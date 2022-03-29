Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Cayman Tung Ling Co., Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2924   KYG198691092

CAYMAN TUNG LING CO., LIMITED

(2924)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cayman Tung Ling : Change to VP of Subsidiary Company of China Business Dept.

03/29/2022 | 06:04am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Cayman Tung Ling Co., Limited
SEQ_NO 6 Date of announcement 2022/03/29 Time of announcement 17:58:37
Subject 
 Change to VP of Subsidiary Company
of China Business Dept.
Date of events 2022/03/29 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter:
spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important
personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial
 officer, accounting officer, corporate governance
officer, research and development officer, internal
 audit officer, or designated and non-designated
representatives):VP of Subsidiary Company of China Business Dept.
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/29
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Hsu, Yung-Lung,VP of Subsidiary Company of China Business Dept.
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:N/A
5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation",
"position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement",
"death" or "new replacement"):dismissal
6.Reason for the change:dismissal
7.Effective date:2022/03/29
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Cayman Tung Ling Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 10:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
