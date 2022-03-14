CAZ Thailand Public : Notification of project awarded
03/14/2022 | 06:14am EDT
Date/Time
14 Mar 2022 17:06:58
Headline
Notification of project awarded
Symbol
CAZ
Source
CAZ
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.
CAZ (Thailand) pcl published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 10:13:03 UTC.