  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Cawachi Limited
  News
  Summary
    2664   JP3226450009

CAWACHI LIMITED

(2664)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 04/23
2613 JPY   +0.31%
02:02aCAWACHI  : Summary of Financial Results 2021
PU
03/12CAWACHI LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/12CAWACHI LIMITED : Anniversary bonus dividend
FA
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cawachi : Summary of Financial Results 2021

04/26/2021 | 02:02am EDT
Document and entity information

Mar 2021

Company information

Company information

FASF member mark

true

Document name

決算短信〔日本基準〕

（連結）

Filing date

2021-04-26

Company name

CAWACHI LIMITED

Securities code

26640

URL

http://www.cawachi.c

o.jp/

Representative

Title

代表取締役社長

Name

河内 伸二

Inquiries

Title

執行役員管理部長

Name

足助 弘

Tel

0285-32-1131

Other

Date of general shareholders' meeting (as planned)

2021-06-10

Dividend payable date (as planned)

2021-06-11

Annual securities report filing date (as planned)

2021-06-11

Supplemental material of annual results

true

Way of getting

-

Convening briefing of annual results

true

Target audience

（証券アナリスト・機関

投資家向け）

Note to fraction processing method

（百万円未満切捨て）

Stock exchange listings

Tokyo

true

Tokyo 1st section

true

Tokyo 2nd section

-

Tokyo Mothers

-

Tokyo JASDAQ

-

Tokyo PRO Market

-

Tokyo Others

-

Nagoya

-

Nagoya 1st section

-

Nagoya 2nd section

-

Nagoya Centrex

-

Nagoya Others

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo Ambitious

-

Sapporo Others

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka Q-Board

-

Fukuoka Others

-

Green Sheet

-

Japan Securities Dealers Association

-

Business category

General Business

true

Specific Business

-

Fiscal Year End

2021-03-15

Business Results-Operating results

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2021

Mar 2020

Operating results

Operating results

Consolidated operating results

Consolidated income statements information

Net sales

Net sales

284,492

270,313

% change

5.2

1.7

Operating profit

Operating profit

10,560

5,675

% change

86.1

30.1

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

11,581

6,573

% change

76.2

19.1

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

7,109

3,822

% change

86.0

89.5

Note to consolidated income statements information

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

7,125

3,821

Change in comprehensive income

86.5

94.4

Other consolidated operating results

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

318.73

170.36

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

318.49

170.23

Rate of return on equity (%)

7.3

4.1

Ordinary profit to total assets ratio (%)

6.1

3.5

Operating profit to net sales ratio (%)

3.7

2.1

Note to consolidated operating results

Investment profit (loss) on equity method

-

-

Note to operating results

-

Business Results-Financial positions

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2021

Mar 2020

Financial positions

Financial positions

Consolidated financial positions

Total assets

194,100

188,190

Net assets

100,857

94,699

Capital adequacy ratio (%)

51.9

50.3

Net assets per share (Yen)

4,517.46

4,243.64

Note to consolidated financial positions

Owner's equity

100,780

94,621

Note to financial positions

-

Business Results-Cash flows

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2021

Mar 2020

Cash flows

Cash flows

Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from operating activities

15,267

12,159

Cash flows from investing activities

-3,152

-3,718

Cash flows from financing activities

-3,984

-3,747

Cash and equivalents, end of period

41,235

33,105

Note to consolidated cash flows

Note to cash flows

-

Business Results-Note to business results

Mar 2021

Note to business results

Note to business results

Note to consolidated financial results

Note to consolidated financial results

-

Dividends

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2022

Mar 2021

Mar 2020

Dividends

Dividends

Dividends

Dividend per share (Yen)

Dividend per share (Yen)

First quarter

Result

-

-

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Second quarter

Result

0.00

0.00

Forecast

0.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Third quarter

Result

-

-

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Year end

Result

50.00

45.00

Forecast

45.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Annual

Result

50.00

45.00

Forecast

45.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Total dividend paid

Total dividend paid

Annual

Result

1,115

1,003

Payout ratio (consolidated)

Payout ratio (%)

Annual

Result

15.7

26.4

Forecast

18.2

Ratio of total amount of dividends to net assets (consolidated)

Ratio of total amount of dividends to net assets (%)

Annual

Result

1.1

1.1

Note to dividends

Note to dividends

2021年３月期の期末

配当金の内訳 普通

Annual

配当4500銭 創業

60周年記念配当５円

00

Forecasts

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2022

Sep 2021

Forecasts

Forecasts

３．2022年３月期の連

Title for forecasts

結業績予想（2021年３

16日～2022年３月

15日）

Preamble to consolidated forecasts

Preamble to forecasts

-

Main table of consolidated forecasts

Net sales

Net sales

Forecast

282,000

143,800

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

% change

Forecast

-0.9

-3.2

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Operating profit

Operating profit

Forecast

7,500

4,200

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

% change

Forecast

-29.0

-35.8

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

Forecast

8,500

4,700

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

% change

Forecast

-26.6

-33.0

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Forecast

5,500

3,050

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

% change

Forecast

-22.6

-33.9

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Forecast

246.59

136.72

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Note to consolidated forecasts

Note to forecasts

-

Notes-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes in scope of

consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries

Mar 2021

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Others

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Number of subsidiaries newly consolidated

Number of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

-

-

-

-

Notes-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates retrospective

restatement

Mar 2021

Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement

Others

Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting estimates

Retrospective restatement

Note to changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement

Note to changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement

-

-

-

-

-

Notes-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock) Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Others

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year (including treasury stock)

Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year

Average number of shares

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock) Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Mar 2021

Mar 2020

24,583,420 24,583,420

2,274,2542,286,092

22,304,319 22,437,232

-

Business Results-Overview of nonconsolidated operating results

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2021

Mar 2020

Non-consolidated operating results

Non-consolidated operating results

Non-consolidated operating results

Non-consolidated income statements information

Net sales

Net sales

266,394

251,871

% change

5.8

2.1

Operating profit

Operating profit

10,473

5,492

% change

90.7

21.0

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

11,423

6,314

% change

80.9

12.6

Profit

Profit

7,044

3,571

% change

97.3

41.1

Other non-consolidated operating results

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

315.86

159.17

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

315.62

159.06

Note to non-consolidated operating results

Note to operating results

-

Business Results-Overview of nonconsolidated financial positions

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2021

Mar 2020

Non-consolidated financial positions

Non-consolidated financial positions

Non-consolidated financial positions

Total assets

189,625

183,639

Net assets

101,406

95,312

Capital adequacy ratio (%)

53.4

51.9

Net assets per share (Yen)

4,542.08

4,271.15

Note to non-consolidated financial positions

Owner's equity

101,330

95,235

Note to financial positions-

Business Results-Note to overview of nonconsolidated business results

Mar 2021

Note to non-consolidated financial results

Note to non-consolidated financial results

Note to non-consolidated financial results

Note to financial results

-

Overview of nonconsolidated Forecasts

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2022

Non-consolidated forecasts

Non-consolidated forecasts

Preamble to non-consolidated forecasts

Preamble to forecasts

-

Note to non-consolidated forecasts

Note to forecasts

-

This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.

Disclaimer

CAWACHI Limited published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 06:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 270 B 2 509 M 2 509 M
Net income 2020 3 822 M 35,5 M 35,5 M
Net cash 2020 3 687 M 34,2 M 34,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
Yield 2020 2,55%
Capitalization 58 294 M 540 M 541 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
EV / Sales 2020 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 2 616
Free-Float 52,4%
Chart CAWACHI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cawachi Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAWACHI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shinji Kawachi President & Representative Director
Junji Komatsu Director & General Manager-Administration
Hiromichi Okuyama Independent Outside Director
Rinji Watanabe Independent Outside Director
Katsuyuki Okubo Director & Manager-Store Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAWACHI LIMITED-11.09%540
COSMOS PHARMACEUTICAL CORPORATION-3.60%5 894
TSURUHA HOLDINGS INC.-11.99%5 805
SUGI HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.28.41%5 070
SUNDRUG CO.,LTD.-5.83%4 199
LBX PHARMACY CHAIN2.13%4 013
