    2239   KYG1991F1081

CAYMAN ENGLEY INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

(2239)
Cayman Engley Industrial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Changchun Engley Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. for convening The 2021 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

03/29/2022 | 11:31am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Cayman Engley Industrial Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/29 Time of announcement 23:09:57
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Changchun
Engley Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. for convening The
2021 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
Date of events 2022/03/28 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/28
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/04/22
3.Shareholders meeting location:
 No.2379 , Zhuoyue Street, Hi-Tech Industry Development Zone,
 Changchun, Jilin,China
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:None.
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:None.
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
 (1) Matters related to the " Board of Directors report of 2021".
 (2) Matters related to the " Independent Directors report of 2021".
 (3) Matters related to the "2021 Annual Report and The Summary".
 (4) Matters related to the "The 2021 Profit Distribution".
 (5) Matters related to the " The Amount of Daily Related Parties
  Transactions in 2021 and The Target Amount of Daily Related Parties
  Transactions for 2022".
 (6) Matters related to "The Mandate of 2022 Auditor".
 (7) Matters related to "Apply for Credit Limits from Banks in 2022".
 (8) Matters related to "The Target Amount of Guarantees
  for Subsidiaries for 2022".
 (9) Matters related to "The 2021 Financial Report".
 (10) Matters related to "The Utilization of Funds for Cash Management".
 (11) Matters related to "The Amount of the 2021 Directors' Remunerations
  and Formulating the 2022 Directors' Remuneration.
 (12) Matters related to "The Change of the Company's Registered Address".
 (13) Matters related to "To Guarantee for wholly-owned subsidiaries".
 (14) Matters related to "The Amendment of "Articles of Association".
 (15) Matters related to "Amendment to the Regulations Governing Marking
  of Endorsements and Guarantees".
 (16) Matters related to "Amendment to the Regulations Governing of
  Dividends Distribution".
 (17) Matters related to "Amendment to the Regulations Governing of
  Funds Raised".
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None.
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None.
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None.
10.Book closure starting date:NA
11.Book closure ending date:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Cayman Engley Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 15:30:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 20 556 M 713 M 713 M
Net income 2021 705 M 24,4 M 24,4 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 485 M 294 M 294 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,41x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,5%
Chart CAYMAN ENGLEY INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Cayman Engley Industrial Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAYMAN ENGLEY INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 71,90 TWD
Average target price 101,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chi Pin Lin Chairman & General Manager
Cheng Feng Yang Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chih Ming Yeh Independent Director
Ching Tao Hsu Independent Director
Cheng Huai Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAYMAN ENGLEY INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.-14.95%291
STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-15.25%3 163
LINAMAR CORPORATION-26.21%2 897
MINTH GROUP LIMITED-43.58%2 876
COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE-31.54%2 491
JIANGSU XINQUAN AUTOMOTIVE TRIM CO.,LTD.-18.85%2 066