  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. CAZ (Thailand) Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAZ   TH8886010009

CAZ (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CAZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

CAZ Thailand Public : Notification of project awarded

03/14/2022 | 06:14am EDT
Date/Time
14 Mar 2022 17:06:58
Headline
Notification of project awarded
Symbol
CAZ
Source
CAZ
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

CAZ (Thailand) pcl published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 10:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 195 M 65,9 M 65,9 M
Net income 2021 137 M 4,10 M 4,10 M
Net Debt 2021 317 M 9,53 M 9,53 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,37x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 676 M 50,3 M 50,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,46x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chung Sik Hong Chief Executive Officer, President & Director
Pornthipat Kantheewit Assistant Managing Director-Accounting & Finance
Narongrit Tavornvisitporn Chairman
Yeong Cheol Choi EVP-Operations & Director
Yingyong Techarungnirun Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAZ (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED66.67%50
VINCI-4.79%54 759
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.80%34 343
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-8.82%31 668
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.94%21 654
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED0.47%19 842