Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Cayman Engley Industrial Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2239   KYG1991F1081

CAYMAN ENGLEY INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

(2239)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cayman Engley Industrial : On Behalf of the Company's Subsidiary, Changchun Engley Automobile to Announce the Distribution of 2021 Earnings Resolved by its Board of Directors

03/29/2022 | 11:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Cayman Engley Industrial Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/29 Time of announcement 23:08:39
Subject 
 On Behalf of the Company's Subsidiary, Changchun
Engley Automobile to Announce the Distribution of 2021
Earnings Resolved by its Board of Directors
Date of events 2022/03/28 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/28
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
 Cash dividend of $0.1 RMB (including tax) per 10 shares
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 The dividends will not be distributed until the
  resolution is resolved by Changchun Engley Automobile's
  general shareholders' meeting

Disclaimer

Cayman Engley Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 15:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CAYMAN ENGLEY INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
11:31aCAYMAN ENGLEY INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of total new endorsements/guarantees in accordance..
PU
11:31aCAYMAN ENGLEY INDUSTRIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Changchun Engley Automobil..
PU
11:21aCAYMAN ENGLEY INDUSTRIAL : On Behalf of the Company's Subsidiary, Changchun Engley Automob..
PU
11:21aCAYMAN ENGLEY INDUSTRIAL : To Announce Company's Subsidiary Changchun Engley Automobile In..
PU
05:44aCAYMAN ENGLEY INDUSTRIAL : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to convene the the 20..
PU
05:34aCAYMAN ENGLEY INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of the change of spokesperson and acting spokesper..
PU
05:24aCAYMAN ENGLEY INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of the change of Corporate Governance Officer
PU
05:24aCAYMAN ENGLEY INDUSTRIAL : The Company's Board of Directors approved of resolving the divi..
PU
2021Cayman Engley Industrial Co., Ltd. Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021Cayman Engley Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and N..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20 556 M 713 M 713 M
Net income 2021 705 M 24,4 M 24,4 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 485 M 294 M 294 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,41x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,5%
Chart CAYMAN ENGLEY INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Cayman Engley Industrial Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAYMAN ENGLEY INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 71,90 TWD
Average target price 101,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chi Pin Lin Chairman & General Manager
Cheng Feng Yang Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chih Ming Yeh Independent Director
Ching Tao Hsu Independent Director
Cheng Huai Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAYMAN ENGLEY INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.-14.00%291
STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-15.25%3 163
LINAMAR CORPORATION-26.21%2 897
MINTH GROUP LIMITED-43.58%2 876
COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE-31.54%2 491
JIANGSU XINQUAN AUTOMOTIVE TRIM CO.,LTD.-18.85%2 066