and other causes. On the other hand, in addition to the response to new lifestyles, as the trend for the spread of COVID-19 continued, sales of products related to protective equipment remained steady. Also, demand for eating at home, consumer necessities, and other items trended upward due partly to the continued tendency for people to avoid going out as a precautionary measure and other factors, despite the easing of the situation.
In the drugstore sector, to which the Cawachi Group ("the Group") belongs, sales of products related to equipment to protect against COVID-19 and products associated with avoiding going out as a precautionary measure have been robust. However, the Group has seen an increasingly tough business environment with continuously intensifying price competition among different retail sectors and different store formats, as well as more new store openings by competitors, in addition to sluggish demand from inbound tourists.
Under these circumstances, the Group endeavored to strengthen its functions and to procure and supply products such as pharmaceutical-related items and consumer necessities to fulfill its mission as a retailer in times of emergency. In addition, the Group conducted a commemorative campaign to celebrate the 60th anniversary of its founding.
In terms of new store openings, the Group opened a total of eight stores: five stores in Tochigi, and one store each in Fukushima, Ibaraki, and Saitama, all of which are areas it currently operates. The Group also launched a total of seven dispensing pharmacies with existing stores: three in Tochigi and one each in Miyagi, Yamagata, Fukushima, and Ibaraki. The Group closed one store in Niigata. Accordingly, the Group has a total of 346 stores (of which 123 have an in-store dispensing pharmacy).
As a result, the Group recorded net sales of 284,492 million yen (year-on-year increase of 5.2%) on a consolidated basis for the current fiscal year under review. On the other hand, in terms of profits, the Group recorded operating profit of 10,560 million yen (year-on-year increase of 86.1%) and ordinary profit of 11,581 million yen (year-on-year increase of 76.2%), and profit attributable to owners of parent amounted to 7,109 million yen (year-on-year increase of 86.0%). These were mainly due to the elimination of the effects of provision for points card certificates resulting from the transition to a new points card system in the previous year and other factors, in addition to the increase in gross profit margin due to stronger demand for products related to protective equipment and other products, and the control of selling, general and administrative expenses such as advertising expenses in connection with the review of promotional measures under COVID-19 pandemic.
(Sales)
The Group's net sales by segment are as follows.
Previous consolidated fiscal year
Current consolidated fiscal year
(From March 16, 2019
(From March 16, 2020
Year-on-year
Segment
to March 15, 2020)
to March 15, 2021)
comparison
(%)
Amount
(%)
Amount
(%)
(Mil. yen)
(Mil. yen)
Pharmaceuticals
46,527
17.3
50,958
18.0
109.5
Cosmetics
22,621
8.4
20,680
7.3
91.4
Sundries
76,221
28.3
79,613
28.1
104.4
General food
124,046
46.0
132,338
46.6
106.7
Total
269,417
100.0
283,591
100.0
105.3
－ 2 －
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.