Cayman Engley Industrial : On Behalf of the Company's Subsidiary, Changchun Engley Automobile to Announce the Distribution of 2021 Earnings Resolved by its Board of Directors
03/29/2022 | 11:21am EDT
Provided by: Cayman Engley Industrial Co., Ltd.
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/29
Time of announcement
23:08:39
Subject
On Behalf of the Company's Subsidiary, Changchun
Engley Automobile to Announce the Distribution of 2021
Earnings Resolved by its Board of Directors
Date of events
2022/03/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/28
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend of $0.1 RMB (including tax) per 10 shares
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The dividends will not be distributed until the
resolution is resolved by Changchun Engley Automobile's
general shareholders' meeting
Cayman Engley Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 15:20:05 UTC.