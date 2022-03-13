Cazaly Resources : Exploration Update - Ashburton Surface Sampling

EXPLORATION UPDATE ASHBURTON SURFACE SAMPLING ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 14 March 2022 onlyCazaly Resources Limited (ASX: CAZ, "Cazaly" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of assay results for the first on ground regional exploration program completed across the recently granted tenements on the Ashburton Project, located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REGIONAL SCALE TARGET AREAS useAnalytical results were received for 1,211 surface sediment samples collected across the Ashburton Project during November and December 2021. The regional stream sediment sampling program will provide the first comprehensive geochemical dataset across the entire Ashburton project area, and has already successfully identified major regional scale (Figure 1) mineralised structures: • Two anomalous gold-copper mineralised trends extend over 50km in the northern project area, and • Strong base metal signatures highlight the prospectivity of regional scale structures in the southern personalFor project area. In addition, targeted soil sampling has highlighted the following anomalies: • 10km long Au-Cu trend at New Finish prospect, • 7km long base metal (Cu-Ag-Pb-Zn) trend at Warden Pool prospect, • 3km long base metal (Cu-Ag-Pb-Zn) trend at Ram Hole Creek prospect. Figure 1. Ashburton Project with surface sampling completed to date and interpreted mineralised trends. L3, 30 Richardson Street West Perth WA 6005 PO BOX 396 West Perth WA 6872 Ph: +61 8 93226283 www.cazalyresources.com.au

Figure 2. Copper assay results showing anomalous copper values at Warden Pool over 7 strike kilometres and Ram Hole Creek over 3 strike kilometres. This first pass regional surface sampling program has covered the majority of E08/3260 and 3261. Additional surface sampling will be completed on the remainder of E08/3262, 3265, and 3272 to provide a comprehensive regional scale geochemical dataset for the entire tenement package. Interpretation of the geochemical data has commenced and work to date is presented in this announcement. Further in depth geochemical studies will be undertaken to generate vectors towards mineralistion and identify areas that require further work. Infill sampling will be completed in due course to further refine target areas. In addition to the success of the regional stream sediment sampling programme highlighting the major mineralized trends, the targeted prospect scale soil sampling has confirmed anomalous metal values over 10km strike at New Finish, over 3km strike at Ram Hole Creek and 7km strike at Warden Pool (Figures 2 & 3). This initial phase of targeted prospect scale sampling was collected on a broad 400m x 200m spacing. The next phase of work at these prospects will include infill soil sampling to refine anomalism and, where required, aircore drilling across stratigraphy to provide litho-geochemistry and determine the distribution of metals in the regolith profile. Anomalous assays are listed in Table 1. Details regarding sampling techniques and reporting of results is included in Appendix 1. Figure 3. Gold assay results showing anomalous gold values across 10 strike kilometres at New Finish.

Cazaly holds the rights to a major land position covering 2,450km2 in the Ashburton Basin, in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The project covers major regional structures considered to be highly prospective for large base metal and gold deposits and occurs in the region hosting Northern Star's (ASX:NST) Paulsen's gold deposit and Kalamazoo's (ASX:KZR) recently acquired Mount Olympus gold deposit. Cazaly's MD Tara French commented "The majority of the Ashburton project now has a comprehensive regional surface geochemical dataset that will be used to progress exploration using the mineral systems approach. While it is still very much early days this dataset confirms the potential for the area to host not only gold mineralisation more akin to the Carlin style of deposit, but the central and southern portions of the project area also show anomalous Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu metal signatures analogous to the Abra base metal deposit. The remainder of the tenement areas will be sampled during the next phase of field activities." ENDS For and on behalf of the Cazaly Board For further information please contact: Tara French (MD) / Clive Jones (Executive Director) Cazaly Resources Limited ABN 23 101 049 334 Tel: +61 8 9322 6283 E: admin@cazalyresources.com.au Website: www.cazalyresources.com.au The information contained herein that relates to Exploration Results is based upon information compiled or reviewed by Mr Don Horn, who is an employee of the Company. Mr Horn is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Horn consents to the inclusion of his name in the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.

Table 1. Anomalous surface samples >3ppb Au. Sample North East RL Prospect Lease ID Ag As Au Cu Hg Pb Sb Tl ppm Zn Carlin ID ppm ppm ppb ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm D Score AS0747 7444637 467130 206 Mt Dawson E08/3260 0.02 6.65 13.2 39.90 0.004 11.62 0.61 0.175 73.0 3 AS0772 7444824 464003 212 Mt Dawson E08/3260 0.05 4.95 4.4 31.08 0.145 8.69 0.64 0.099 52.1 3 AS0810 7443580 466979 203 Mt Dawson E08/3260 0.02 6.75 3.9 42.19 0.031 16.83 0.72 0.183 75.5 4 AS0813 7444091 467276 210 Mt Dawson E08/3260 0.01 6.96 3.1 41.85 0.015 14.47 0.66 0.190 75.2 4 AS0898 7446706 459549 200 Mt Dawson E08/3260 0.03 6.62 5.2 38.31 0.025 12.64 1.02 0.179 57.1 3 AS0914 7447371 460395 201 Mt Dawson E08/3260 0.03 7.21 3.0 34.17 0.022 11.16 0.90 0.176 49.2 3 AS0915 7447547 460495 200 Mt Dawson E08/3260 0.03 8.19 4.3 35.99 0.012 13.62 0.89 0.162 54.4 3 AS0918 7446014 459149 200 Mt Dawson E08/3260 0.03 6.68 3.1 37.66 0.017 11.57 0.78 0.166 60.5 3 AS0943 7419189 500011 230 Warden Pool E08/3261 0.05 5.94 4.1 35.08 0.021 10.78 0.46 0.120 47.7 1 AS0964 7419537 500210 234 Warden Pool E08/3261 0.05 5.94 3.4 40.04 0.033 10.91 0.50 0.123 49.9 2 AS0968 7419334 500557 234 Warden Pool E08/3261 0.06 4.93 6.1 51.11 0.029 11.53 0.57 0.117 49.4 2 AS0969 7419507 500656 233 Warden Pool E08/3261 0.08 6.17 3.2 45.78 0.103 11.96 0.60 0.134 55.1 4 AS0971 7419401 496437 227 Warden Pool E08/3261 0.04 7.06 3.3 51.11 0.041 11.53 0.58 0.147 53.8 3 AS0989 7431079 495325 252 New Finish E08/3261 0.02 6.34 11.4 31.51 0.005 11.62 0.75 0.137 56.0 3 AS0990 7430908 495228 251 New Finish E08/3261 0.02 5.37 3.1 26.50 0.002 9.38 0.83 0.108 43.6 1 AS0995 7430039 494732 254 New Finish E08/3261 0.01 7.14 3.4 32.68 0.006 12.71 0.73 0.120 55.5 2 AS1004 7430112 493395 264 New Finish E08/3261 0.01 4.95 12.5 24.47 0.003 9.89 0.89 0.077 63.0 3 AS1005 7430286 493494 278 New Finish E08/3261 0.04 4.52 11.2 26.47 0.104 8.22 1.46 0.074 29.6 5 AS1006 7430463 493592 263 New Finish E08/3261 0.01 4.56 3.6 29.48 0.051 5.40 0.56 0.047 65.3 3 AS1014 7431701 493841 253 New Finish E08/3261 0.02 6.24 5.5 24.82 0.013 9.35 0.75 0.087 50.8 2 AS1016 7431353 493642 255 New Finish E08/3261 0.02 5.26 3.3 28.81 -0.002 11.42 0.64 0.130 61.5 1 AS1018 7431006 493443 257 New Finish E08/3261 0.02 1.09 11.6 11.83 0.023 4.54 1.86 0.013 86.9 4 AS1022 7430310 493047 280 New Finish E08/3261 0.02 4.36 3.5 24.48 0.044 9.94 1.11 0.075 45.7 3 AS1031 7430485 496371 249 New Finish E08/3261 0.02 2.99 3.0 15.51 0.044 4.17 0.47 0.053 22.4 2 AS1044 7429742 496868 250 New Finish E08/3261 0.03 4.44 5.0 29.66 0.058 8.15 0.57 0.095 47.1 3 AS1045 7429518 497661 249 New Finish E08/3261 0.03 3.81 16.3 31.63 0.008 48.52 0.34 0.063 81.3 3 AS1047 7429171 497462 244 New Finish E08/3261 -0.01 7.38 9.0 28.59 0.002 9.32 0.59 0.124 56.5 3 AS1050 7429146 497909 245 New Finish E08/3261 0.01 6.32 3.1 29.35 0.004 9.16 0.58 0.125 63.2 1