    2239   KYG1991F1081

CAYMAN ENGLEY INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

(2239)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-22
55.40 TWD   +1.65%
06/09CAYMAN ENGLEY INDUSTRIAL : On behalf of subsidiary Changchun Engley Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. announces ex-dividend record date and date of distributing cash dividend.
PU
05/11Cayman Engley Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/29CAYMAN ENGLEY INDUSTRIAL : To Announce Company's Subsidiary Changchun Engley Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. the 1Q22 Financial Report
PU
Cayman Engley Industrial : Announcement on the Company's important resolutions of The 2022Annual Shareholders' Meeting

06/24/2022 | 03:56am EDT
Provided by: Cayman Engley Industrial Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/24 Time of announcement 15:40:34
 Announcement on the Company's important resolutions
of The 2022Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/24 To which item it meets paragraph 18
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/24
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:
 Approved of adoption of the Proposed Distribution of 2021 Earnings.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
 Approved amendment to the "Company's Articles of Association".
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
 Approved of adoption of 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
  (1) Approved amendment to the "Regulations Governing the Acquisition
   and Disposal of Assets".
  (2) Approved amendment to the "PROCEDURAL RULES OF GENERAL MEETINGS".
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Cayman Engley Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 07:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 21 637 M 727 M 727 M
Net income 2022 862 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,77x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 545 M 220 M 220 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 55,40 TWD
Average target price 101,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 82,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chi Pin Lin Chairman & General Manager
Cheng Feng Yang Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chih Ming Yeh Independent Director
Ching Tao Hsu Independent Director
Cheng Huai Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAYMAN ENGLEY INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.-33.73%220
MINTH GROUP LIMITED-40.03%3 049
LINAMAR CORPORATION-26.12%2 787
STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-24.11%2 597
COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE-29.13%2 511
JIANGSU XINQUAN AUTOMOTIVE TRIM CO.,LTD.-1.81%2 378