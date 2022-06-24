Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Cayman Engley Industrial Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2239   KYG1991F1081

CAYMAN ENGLEY INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

(2239)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-22
55.40 TWD   +1.65%
06/09CAYMAN ENGLEY INDUSTRIAL : On behalf of subsidiary Changchun Engley Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. announces ex-dividend record date and date of distributing cash dividend.
PU
05/11Cayman Engley Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/29CAYMAN ENGLEY INDUSTRIAL : To Announce Company's Subsidiary Changchun Engley Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. the 1Q22 Financial Report
PU
Cayman Engley Industrial : To announce the dividend record date and the distribution date of cash dividends.

06/24/2022 | 03:56am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Cayman Engley Industrial Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/24 Time of announcement 15:38:16
Subject 
 To announce the dividend record date and the
distribution date of cash dividends.
Date of events 2022/06/24 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/24
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
 Cash Dividend, NT 295,330,930.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/21
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/22
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/23
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/27
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/27
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
  (1) The suspended conversion period of 3rd Domestic Unsecured
      Convertible Bonds is from 2022/07/04 to 2022/07/27. If the bond
      holder would like to request bond conversion, it is necessary to
      contact their securities agents at the latest one business day
      (2022/6/30) before the start date of the suspended conversion
      period (2022/07/04).
  (2) If the number of total shares outstanding changed, such that the
      cash dividends ratio per share should be adjusted, the Chairman of
      the Board of Directors is authorized to adjust the ratio and deal
      with relative matters.
  (3) The distribution date of cash dividends is set for 2022/08/11

Disclaimer

Cayman Engley Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 07:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 21 637 M 727 M 727 M
Net income 2022 862 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,77x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 545 M 220 M 220 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,6%
