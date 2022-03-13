Log in
Cazaly Resources : Exploration Update - Ashburton Surface Sampling

03/13/2022
EXPLORATION UPDATE
ASHBURTON SURFACE SAMPLING

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

14 March 2022

onlyCazaly Resources Limited (ASX: CAZ, "Cazaly" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of assay results for the first on ground regional exploration program completed across the recently granted tenements on the Ashburton Project, located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

REGIONAL SCALE TARGET AREAS

useAnalytical results were received for 1,211 surface sediment samples collected across the Ashburton Project during November and December 2021. The regional stream sediment sampling program will provide the first comprehensive geochemical dataset across the entire Ashburton project area, and has already successfully identified major regional scale (Figure 1) mineralised structures:

Two anomalous gold-copper mineralised trends extend over 50km in the northern project area, and

Strong base metal signatures highlight the prospectivity of regional scale structures in the southern

personalFor

project area.

In addition, targeted soil sampling has highlighted the following anomalies:

10km long Au-Cu trend at New Finish prospect,

7km long base metal (Cu-Ag-Pb-Zn) trend at Warden Pool prospect,

3km long base metal (Cu-Ag-Pb-Zn) trend at Ram Hole Creek prospect.

Figure 1. Ashburton Project with surface sampling completed to date and interpreted mineralised trends.

L3, 30 Richardson Street West Perth WA 6005 PO BOX 396 West Perth WA 6872 Ph: +61 8 93226283 www.cazalyresources.com.au

Figure 2. Copper assay results showing anomalous copper values at Warden Pool over 7 strike kilometres and Ram Hole Creek over 3 strike kilometres.

This first pass regional surface sampling program has covered the majority of E08/3260 and 3261. Additional surface sampling will be completed on the remainder

onlyof E08/3262, 3265, and 3272 to provide a comprehensive regional scale geochemical dataset for the entire tenement package. Interpretation of the geochemical data has commenced and work to date is presented in this announcement. Further in depth geochemical studies will be undertaken to generate vectors towards mineralistion and identify areas that require further work. Infill sampling will be completed

usein due course to further refine target areas.

In addition to the success of the regional stream sediment sampling programme highlighting the major mineralized trends, the targeted prospect scale soil sampling has confirmed anomalous metal values over

10km strike at New Finish, over 3km strike at Ram Hole personalCreek and 7km strike at Warden Pool (Figures 2 & 3).

This initial phase of targeted prospect scale sampling was collected on a broad 400m x 200m spacing. The next phase of work at these prospects will include infill soil sampling to refine anomalism and, where required, aircore drilling across stratigraphy to provide litho-geochemistry and determine the distribution of metals in the regolith profile. Anomalous assays are listed in Table 1. Details regarding sampling techniques and reporting of results is included in Appendix 1.

For

Figure 3. Gold assay results showing anomalous gold values across 10 strike kilometres at New Finish.

2

Cazaly holds the rights to a major land position covering 2,450km2 in the Ashburton Basin, in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The project covers major regional structures considered to be highly prospective for large base metal and gold deposits and occurs in the region hosting Northern Star's (ASX:NST) Paulsen's gold deposit and Kalamazoo's (ASX:KZR) recently acquired Mount Olympus gold deposit.

onlyCazaly's MD Tara French commented "The majority of the Ashburton project now has a comprehensive regional surface geochemical dataset that will be used to progress exploration using the mineral systems approach. While it is still very much early days this dataset confirms the potential for the area to host not only gold mineralisation more akin to the Carlin style of deposit, but the central and southern portions of the project area also show anomalous Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu metal signatures analogous to the Abra base metal deposit. The remainder of the tenement areas will be sampled during the next phase of field activities."

ENDS

useFor and on behalf of the Cazaly Board

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For further information please contact:

Tara French (MD) / Clive Jones (Executive Director)

Cazaly Resources Limited

ABN 23 101 049 334

Tel: +61 8 9322 6283 E: admin@cazalyresources.com.auWebsite: www.cazalyresources.com.aupersonalThe information contained herein that relates to Exploration Results is based upon information compiled or

reviewed by Mr Don Horn, who is an employee of the Company. Mr Horn is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Horn consents to the inclusion of his name in the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.

For

3

Table 1. Anomalous surface samples >3ppb Au.

Sample

North

East

RL

Prospect

Lease ID

Ag

As

Au

Cu

Hg

Pb

Sb

Tl ppm

Zn

Carlin

only

ID

ppm

ppm

ppb

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

D Score

AS0747

7444637

467130

206

Mt Dawson

E08/3260

0.02

6.65

13.2

39.90

0.004

11.62

0.61

0.175

73.0

3

AS0772

7444824

464003

212

Mt Dawson

E08/3260

0.05

4.95

4.4

31.08

0.145

8.69

0.64

0.099

52.1

3

AS0810

7443580

466979

203

Mt Dawson

E08/3260

0.02

6.75

3.9

42.19

0.031

16.83

0.72

0.183

75.5

4

AS0813

7444091

467276

210

Mt Dawson

E08/3260

0.01

6.96

3.1

41.85

0.015

14.47

0.66

0.190

75.2

4

AS0898

7446706

459549

200

Mt Dawson

E08/3260

0.03

6.62

5.2

38.31

0.025

12.64

1.02

0.179

57.1

3

AS0914

7447371

460395

201

Mt Dawson

E08/3260

0.03

7.21

3.0

34.17

0.022

11.16

0.90

0.176

49.2

3

AS0915

7447547

460495

200

Mt Dawson

E08/3260

0.03

8.19

4.3

35.99

0.012

13.62

0.89

0.162

54.4

3

AS0918

7446014

459149

200

Mt Dawson

E08/3260

0.03

6.68

3.1

37.66

0.017

11.57

0.78

0.166

60.5

3

use

AS0943

7419189

500011

230

Warden Pool

E08/3261

0.05

5.94

4.1

35.08

0.021

10.78

0.46

0.120

47.7

1

AS0964

7419537

500210

234

Warden Pool

E08/3261

0.05

5.94

3.4

40.04

0.033

10.91

0.50

0.123

49.9

2

AS0968

7419334

500557

234

Warden Pool

E08/3261

0.06

4.93

6.1

51.11

0.029

11.53

0.57

0.117

49.4

2

AS0969

7419507

500656

233

Warden Pool

E08/3261

0.08

6.17

3.2

45.78

0.103

11.96

0.60

0.134

55.1

4

AS0971

7419401

496437

227

Warden Pool

E08/3261

0.04

7.06

3.3

51.11

0.041

11.53

0.58

0.147

53.8

3

AS0989

7431079

495325

252

New Finish

E08/3261

0.02

6.34

11.4

31.51

0.005

11.62

0.75

0.137

56.0

3

AS0990

7430908

495228

251

New Finish

E08/3261

0.02

5.37

3.1

26.50

0.002

9.38

0.83

0.108

43.6

1

personalr

AS0995

7430039

494732

254

New Finish

E08/3261

0.01

7.14

3.4

32.68

0.006

12.71

0.73

0.120

55.5

2

AS1004

7430112

493395

264

New Finish

E08/3261

0.01

4.95

12.5

24.47

0.003

9.89

0.89

0.077

63.0

3

AS1005

7430286

493494

278

New Finish

E08/3261

0.04

4.52

11.2

26.47

0.104

8.22

1.46

0.074

29.6

5

AS1006

7430463

493592

263

New Finish

E08/3261

0.01

4.56

3.6

29.48

0.051

5.40

0.56

0.047

65.3

3

AS1014

7431701

493841

253

New Finish

E08/3261

0.02

6.24

5.5

24.82

0.013

9.35

0.75

0.087

50.8

2

AS1016

7431353

493642

255

New Finish

E08/3261

0.02

5.26

3.3

28.81

-0.002

11.42

0.64

0.130

61.5

1

AS1018

7431006

493443

257

New Finish

E08/3261

0.02

1.09

11.6

11.83

0.023

4.54

1.86

0.013

86.9

4

AS1022

7430310

493047

280

New Finish

E08/3261

0.02

4.36

3.5

24.48

0.044

9.94

1.11

0.075

45.7

3

AS1031

7430485

496371

249

New Finish

E08/3261

0.02

2.99

3.0

15.51

0.044

4.17

0.47

0.053

22.4

2

AS1044

7429742

496868

250

New Finish

E08/3261

0.03

4.44

5.0

29.66

0.058

8.15

0.57

0.095

47.1

3

AS1045

7429518

497661

249

New Finish

E08/3261

0.03

3.81

16.3

31.63

0.008

48.52

0.34

0.063

81.3

3

AS1047

7429171

497462

244

New Finish

E08/3261

-0.01

7.38

9.0

28.59

0.002

9.32

0.59

0.124

56.5

3

AS1050

7429146

497909

245

New Finish

E08/3261

0.01

6.32

3.1

29.35

0.004

9.16

0.58

0.125

63.2

1

r personal use only

Sample

North

East

RL

Prospect

Lease ID

Ag

As

Au

Cu

Hg

Pb

Sb

Tl ppm

Zn

Carlin

ID

ppm

ppm

ppb

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

D Score

AS1056

7428873

495610

249

New Finish

E08/3261

-0.01

5.43

28.3

24.47

0.014

7.65

0.67

0.075

51.3

3

AS1112

7430539

495946

250

New Finish

E08/3261

-0.01

5.09

3.4

34.31

0.003

9.28

0.72

0.114

54.2

1

AS1113

7429956

493760

258

New Finish

E08/3261

0.01

4.34

4.2

25.89

0.019

8.54

0.89

0.072

50.9

1

AS1122

7431516

494655

251

New Finish

E08/3261

-0.01

5.52

5.7

36.55

-0.002

11.65

0.79

0.136

60.6

2

AS1123

7431690

494757

252

New Finish

E08/3261

-0.01

5.29

3.1

33.64

0.004

8.40

0.68

0.106

62.9

1

AS1126

7431366

493202

255

New Finish

E08/3261

-0.01

5.42

5.6

30.84

0.002

9.29

0.57

0.106

50.4

2

AS1139

7429045

496928

244

New Finish

E08/3261

0.04

5.52

76.0

33.67

0.070

7.11

0.64

0.085

57.4

5

AS1142

7429701

497764

249

New Finish

E08/3261

0.02

4.44

3.0

29.22

0.032

7.84

0.50

0.092

57.4

1

AS1146

7429662

498214

246

New Finish

E08/3261

-0.01

8.01

3.3

39.51

0.010

11.18

0.51

0.123

56.7

2

AS1149

7428947

498254

243

New Finish

E08/3261

-0.01

5.46

8.0

34.67

0.004

5.64

0.58

0.115

46.8

2

AS1150

7428745

498144

243

New Finish

E08/3261

-0.01

7.27

3.4

38.22

0.006

14.56

0.57

0.150

66.7

3

AS1152

7428572

498505

244

New Finish

E08/3261

0.01

8.49

10.4

31.95

0.008

8.98

0.63

0.113

58.4

3

AS1153

7428748

498605

244

New Finish

E08/3261

-0.01

10.36

6.2

11.20

0.010

5.19

0.97

0.069

18.0

3

AS1157

7428726

499051

240

New Finish

E08/3261

0.01

8.57

12.2

27.57

0.003

10.41

0.71

0.137

54.2

4

AS1158

7428553

498952

239

New Finish

E08/3261

0.01

8.48

3.8

30.27

0.006

11.37

0.62

0.139

61.6

3

AS1159

7428353

499295

240

New Finish

E08/3261

-0.01

7.82

22.9

25.55

0.004

8.71

0.55

0.123

52.0

4

AS1161

7428719

499493

244

New Finish

E08/3261

0.02

6.31

29.3

33.00

0.006

9.77

0.51

0.120

64.9

3

AS1162

7428876

499596

245

New Finish

E08/3261

0.02

8.85

17.8

38.30

0.012

10.09

0.70

0.124

59.3

3

AS1163

7429062

499706

242

New Finish

E08/3261

0.01

7.37

3.7

32.81

0.012

9.64

0.62

0.102

55.4

2

AS1170

7428999

500589

246

New Finish

E08/3261

0.03

7.92

10.7

26.12

0.021

7.17

0.40

0.063

48.2

3

AS1200

7415767

511904

246

Ram Hole Creek

E08/3261

0.01

5.48

4.9

52.26

0.014

9.41

0.59

0.102

57.7

2

AS1202

7429122

498355

254

New Finish

E08/3261

0.01

5.42

4.7

27.11

0.028

11.04

0.92

0.107

36.2

2

AS1203

7429295

498455

245

New Finish

E08/3261

-0.01

5.95

4.6

32.30

0.003

9.33

0.66

0.151

50.6

3

AS1208

7429612

499105

250

New Finish

E08/3261

0.01

8.62

3.1

36.51

0.027

9.46

0.67

0.080

34.8

2

AS1209

7428899

499150

242

New Finish

E08/3261

0.02

10.19

7.8

39.07

0.016

12.68

0.65

0.154

84.1

4

AS1210

7429072

499249

244

New Finish

E08/3261

-0.01

7.09

16.0

33.20

0.003

10.91

0.54

0.112

69.6

3

AS1211

7429246

499348

242

New Finish

E08/3261

0.01

34.49

3.5

39.44

0.004

10.14

0.69

0.096

59.7

3

AS1212

7429419

499447

241

New Finish

E08/3261

-0.01

9.75

4.0

41.67

0.009

10.35

0.47

0.124

62.3

2

AS1213

7429397

499893

241

New Finish

E08/3261

-0.01

6.50

3.1

31.08

0.002

7.42

0.56

0.113

54.9

1

5

Disclaimer

Cazaly Resources Limited published this content on 13 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
