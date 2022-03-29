Cayman Engley Industrial : Announcement of total new endorsements/guarantees in accordance with Article 25 1(3)

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/28
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
(1) Suzhou Engley Auto Part Co., Ltd.
(2) Suzhou Engley Auto Part Co., Ltd's a subsidiary of
the Cayman Engley Industrial Co., Ltd..
(3)the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees(thousand NTD):5,269,456
(4)the original amount of endorsements/guarantees(thousand NTD):140,150
(5)the amount of the current additionalendorsements/guarantees
(thousandNTD):0
(6)the amount ofendorsements/guarantees as of the date of
occurrence (thousand NTD):140,150
(7)The actual loaned amount of the company(thousand NTD):0
(8)The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:None
(1) Suzhou Engley Auto Part Co., Ltd.
(2) Suzhou Engley Auto Part Co., Ltd's a subsidiary of
the Changchun Engley Automobile Industry Co., Ltd..
(3)the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees(thousand NTD):7,983,459
(4)the original amount of endorsements/guarantees(thousand NTD):1,065,600
(5)the amount of the current additionalendorsements/
guarantees (thousandNTD):222,000
(6)the amount ofendorsements/guarantees as of the date of
occurrence (thousand NTD):1,287,600
(7)The actual loaned amount of the company(thousand NTD):180,920
(8)The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
To Guarantee for the subsidiary's bank loan.
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
(1)Collaterals provided: None
(2)The content and the value (thousand NTD):0
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):
(1)Capital (thousand NTD): 443,467
(2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): 506,745
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:Release at the expiration of the Agreement.
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
15,808,367
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):8,469,665
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:80.37%
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements:31.06%
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None