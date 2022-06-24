Cayman Engley Industrial : Announcement on the Company's important resolutions of The 2022Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/24 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: Approved of adoption of the Proposed Distribution of 2021 Earnings. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Approved amendment to the "Company's Articles of Association". 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Approved of adoption of 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1) Approved amendment to the "Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets". (2) Approved amendment to the "PROCEDURAL RULES OF GENERAL MEETINGS". 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.