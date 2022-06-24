Cayman Engley Industrial : To announce the dividend record date and the distribution date of cash dividends.
06/24/2022 | 03:56am EDT
Provided by: Cayman Engley Industrial Co., Ltd.
Date of announcement
2022/06/24
Time of announcement
15:38:16
Subject
To announce the dividend record date and the
distribution date of cash dividends.
Date of events
2022/06/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/24
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash Dividend, NT 295,330,930.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/21
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/22
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/23
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/27
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/27
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1) The suspended conversion period of 3rd Domestic Unsecured
Convertible Bonds is from 2022/07/04 to 2022/07/27. If the bond
holder would like to request bond conversion, it is necessary to
contact their securities agents at the latest one business day
(2022/6/30) before the start date of the suspended conversion
period (2022/07/04).
(2) If the number of total shares outstanding changed, such that the
cash dividends ratio per share should be adjusted, the Chairman of
the Board of Directors is authorized to adjust the ratio and deal
with relative matters.
(3) The distribution date of cash dividends is set for 2022/08/11
Cayman Engley Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 07:55:04 UTC.