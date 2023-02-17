Advanced search
CB FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(CBFV)
02:46:36 2023-02-16 pm EST
22.01 USD   +1.06%
CB Financial Services, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting Date

02/17/2023 | 10:31am EST
CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQGM: CBFV), the holding company of Community Bank, today announced that the annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EDT at the Ralph J. Sommers, Jr. Operations Center located at 600 EverGreene Dr. in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania.

In light of the ongoing health concerns relating to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and to best protect the health and welfare of the Company’s employees, stockholders and community, stockholders who plan to attend the annual meeting in person this year may be required to wear a face covering.

About CB Financial Services, Inc

CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered commercial bank. Community Bank operates its branch network in southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Community Bank offers a broad array of retail and commercial lending and deposit services and provides commercial and personal insurance brokerage services through Exchange Underwriters, Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary.

For more information about CB Financial Services, Inc. and Community Bank, visit our website at www.communitybank.tv.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 53,0 M - -
Net income 2022 11,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,96x
Yield 2022 4,36%
Capitalization 112 M 112 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 195
Free-Float 80,1%
Managers and Directors
John H. Montgomery President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jamie L. Prah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark E. Fox Chairman
Karl G. Baily Independent Director
Charles R. Guthrie Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CB FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.2.71%112
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.7.23%415 987
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.52%282 126
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.00%212 236
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.18%181 032
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.82%158 791