Cayman Engley Industrial : Announcement on the Company's important resolutions of The 2022Annual Shareholders' Meeting
06/24/2022 | 03:56am EDT
Provided by: Cayman Engley Industrial Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/24
Time of announcement
15:40:34
Subject
Announcement on the Company's important resolutions
of The 2022Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/06/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/24
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:
Approved of adoption of the Proposed Distribution of 2021 Earnings.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approved amendment to the "Company's Articles of Association".
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approved of adoption of 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1) Approved amendment to the "Regulations Governing the Acquisition
and Disposal of Assets".
(2) Approved amendment to the "PROCEDURAL RULES OF GENERAL MEETINGS".
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
