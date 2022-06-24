Cayman Engley Industrial : To announce the dividend record date and the distribution date of cash dividends.

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/06/24 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash Dividend, NT 295,330,930. 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/21 5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/22 6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/23 7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/27 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/27 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1) The suspended conversion period of 3rd Domestic Unsecured Convertible Bonds is from 2022/07/04 to 2022/07/27. If the bond holder would like to request bond conversion, it is necessary to contact their securities agents at the latest one business day (2022/6/30) before the start date of the suspended conversion period (2022/07/04). (2) If the number of total shares outstanding changed, such that the cash dividends ratio per share should be adjusted, the Chairman of the Board of Directors is authorized to adjust the ratio and deal with relative matters. (3) The distribution date of cash dividends is set for 2022/08/11