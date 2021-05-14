Log in
    2664   JP3226450009

CAWACHI LIMITED

(2664)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cawachi : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended (FYE) March 15, 2021 (Consolidated)

05/14/2021 | 10:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended (FYE) March 15, 2021 [Japanese GAAP] (Consolidated) April 26, 2021

Company Name

CAWACHI LIMITED

Security Code

2664

URL

Representative

(Title)

President

Corporate Officer

Contact

(Title)

Director Administration

Manager

Scheduled date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Scheduled commencement date of dividend payment Scheduled filing date of the securities report Supplemental information for financial results:

Investor meeting presentation:

Exchange listed on:

Tokyo Stock Exchange,

first section

http://www.cawachi.co.jp/

(Name)

Shinji Kawachi

(Name)

Hiroshi Asuke

(TEL) 0285 (32) 1131

June 10, 2021

June 11, 2021

June 11, 2021 Available

Scheduled (for securities analysts and institutional investors)

(Amounts rounded down to the nearest millions of yen.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the FYE March, 2021 (From March 16, 2020 to March 15, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Percent represents comparison changes from the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

FYE March,

284,492

5.2

10,560

86.1

11,581

76.2

7,109

86.0

2021

FYE March,

270,313

1.7

5,675

30.1

6,573

19.1

3,822

89.5

2020

(Note) Comprehensive income: FYE March, 2021

¥ 7,125 million (86.5 %)

FYE March, 2020

¥ 3,821 million (94.4 %)

Profit per share -

Profit to

Ordinary profit to

Operating profit

Profit per share

Shareholders'

diluted

Assets

to Net sales

equity

yen

yen

%

%

%

FYE March,

318.73

318.49

7.3

6.1

3.7

2021

FYE March,

170.36

170.23

4.1

3.5

2.1

2020

(Reference) Equity method investment gain (loss): FYE March, 2021

¥ ― million

FYE March, 2020

¥ ― million

(2) Consolidated Financial Positions

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Net assets per share

ratio

million

yen

million yen

%

yen

FYE March,

194,100

100,857

51.9

4,517.46

2021

FYE March,

188,190

94,699

50.3

4,243.64

2020

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

FYE March, 2021

¥ 100,780 million

FYE March, 2020

¥ 94,621 million

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

equivalents at the end

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

of the year

million yen

million yen

million yen

million yen

FYE March,

15,267

(3,152)

(3,984)

41,235

2021

FYE March,

12,159

(3,718)

(3,747)

33,105

2020

2. Dividends

Annual dividends per share

Total

Dividend

Ratio of

dividends to

End of

amount of

payout ratio

End of

End of

End of

net assets

the

Total

annual

(consolidate

1Q

2Q

3Q

(consolidate

year

dividends

d)

d)

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

million yen

%

%

FYE March, 2020

-

0.00

-

45.00

45.00

1,003

26.4

1.1

FYE March, 2021

-

0.00

-

50.00

50.00

1,115

15.7

1.1

FYE March, 2022

-

0.00

-

45.00

45.00

18.2

(forecast)

(Note) Breakdown of year-end dividend for FYE March 15, 2021: Ordinary dividend of ¥45, commemorative dividend of ¥5 for the 60th anniversary of the founding

3. Forecast of Consolidated Results for FYE March, 2022 (March 16, 2021 to March 15, 2022)

(Percentage represents changes from the previous year for Full year, and on YoY basis for Quarterly results.)

Profit attributable

Profit per

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

to owners of

share

parent

million

%

million

%

million

%

million

%

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

2Q (cumulative)

143,800

(3.2)

4,200

(35.8)

4,700

(33.0)

3,050

(33.9)

136.72

Full year

282,000

(0.9)

7,500

(29.0)

8,500

(26.6)

5,500

(22.6)

246.59

*NOTES

(1)

Changes in major subsidiaries during the cumulative quarter under review (Change

None

in specific subsidiaries that will accompany a change in scope of consolidation):

Newly consolidated:

- company (companies)

(name of company)

Excluded:

- company (companies)

(name of company)

(2)

Change in accounting policies or estimates and retrospective restatements

1)

Change in accounting policies in accordance with revision

of accounting

None

standards:

2)

Change in accounting policies other than item 1) above:

None

3)

Change in accounting estimates:

None

4)

Retrospective restatements:

None

(3)

Number of shares issued (common stock)

  1. Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
  2. Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period
  3. Average number of shares issued during the period

FYE

March,

24,583,420

FYE March,

24,583,420

2021

shares

2020

shares

FYE

March,

2,274,254

FYE March,

2,286,092

2021

shares

2020

shares

FYE

March,

22,304,319

FYE March,

22,437,232

2021

2020

shares

(Reference) Overview of Non-consolidated Financial Results

Non-consolidated Financial Results for the FYE March, 2021 (From March 16, 2020 to March 15, 2021)

(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results

(Percent represents comparison changes from the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Net Profit

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

FYE March,

266,394

5.8

10,473

90.7

11,423

80.9

7,044

97.3

2021

FYE March,

251,871

2.1

5,492

21.0

6,314

12.6

3,571

41.1

2020

Profit per share

Profit per share -

diluted

yen

yen

FYE March,

315.86

315.62

2021

FYE March,

159.17

159.06

2020

(2) Non-consolidated Financial Positions

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Net assets per share

ratio

million

yen

million yen

%

yen

FYE March,

189,625

101,406

53.4

4,542.08

2021

FYE March,

183,639

95,312

51.9

4,271.15

2020

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

FYE March, 2021

¥ 101,330 million

FYE March, 2020

¥ 95,235 million

  • This summary of consolidated financial results is not subject to audit by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
  • Explanation for appropriate use of operating results forecasts, other special notes

Forward-looking statements, including business forecasts, contained in this document are based on information available to Cawachi Ltd. and certain assumptions deemed reasonable as of the date of this document, and actual performance and results may differ significantly from the forecasts described here due to various factors. Please refer to "1. Overview of Results of Operations, etc. (1) Overview of Results of Operations for the Current Fiscal Year" of the attached documents for the assumptions underlying the forecasts and cautions when using the forecasts.

Contents of Attached Documents

1. Overview of Results of Operations, etc. .......................................................................................................................

2

(1)

Overview of Results of Operations for the Current Fiscal Year ..............................................................................

2

(2)

Overview of Financial Position for the Current Fiscal Year ....................................................................................

3

(3) Principles of Appropriation of Profits and Dividend Payment for the Current Fiscal Year and the Next Fiscal

Year ..........................................................................................................................................................................

4

2. Basic Policy on Selecting Accounting Standards .........................................................................................................

4

3. Consolidated financial statements ................................................................................................................................

5

(1)

Consolidated balance sheets ....................................................................................................................................

5

(2)

Consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income .................................

7

Consolidated statements of income.........................................................................................................................

7

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income................................................................................................

8

(3)

Consolidated statements of changes in equity .........................................................................................................

9

(4)

Consolidated statements of cash flows ..................................................................................................................

11

1

1. Overview of Results of Operations, etc.

  1. Overview of Results of Operations for the Current Fiscal Year (Results of operations for the current fiscal year)
    During the fiscal year ended March 15, 2021, Japan's economy showed signs of recovery as economic activities that had been stagnant due to the effects of the spread of COVID-19 gradually resumed; however, uncertainty over the economic outlook remained due to the fact that there was no prospect for a recovery such as a trend to see additional waves of COVID-19, and other factors. A budget-minded trend in consumer spending has continued because of looming concerns over various future increases in burdens as well as downside risks to the economy and other causes. On the other hand, in addition to the response to new lifestyles, as the trend for the spread of COVID-19 continued, sales of products related to protective equipment remained steady. Also, demand for eating at home, consumer necessities, and other items trended upward due partly to the continued tendency for people to avoid going out as a precautionary measure and other factors, despite the easing of the situation.
    In the drugstore sector, to which the Cawachi Group ("the Group") belongs, sales of products related to equipment to protect against COVID-19 and products associated with avoiding going out as a precautionary measure have been robust. However, the Group has seen an increasingly tough business environment with continuously intensifying price competition among different retail sectors and different store formats, as well as more new store openings by competitors, in addition to sluggish demand from inbound tourists.
    Under these circumstances, the Group endeavored to strengthen its functions and to procure and supply products such as pharmaceutical-related items and consumer necessities to fulfill its mission as a retailer in times of emergency. In addition, the Group conducted a commemorative campaign to celebrate the 60th anniversary of its founding.
    In terms of new store openings, the Group opened a total of eight stores: five stores in Tochigi, and one store each in Fukushima, Ibaraki, and Saitama, all of which are areas it currently operates. The Group also launched a total of seven dispensing pharmacies with existing stores: three in Tochigi and one each in Miyagi, Yamagata, Fukushima, and Ibaraki. The Group closed one store in Niigata. Accordingly, the Group has a total of 346 stores (of which 123 have an in-store dispensing pharmacy).
    As a result, the Group recorded net sales of 284,492 million yen (year-on-year increase of 5.2%) on a consolidated basis for the current fiscal year under review. On the other hand, in terms of profits, the Group recorded operating profit of 10,560 million yen (year-on-year increase of 86.1%) and ordinary profit of 11,581 million yen (year-on-year increase of 76.2%), and profit attributable to owners of parent amounted to 7,109 million yen (year-on-year increase of 86.0%). These were mainly due to the elimination of the effects of provision for points card certificates resulting from the transition to a new points card system in the previous year and other factors, in addition to the increase in gross profit margin due to stronger demand for products related to protective equipment and other products, and the control of selling, general and administrative expenses such as advertising expenses in connection with the review of promotional measures under COVID-19 pandemic.

(Sales)

The Group's net sales by segment are as follows.

Previous consolidated fiscal year

Current consolidated fiscal year

(From March 16, 2019

(From March 16, 2020

Year-on-year

Segment

to March 15, 2020)

to March 15, 2021)

comparison

(%)

Amount

(%)

Amount

(%)

(Mil. yen)

(Mil. yen)

Pharmaceuticals

46,527

17.3

50,958

18.0

109.5

Cosmetics

22,621

8.4

20,680

7.3

91.4

Sundries

76,221

28.3

79,613

28.1

104.4

General food

124,046

46.0

132,338

46.6

106.7

Total

269,417

100.0

283,591

100.0

105.3

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CAWACHI Limited published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 14:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
