CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQGM: CBFV), the holding company of Community Bank, today announced that the annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. EDT at the Ralph J. Sommers, Jr. Operations Center located at 600 EverGreene Dr. in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania.

About CB Financial Services, Inc

CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered commercial bank. Community Bank operates its branch network in southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Community Bank offers a broad array of retail and commercial lending and deposit services.

For more information about CB Financial Services, Inc. and Community Bank, visit our website at www.cb.bank.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240223274778/en/