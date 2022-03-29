Cayman Engley Industrial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Changchun Engley Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. for convening The 2021 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/28 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/04/22 3.Shareholders meeting location: No.2379 , Zhuoyue Street, Hi-Tech Industry Development Zone, Changchun, Jilin,China 4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:None. 5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:None. 6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: (1) Matters related to the " Board of Directors report of 2021". (2) Matters related to the " Independent Directors report of 2021". (3) Matters related to the "2021 Annual Report and The Summary". (4) Matters related to the "The 2021 Profit Distribution". (5) Matters related to the " The Amount of Daily Related Parties Transactions in 2021 and The Target Amount of Daily Related Parties Transactions for 2022". (6) Matters related to "The Mandate of 2022 Auditor". (7) Matters related to "Apply for Credit Limits from Banks in 2022". (8) Matters related to "The Target Amount of Guarantees for Subsidiaries for 2022". (9) Matters related to "The 2021 Financial Report". (10) Matters related to "The Utilization of Funds for Cash Management". (11) Matters related to "The Amount of the 2021 Directors' Remunerations and Formulating the 2022 Directors' Remuneration. (12) Matters related to "The Change of the Company's Registered Address". (13) Matters related to "To Guarantee for wholly-owned subsidiaries". (14) Matters related to "The Amendment of "Articles of Association". (15) Matters related to "Amendment to the Regulations Governing Marking of Endorsements and Guarantees". (16) Matters related to "Amendment to the Regulations Governing of Dividends Distribution". (17) Matters related to "Amendment to the Regulations Governing of Funds Raised". 7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None. 8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None. 9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None. 10.Book closure starting date:NA 11.Book closure ending date:NA 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.