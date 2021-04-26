|
Cawachi : Summary of Financial Results 2021
Document and entity information
Mar 2021
Company information
|
Company information
|
FASF member mark
true
Document name
決算短信〔日本基準〕
（連結）
Filing date
2021-04-26
Company name
CAWACHI LIMITED
Securities code
26640
URL
http://www.cawachi.c
o.jp/
Representative
Title
代表取締役社長
Name
河内 伸二
Inquiries
Title
執行役員管理部長
Name
足助 弘
Tel
0285-32-1131
Other
Date of general shareholders' meeting (as planned)
2021-06-10
Dividend payable date (as planned)
2021-06-11
Annual securities report filing date (as planned)
2021-06-11
Supplemental material of annual results
true
Way of getting
-
Convening briefing of annual results
true
Target audience
（証券アナリスト・機関
投資家向け）
Note to fraction processing method
（百万円未満切捨て）
Stock exchange listings
Tokyo
true
Tokyo 1st section
true
Tokyo 2nd section
-
Tokyo Mothers
-
Tokyo JASDAQ
-
Tokyo PRO Market
-
Tokyo Others
-
Nagoya
-
Nagoya 1st section
-
Nagoya 2nd section
-
Nagoya Centrex
-
Nagoya Others
-
Sapporo
-
Sapporo
-
Sapporo Ambitious
-
Sapporo Others
-
Fukuoka
-
Fukuoka
-
Fukuoka Q-Board
-
Fukuoka Others
-
Green Sheet
-
Japan Securities Dealers Association
-
Business category
General Business
true
Specific Business
-
Fiscal Year End
2021-03-15
Business Results-Operating results
(in millions of yens)
|
Mar 2021
Mar 2020
Operating results
Operating results
Consolidated operating results
Consolidated income statements information
Net sales
Net sales
284,492
270,313
% change
5.2
1.7
Operating profit
Operating profit
10,560
5,675
% change
86.1
30.1
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
11,581
6,573
% change
76.2
19.1
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Profit attributable to owners of parent
7,109
3,822
% change
86.0
89.5
Note to consolidated income statements information
Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income
7,125
3,821
Change in comprehensive income
86.5
94.4
Other consolidated operating results
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
318.73
170.36
Diluted earnings per share (Yen)
318.49
170.23
Rate of return on equity (%)
7.3
4.1
Ordinary profit to total assets ratio (%)
6.1
3.5
Operating profit to net sales ratio (%)
3.7
2.1
Note to consolidated operating results
Investment profit (loss) on equity method
-
-
Note to operating results
-
|
Business Results-Financial positions
(in millions of yens)
Mar 2021
Mar 2020
Financial positions
Financial positions
Consolidated financial positions
Total assets
194,100
188,190
Net assets
100,857
94,699
Capital adequacy ratio (%)
51.9
50.3
Net assets per share (Yen)
4,517.46
4,243.64
Note to consolidated financial positions
Owner's equity
100,780
94,621
Note to financial positions
-
|
Business Results-Cash flows
(in millions of yens)
Mar 2021
Mar 2020
Cash flows
Cash flows
Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from operating activities
15,267
12,159
Cash flows from investing activities
-3,152
-3,718
Cash flows from financing activities
-3,984
-3,747
Cash and equivalents, end of period
41,235
33,105
Note to consolidated cash flows
Note to cash flows
-
|
Business Results-Note to business results
Mar 2021
Note to business results
Note to business results
Note to consolidated financial results
Note to consolidated financial results
|
-
(in millions of yens)
Mar 2022
Mar 2021
Mar 2020
Dividends
Dividends
Dividends
Dividend per share (Yen)
Dividend per share (Yen)
First quarter
Result
-
-
Forecast
-
|
Upper
-
|
|
Lower
-
|
|
Second quarter
Result
0.00
0.00
Forecast
0.00
|
Upper
-
|
|
Lower
-
|
|
Third quarter
Result
-
-
Forecast
-
|
Upper
-
|
|
Lower
-
|
|
Year end
Result
50.00
45.00
Forecast
45.00
|
Upper
-
|
|
Lower
-
|
|
Annual
Result
50.00
45.00
Forecast
45.00
|
Upper
-
|
|
Lower
-
|
|
Total dividend paid
Total dividend paid
Annual
Result
1,115
1,003
Payout ratio (consolidated)
Payout ratio (%)
Annual
Result
15.7
26.4
Forecast
18.2
|
Ratio of total amount of dividends to net assets (consolidated)
Ratio of total amount of dividends to net assets (%)
Annual
Result
1.1
1.1
Note to dividends
Note to dividends
2021年３月期の期末
配当金の内訳 普通
Annual
配当45円00銭 創業
60周年記念配当５円
00銭
Forecasts
(in millions of yens)
Mar 2022
Sep 2021
Forecasts
Forecasts
３．2022年３月期の連
Title for forecasts
結業績予想（2021年３
月16日～2022年３月
15日）
Preamble to consolidated forecasts
Preamble to forecasts
-
|
Main table of consolidated forecasts
Net sales
Net sales
Forecast
282,000
143,800
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
% change
Forecast
-0.9
-3.2
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
Operating profit
Operating profit
Forecast
7,500
4,200
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
% change
Forecast
-29.0
-35.8
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
Forecast
8,500
4,700
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
% change
Forecast
-26.6
-33.0
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Forecast
5,500
3,050
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
% change
Forecast
-22.6
-33.9
Upper
-
-
Lower
|
-
|
-
|
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
|
|
|
Forecast
|
246.59
|
136.72
|
Upper
|
-
|
-
|
Lower
|
-
|
-
|
Note to consolidated forecasts
|
|
|
Note to forecasts
|
-
|
Notes-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes in scope of
consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries
Mar 2021
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Others
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Number of subsidiaries newly consolidated
Number of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation
Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period
Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period
Notes-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates retrospective
restatement
Mar 2021
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement
Others
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard
Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard
Changes in accounting estimates
Retrospective restatement
Note to changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement
Note to changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement
Notes-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock) Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Others
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year (including treasury stock)
Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year
Average number of shares
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock) Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
24,583,420 24,583,420
2,274,2542,286,092
22,304,319 22,437,232
-
Business Results-Overview of nonconsolidated operating results
(in millions of yens)
|
|
Mar 2021
|
Mar 2020
|
Non-consolidated operating results
|
|
|
Non-consolidated operating results
|
|
|
Non-consolidated operating results
|
|
|
Non-consolidated income statements information
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
Net sales
|
266,394
|
251,871
|
% change
|
5.8
|
2.1
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
10,473
|
5,492
|
% change
|
90.7
|
21.0
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
11,423
|
6,314
|
% change
|
80.9
|
12.6
|
Profit
|
|
|
Profit
|
7,044
|
3,571
|
% change
|
97.3
|
41.1
|
Other non-consolidated operating results
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
|
315.86
|
159.17
|
Diluted earnings per share (Yen)
|
315.62
|
159.06
|
Note to non-consolidated operating results
|
|
|
Note to operating results
|
-
|
Business Results-Overview of nonconsolidated financial positions
(in millions of yens)
|
|
Mar 2021
|
Mar 2020
|
Non-consolidated financial positions
|
|
|
Non-consolidated financial positions
|
|
|
Non-consolidated financial positions
|
|
|
Total assets
|
189,625
|
183,639
|
Net assets
|
101,406
|
95,312
|
Capital adequacy ratio (%)
|
53.4
|
51.9
|
Net assets per share (Yen)
|
4,542.08
|
4,271.15
|
Note to non-consolidated financial positions
|
|
|
Owner's equity
|
101,330
|
95,235
Note to financial positions-
Business Results-Note to overview of nonconsolidated business results
|
|
Mar 2021
|
Note to non-consolidated financial results
|
|
Note to non-consolidated financial results
|
|
Note to non-consolidated financial results
|
|
Note to financial results
|
-
|
Overview of nonconsolidated Forecasts
|
|
(in millions of yens)
|
|
|
Mar 2022
|
Non-consolidated forecasts
|
|
Non-consolidated forecasts
|
|
Preamble to non-consolidated forecasts
|
|
Preamble to forecasts
|
-
|
Note to non-consolidated forecasts
|
|
Note to forecasts
|
-
This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.
Disclaimer
CAWACHI Limited published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 06:01:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about CAWACHI LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
270 B
2 509 M
2 509 M
|Net income 2020
|
3 822 M
35,5 M
35,5 M
|Net cash 2020
|
3 687 M
34,2 M
34,2 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|10,4x
|Yield 2020
|2,55%
|
|Capitalization
|
58 294 M
540 M
541 M
|EV / Sales 2019
|0,17x
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,13x
|Nbr of Employees
|2 616
|Free-Float
|52,4%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends CAWACHI LIMITED
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution