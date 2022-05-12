Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cazoo Group Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CZOO   KYG2007L1059

CAZOO GROUP LTD

(CZOO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/11 04:00:02 pm EDT
1.210 USD   -2.42%
04:01aCazoo Launches in Spain
BU
05/05Cazoo Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021
BU
05/04Cazoo to ride out global headwinds as used car platform grows further
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cazoo Launches in Spain

05/12/2022 | 04:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Launch in Spain follows successful launches in Germany & France in late 2021
  • Cazoo makes buying a car as simple as buying any other product online today
  • Sold over 65,000 cars online in the UK since its launch just over two years ago
  • Cazoo to become main sponsor of Valencia & Real Sociedad from next season

Cazoo (NYSE: CZOO), Europe’s leading online car retailer, which makes buying and selling a car as simple and seamless as ordering any other product online, today announced that it has now launched its service in Spain, delivering better selection, value, transparency, convenience and peace of mind to Spanish consumers when buying their next car.

Cazoo owns and reconditions its cars to the highest standard before offering them for delivery in just a few days and has hundreds of cars available in Spain (www.cazoo.com/es). With customers able to purchase a car entirely online and have it delivered directly to their door, Cazoo has been referred to as the ‘Amazon of the used car market’.

Cazoo customers can review high quality, 360-degree images from the comfort of their home as well as the details of the car’s features and history, try it out at home for up to 7 days to make sure they love it, or Cazoo will collect it for free. Every Cazoo car in Spain comes with a full 7-day money back guarantee as well as a 12-month warranty.

Cazoo was founded in 2018 by renowned British entrepreneur Alex Chesterman and has already sold over 65,000 cars in the UK since its launch just over two years ago as consumers have embraced the selection, value, transparency and convenience of buying and selling used cars fully online. Cazoo launched in France and Germany in December last year and has plans to launch in Italy later this year.

Cazoo has been one of the fastest growing businesses in Europe over the past few years, pioneering the shift to online car buying. It plans to continue to invest to further build out its brand and infrastructure as it looks to continue to transform the car buying and selling experience across the UK and in key markets across mainland Europe.

Alex Chesterman, Founder & CEO of Cazoo said: “We are very excited to launch in Spain, following our recent launches in both France and Germany at the end of last year. We have reimagined car buying to make it simple and convenient whilst to give consumers total peace of mind when buying their next car. With Cazoo, you can purchase a used car entirely online, have it delivered to your door in a few days and have up to a week to make sure you love it. We have a great team in Spain and look forward to delivering the best car buying experience to consumers across the Spanish market.”

About Cazoo – www.cazoo.co.uk

Our mission is to transform the car buying and selling experience across the UK & Europe by providing better selection, value, transparency, convenience and peace of mind. Our aim is to make buying or selling a car no different to ordering any other product online, where consumers can simply and seamlessly buy, sell, finance or subscribe to a car entirely online for delivery or collection in as little as 72 hours. Cazoo was founded in 2018 by serial entrepreneur Alex Chesterman OBE, is backed by some of the leading technology investors globally and is publicly traded (NYSE: CZOO)


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CAZOO GROUP LTD
04:01aCazoo Launches in Spain
BU
05/05Cazoo Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021
BU
05/04Cazoo to ride out global headwinds as used car platform grows further
AQ
05/03Earnings Flash (CZOO) CAZOO GROUP Posts Q1 Revenue GBP295M
MT
05/03Cazoo Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
05/03Cazoo Group Ltd Reports Unaudited Revenue Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
05/02JPMorgan Initiates Coverage on Cazoo Group With Neutral Rating
MT
04/27UBS Initiates Coverage on Cazoo Group With Neutral Rating, $2.60 Price Target
MT
04/14BofA Securities Downgrades Cazoo Group to Neutral From Buy, Sets Price Target at $3.50
MT
04/08CAZOO CHIEF : Second hand car sales to thrive in tough economic times
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAZOO GROUP LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 918 M 2 364 M 2 364 M
Net income 2022 -363 M -448 M -448 M
Net Debt 2022 534 M 658 M 658 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,54x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 747 M 921 M 921 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 3 822
Free-Float 12,9%
Chart CAZOO GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Cazoo Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAZOO GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 98,17 GBX
Average target price 385,65 GBX
Spread / Average Target 293%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Edward Chesterman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Morana Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jonathan Howell Chief Technology Officer
Paul Whitehead Chief Operating Officer
Luciana Berger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAZOO GROUP LTD-79.93%921
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.53%15 607
D'IETEREN GROUP-13.75%8 325
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.0.61%8 142
AUTONATION, INC.1.31%6 904
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.3.94%3 973