Cazaly Resources : Exploration Update - Ashburton Surface Sampling

EXPLORATION UPDATE
ASHBURTON SURFACE SAMPLING
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
14 March 2022
onlyCazaly Resources Limited (ASX: CAZ, "Cazaly" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of assay results for the first on ground regional exploration program completed across the recently granted tenements on the Ashburton Project, located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.
REGIONAL SCALE TARGET AREAS
useAnalytical results were received for 1,211 surface sediment samples collected across the Ashburton Project during November and December 2021. The regional stream sediment sampling program will provide the first comprehensive geochemical dataset across the entire Ashburton project area, and has already successfully identified major regional scale (Figure 1) mineralised structures:
• Two anomalous gold-copper mineralised trends extend over 50km in the northern project area, and
• Strong base metal signatures highlight the prospectivity of regional scale structures in the southern
personalFor
project area.
In addition, targeted soil sampling has highlighted the following anomalies:
• 10km long Au-Cu trend at New Finish prospect,
•
7km long base metal (Cu-Ag-Pb-Zn) trend at Warden Pool prospect,
• 3km long base metal (Cu-Ag-Pb-Zn) trend at Ram Hole Creek prospect.
Figure 1. Ashburton Project with surface sampling completed to date and interpreted mineralised trends.
Figure 2. Copper assay results showing anomalous copper values at Warden Pool over 7 strike kilometres and Ram Hole Creek over 3 strike kilometres.
This first pass regional surface sampling program has covered the majority of E08/3260 and 3261. Additional surface sampling will be completed on the remainder
onlyof E08/3262, 3265, and 3272 to provide a comprehensive regional scale geochemical dataset for the entire tenement package. Interpretation of the geochemical data has commenced and work to date is presented in this announcement. Further in depth geochemical studies will be undertaken to generate vectors towards mineralistion and identify areas that require further work. Infill sampling will be completed
usein due course to further refine target areas.
In addition to the success of the regional stream sediment sampling programme highlighting the major mineralized trends, the targeted prospect scale soil sampling has confirmed anomalous metal values over
10km strike at New Finish, over 3km strike at Ram Hole personalCreek and 7km strike at Warden Pool (Figures 2 & 3).
This initial phase of targeted prospect scale sampling was collected on a broad 400m x 200m spacing. The next phase of work at these prospects will include infill soil sampling to refine anomalism and, where required, aircore drilling across stratigraphy to provide litho-geochemistry and determine the distribution of metals in the regolith profile. Anomalous assays are listed in Table 1. Details regarding sampling techniques and reporting of results is included in Appendix 1.
For
Figure 3. Gold assay results showing anomalous gold values across 10 strike kilometres at New Finish.
Cazaly holds the rights to a major land position covering 2,450km2 in the Ashburton Basin, in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The project covers major regional structures considered to be highly prospective for large base metal and gold deposits and occurs in the region hosting Northern Star's (ASX:NST) Paulsen's gold deposit and Kalamazoo's (ASX:KZR) recently acquired Mount Olympus gold deposit.
onlyCazaly's MD Tara French commented "The majority of the Ashburton project now has a comprehensive regional surface geochemical dataset that will be used to progress exploration using the mineral systems approach. While it is still very much early days this dataset confirms the potential for the area to host not only gold mineralisation more akin to the Carlin style of deposit, but the central and southern portions of the project area also show anomalous Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu metal signatures analogous to the Abra base metal deposit. The remainder of the tenement areas will be sampled during the next phase of field activities."
ENDS
useFor and on behalf of the Cazaly Board
For further information please contact:
Tara French (MD) / Clive Jones (Executive Director)
Cazaly Resources Limited
ABN 23 101 049 334
Tel: +61 8 9322 6283 E: admin@cazalyresources.com.auWebsite: www.cazalyresources.com.aupersonalThe information contained herein that relates to Exploration Results is based upon information compiled or
reviewed by Mr Don Horn, who is an employee of the Company. Mr Horn is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Horn consents to the inclusion of his name in the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.
For
Table 1. Anomalous surface samples >3ppb Au.
Sample
|
North
|
East
|
RL
|
Prospect
|
Lease ID
|
Ag
|
As
|
Au
|
Cu
|
Hg
|
Pb
|
Sb
|
Tl ppm
|
Zn
|
Carlin
|
ID
|
|
|
|
|
|
ppm
|
ppm
|
ppb
|
ppm
|
ppm
|
ppm
|
ppm
|
|
ppm
|
D Score
|
AS0747
|
7444637
|
467130
|
206
|
Mt Dawson
|
E08/3260
|
0.02
|
6.65
|
13.2
|
39.90
|
0.004
|
11.62
|
0.61
|
0.175
|
73.0
|
3
|
AS0772
|
7444824
|
464003
|
212
|
Mt Dawson
|
E08/3260
|
0.05
|
4.95
|
4.4
|
31.08
|
0.145
|
8.69
|
0.64
|
0.099
|
52.1
|
3
|
AS0810
|
7443580
|
466979
|
203
|
Mt Dawson
|
E08/3260
|
0.02
|
6.75
|
3.9
|
42.19
|
0.031
|
16.83
|
0.72
|
0.183
|
75.5
|
4
|
AS0813
|
7444091
|
467276
|
210
|
Mt Dawson
|
E08/3260
|
0.01
|
6.96
|
3.1
|
41.85
|
0.015
|
14.47
|
0.66
|
0.190
|
75.2
|
4
|
AS0898
|
7446706
|
459549
|
200
|
Mt Dawson
|
E08/3260
|
0.03
|
6.62
|
5.2
|
38.31
|
0.025
|
12.64
|
1.02
|
0.179
|
57.1
|
3
|
AS0914
|
7447371
|
460395
|
201
|
Mt Dawson
|
E08/3260
|
0.03
|
7.21
|
3.0
|
34.17
|
0.022
|
11.16
|
0.90
|
0.176
|
49.2
|
3
|
AS0915
|
7447547
|
460495
|
200
|
Mt Dawson
|
E08/3260
|
0.03
|
8.19
|
4.3
|
35.99
|
0.012
|
13.62
|
0.89
|
0.162
|
54.4
|
3
|
AS0918
|
7446014
|
459149
|
200
|
Mt Dawson
|
E08/3260
|
0.03
|
6.68
|
3.1
|
37.66
|
0.017
|
11.57
|
0.78
|
0.166
|
60.5
|
3
|
AS0943
|
7419189
|
500011
|
230
|
Warden Pool
|
E08/3261
|
0.05
|
5.94
|
4.1
|
35.08
|
0.021
|
10.78
|
0.46
|
0.120
|
47.7
|
1
|
AS0964
|
7419537
|
500210
|
234
|
Warden Pool
|
E08/3261
|
0.05
|
5.94
|
3.4
|
40.04
|
0.033
|
10.91
|
0.50
|
0.123
|
49.9
|
2
|
AS0968
|
7419334
|
500557
|
234
|
Warden Pool
|
E08/3261
|
0.06
|
4.93
|
6.1
|
51.11
|
0.029
|
11.53
|
0.57
|
0.117
|
49.4
|
2
|
AS0969
|
7419507
|
500656
|
233
|
Warden Pool
|
E08/3261
|
0.08
|
6.17
|
3.2
|
45.78
|
0.103
|
11.96
|
0.60
|
0.134
|
55.1
|
4
|
AS0971
|
7419401
|
496437
|
227
|
Warden Pool
|
E08/3261
|
0.04
|
7.06
|
3.3
|
51.11
|
0.041
|
11.53
|
0.58
|
0.147
|
53.8
|
3
|
AS0989
|
7431079
|
495325
|
252
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
0.02
|
6.34
|
11.4
|
31.51
|
0.005
|
11.62
|
0.75
|
0.137
|
56.0
|
3
|
AS0990
|
7430908
|
495228
|
251
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
0.02
|
5.37
|
3.1
|
26.50
|
0.002
|
9.38
|
0.83
|
0.108
|
43.6
|
1
|
AS0995
|
7430039
|
494732
|
254
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
0.01
|
7.14
|
3.4
|
32.68
|
0.006
|
12.71
|
0.73
|
0.120
|
55.5
|
2
|
AS1004
|
7430112
|
493395
|
264
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
0.01
|
4.95
|
12.5
|
24.47
|
0.003
|
9.89
|
0.89
|
0.077
|
63.0
|
3
|
AS1005
|
7430286
|
493494
|
278
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
0.04
|
4.52
|
11.2
|
26.47
|
0.104
|
8.22
|
1.46
|
0.074
|
29.6
|
5
|
AS1006
|
7430463
|
493592
|
263
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
0.01
|
4.56
|
3.6
|
29.48
|
0.051
|
5.40
|
0.56
|
0.047
|
65.3
|
3
|
AS1014
|
7431701
|
493841
|
253
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
0.02
|
6.24
|
5.5
|
24.82
|
0.013
|
9.35
|
0.75
|
0.087
|
50.8
|
2
|
AS1016
|
7431353
|
493642
|
255
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
0.02
|
5.26
|
3.3
|
28.81
|
-0.002
|
11.42
|
0.64
|
0.130
|
61.5
|
1
|
AS1018
|
7431006
|
493443
|
257
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
0.02
|
1.09
|
11.6
|
11.83
|
0.023
|
4.54
|
1.86
|
0.013
|
86.9
|
4
|
AS1022
|
7430310
|
493047
|
280
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
0.02
|
4.36
|
3.5
|
24.48
|
0.044
|
9.94
|
1.11
|
0.075
|
45.7
|
3
|
AS1031
|
7430485
|
496371
|
249
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
0.02
|
2.99
|
3.0
|
15.51
|
0.044
|
4.17
|
0.47
|
0.053
|
22.4
|
2
|
AS1044
|
7429742
|
496868
|
250
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
0.03
|
4.44
|
5.0
|
29.66
|
0.058
|
8.15
|
0.57
|
0.095
|
47.1
|
3
|
AS1045
|
7429518
|
497661
|
249
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
0.03
|
3.81
|
16.3
|
31.63
|
0.008
|
48.52
|
0.34
|
0.063
|
81.3
|
3
|
AS1047
|
7429171
|
497462
|
244
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
-0.01
|
7.38
|
9.0
|
28.59
|
0.002
|
9.32
|
0.59
|
0.124
|
56.5
|
3
|
AS1050
|
7429146
|
497909
|
245
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
0.01
|
6.32
|
3.1
|
29.35
|
0.004
|
9.16
|
0.58
|
0.125
|
63.2
|
1
|
Sample
|
North
|
East
|
RL
|
Prospect
|
Lease ID
|
Ag
|
As
|
Au
|
Cu
|
Hg
|
Pb
|
Sb
|
Tl ppm
|
Zn
|
Carlin
|
ID
|
|
|
|
|
|
ppm
|
ppm
|
ppb
|
ppm
|
ppm
|
ppm
|
ppm
|
|
ppm
|
D Score
|
AS1056
|
7428873
|
495610
|
249
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
-0.01
|
5.43
|
28.3
|
24.47
|
0.014
|
7.65
|
0.67
|
0.075
|
51.3
|
3
|
AS1112
|
7430539
|
495946
|
250
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
-0.01
|
5.09
|
3.4
|
34.31
|
0.003
|
9.28
|
0.72
|
0.114
|
54.2
|
1
|
AS1113
|
7429956
|
493760
|
258
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
0.01
|
4.34
|
4.2
|
25.89
|
0.019
|
8.54
|
0.89
|
0.072
|
50.9
|
1
|
AS1122
|
7431516
|
494655
|
251
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
-0.01
|
5.52
|
5.7
|
36.55
|
-0.002
|
11.65
|
0.79
|
0.136
|
60.6
|
2
|
AS1123
|
7431690
|
494757
|
252
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
-0.01
|
5.29
|
3.1
|
33.64
|
0.004
|
8.40
|
0.68
|
0.106
|
62.9
|
1
|
AS1126
|
7431366
|
493202
|
255
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
-0.01
|
5.42
|
5.6
|
30.84
|
0.002
|
9.29
|
0.57
|
0.106
|
50.4
|
2
|
AS1139
|
7429045
|
496928
|
244
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
0.04
|
5.52
|
76.0
|
33.67
|
0.070
|
7.11
|
0.64
|
0.085
|
57.4
|
5
|
AS1142
|
7429701
|
497764
|
249
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
0.02
|
4.44
|
3.0
|
29.22
|
0.032
|
7.84
|
0.50
|
0.092
|
57.4
|
1
|
AS1146
|
7429662
|
498214
|
246
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
-0.01
|
8.01
|
3.3
|
39.51
|
0.010
|
11.18
|
0.51
|
0.123
|
56.7
|
2
|
AS1149
|
7428947
|
498254
|
243
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
-0.01
|
5.46
|
8.0
|
34.67
|
0.004
|
5.64
|
0.58
|
0.115
|
46.8
|
2
|
AS1150
|
7428745
|
498144
|
243
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
-0.01
|
7.27
|
3.4
|
38.22
|
0.006
|
14.56
|
0.57
|
0.150
|
66.7
|
3
|
AS1152
|
7428572
|
498505
|
244
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
0.01
|
8.49
|
10.4
|
31.95
|
0.008
|
8.98
|
0.63
|
0.113
|
58.4
|
3
|
AS1153
|
7428748
|
498605
|
244
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
-0.01
|
10.36
|
6.2
|
11.20
|
0.010
|
5.19
|
0.97
|
0.069
|
18.0
|
3
|
AS1157
|
7428726
|
499051
|
240
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
0.01
|
8.57
|
12.2
|
27.57
|
0.003
|
10.41
|
0.71
|
0.137
|
54.2
|
4
|
AS1158
|
7428553
|
498952
|
239
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
0.01
|
8.48
|
3.8
|
30.27
|
0.006
|
11.37
|
0.62
|
0.139
|
61.6
|
3
|
AS1159
|
7428353
|
499295
|
240
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
-0.01
|
7.82
|
22.9
|
25.55
|
0.004
|
8.71
|
0.55
|
0.123
|
52.0
|
4
|
AS1161
|
7428719
|
499493
|
244
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
0.02
|
6.31
|
29.3
|
33.00
|
0.006
|
9.77
|
0.51
|
0.120
|
64.9
|
3
|
AS1162
|
7428876
|
499596
|
245
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
0.02
|
8.85
|
17.8
|
38.30
|
0.012
|
10.09
|
0.70
|
0.124
|
59.3
|
3
|
AS1163
|
7429062
|
499706
|
242
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
0.01
|
7.37
|
3.7
|
32.81
|
0.012
|
9.64
|
0.62
|
0.102
|
55.4
|
2
|
AS1170
|
7428999
|
500589
|
246
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
0.03
|
7.92
|
10.7
|
26.12
|
0.021
|
7.17
|
0.40
|
0.063
|
48.2
|
3
|
AS1200
|
7415767
|
511904
|
246
|
Ram Hole Creek
|
E08/3261
|
0.01
|
5.48
|
4.9
|
52.26
|
0.014
|
9.41
|
0.59
|
0.102
|
57.7
|
2
|
AS1202
|
7429122
|
498355
|
254
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
0.01
|
5.42
|
4.7
|
27.11
|
0.028
|
11.04
|
0.92
|
0.107
|
36.2
|
2
|
AS1203
|
7429295
|
498455
|
245
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
-0.01
|
5.95
|
4.6
|
32.30
|
0.003
|
9.33
|
0.66
|
0.151
|
50.6
|
3
|
AS1208
|
7429612
|
499105
|
250
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
0.01
|
8.62
|
3.1
|
36.51
|
0.027
|
9.46
|
0.67
|
0.080
|
34.8
|
2
|
AS1209
|
7428899
|
499150
|
242
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
0.02
|
10.19
|
7.8
|
39.07
|
0.016
|
12.68
|
0.65
|
0.154
|
84.1
|
4
|
AS1210
|
7429072
|
499249
|
244
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
-0.01
|
7.09
|
16.0
|
33.20
|
0.003
|
10.91
|
0.54
|
0.112
|
69.6
|
3
|
AS1211
|
7429246
|
499348
|
242
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
0.01
|
34.49
|
3.5
|
39.44
|
0.004
|
10.14
|
0.69
|
0.096
|
59.7
|
3
|
AS1212
|
7429419
|
499447
|
241
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
-0.01
|
9.75
|
4.0
|
41.67
|
0.009
|
10.35
|
0.47
|
0.124
|
62.3
|
2
|
AS1213
|
7429397
|
499893
|
241
|
New Finish
|
E08/3261
|
-0.01
|
6.50
|
3.1
|
31.08
|
0.002
|
7.42
|
0.56
|
0.113
|
54.9
|
1
|
