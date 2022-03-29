Cayman Engley Industrial : Announcement of total new endorsements/guarantees in accordance with Article 25 1(3)

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/28 2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: (1) Suzhou Engley Auto Part Co., Ltd. (2) Suzhou Engley Auto Part Co., Ltd's a subsidiary of the Cayman Engley Industrial Co., Ltd.. (3)the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees(thousand NTD):5,269,456 (4)the original amount of endorsements/guarantees(thousand NTD):140,150 (5)the amount of the current additionalendorsements/guarantees (thousandNTD):0 (6)the amount ofendorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):140,150 (7)The actual loaned amount of the company(thousand NTD):0 (8)The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:None (1) Suzhou Engley Auto Part Co., Ltd. (2) Suzhou Engley Auto Part Co., Ltd's a subsidiary of the Changchun Engley Automobile Industry Co., Ltd.. (3)the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees(thousand NTD):7,983,459 (4)the original amount of endorsements/guarantees(thousand NTD):1,065,600 (5)the amount of the current additionalendorsements/ guarantees (thousandNTD):222,000 (6)the amount ofendorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):1,287,600 (7)The actual loaned amount of the company(thousand NTD):180,920 (8)The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: To Guarantee for the subsidiary's bank loan. 3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD): (1)Collaterals provided: None (2)The content and the value (thousand NTD):0 4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): (1)Capital (thousand NTD): 443,467 (2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): 506,745 5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and the date:Release at the expiration of the Agreement. 6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): 15,808,367 7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):8,469,665 8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of occurrence:80.37% 9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments, endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements:31.06% 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None