UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported):July 18, 2023

CBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY, INC.

BAK Industrial Park, Meigui Street

Huayuankou Economic Zone

Dalian, China, 116450

Item 4.01CHANGES IN REGISTRANT'S CERTIFYING ACCOUNTANT

(a) Dismissal of Former Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

On July 18, 2023, the Board of Directors of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (the "Company") approved the dismissal of Centurion ZD CPA & Co. ("Centurion")as independent registered public accounting firm of the Company, effective immediately.

Centurion's reports on the consolidated financial statements of the Company as of and for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 contained no adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principle, except for an explanatory paragraph in such reports regarding substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, and in the subsequent interim period through July 18, 2023, (i) there were no disagreements with Centurion (within the meaning of Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K ("Regulation S-K") of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC")) on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure that if not resolved to Centurion's satisfaction, would have caused Centurion to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreements in connection with its reports; and (ii) there were no reportable events (as defined by Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K), except for the material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting previously disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. As previously disclosed, the following control deficiencies were identified that represent material weaknesses as of December 31, 2022: (1) we did not have appropriate policies and procedures in place to evaluate the proper accounting and disclosures of key documents and agreements, and (2) we do not have sufficient and skilled accounting personnel with an appropriate level of technical accounting knowledge and experience in the application of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States commensurate with our financial reporting requirements.

In accordance with Item 304(a)(3) of Regulation S-K, on July 18, 2023, the Company provided Centurion with a copy of the foregoing disclosures and requested that Centurion provide a letter addressed to the SEC stating whether it agrees with such disclosures. A copy of Centurion's letter dated July 21, 2023 is filed as Exhibit 16.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

(b) Appointment of New Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

On July 18, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the appointment of ARK Pro CPA & Co ("ARK") as its independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, subject to ARK's completion of their client acceptance procedures. During the Company's fiscal years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, and the subsequent interim period through July 18, 2023, neither the Company nor anyone on its behalf has consulted with ARK on either (a) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the on the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries, and no written report or oral advice was provided by ARK to the Company that ARK concluded was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to the accounting, auditing or financial reporting issue, or (b) any matter that was the subject of either a disagreement (as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K) or a reportable event (as described in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K).

