Cayman Engley Industrial : To Announce Company's Subsidiary Changchun Engley Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. the 2021 consolidated Financial Report
03/29/2022 | 11:21am EDT
Provided by: Cayman Engley Industrial Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/03/29
Time of announcement
23:04:52
Subject
To Announce Company's Subsidiary Changchun Engley
Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. the 2021 consolidated
Financial Report
Date of events
2022/03/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2022/03/28
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/27
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):4,595,391 thousand RMB
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):NA
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):242,078 thousand RMB
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):242,778 thousand RMB
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):205,752 thousand RMB
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):148,611 thousand RMB
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):0.10 RMB
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):7,135,020 thousand RMB
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):3,021,149 thousand RMB
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):3,643,213 thousand RMB
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:
1.All above financial information is based on PRC GAAP announced
by Department of Finance in China.
2.It is not applicable of gross profit (loss) from operations item
in the Report according to the Notice of Financial Reporting Format
from PRC-GAAP.
