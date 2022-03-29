Cayman Engley Industrial : To Announce Company's Subsidiary Changchun Engley Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. the 2021 consolidated Financial Report

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2022/03/28 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/27 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2021/01/01~2021/12/31 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):4,595,391 thousand RMB 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):NA 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):242,078 thousand RMB 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):242,778 thousand RMB 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):205,752 thousand RMB 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):148,611 thousand RMB 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):0.10 RMB 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):7,135,020 thousand RMB 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):3,021,149 thousand RMB 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):3,643,213 thousand RMB 14.Any other matters that need to be specified: 1.All above financial information is based on PRC GAAP announced by Department of Finance in China. 2.It is not applicable of gross profit (loss) from operations item in the Report according to the Notice of Financial Reporting Format from PRC-GAAP.