Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBAT   US14986C1027

CBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(CBAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CBAK Energy Technology : Amendment No. 1 to Series B Warrant to Purchase Common Stock (Form 8-K)

05/12/2021 | 09:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Amendment No. 1 to Series B Warrant to Purchase Common Stock

AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO SERIES B WARRANT TO PURCHASE COMMON STOCK ('Amendment') is made as of the ___ day of May, 2021 by and between CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the 'Company') and the holder listed on the signature page attached hereto (the 'Holder'). Capitalized terms used but not defined herein shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Warrant (as defined below).

WHEREAS, the Holder currently holds Warrant No: B-[__] to purchase [__________] shares of the common stock, $0.001 par value, of the Company (the 'Warrant').

WHEREAS, the Warrant is due to expire on May 11, 2021 (the 'Termination Date'), at which time the Warrant will terminate and no longer be exercisable;

WHEREAS, the Company and the Holder desire to extend the Termination Date to August 31, 2021;

NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of the Amendment and other good and valuable consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which is hereby acknowledged, the undersigned parties hereby agree to amend the Warrant as follows:

1. Section 20(t) of the Warrant shall be amended and restated in its entirety as follows:

'20(t): 'Expiration Date' means the date that is August 31, 2021, or if such date falls on a day other than a Trading Day or on which trading does not take place on the Principal Market (a 'Holiday'), the next date that is not a Holiday.'

2. Amended and Restated Warrant. Upon the request of the Holder and receipt by the Company of the original Warrant, the Company will provide the Holder with an Amended and Restated Warrant, reflecting the amendments described herein.
3. Full Force and Effect. Except as amended hereby, the Warrant shall remain in full force and effect in accordance with its original terms.
4. Governing Law. This Amendment is governed by the laws of the State of New York.
5. Disclosure. The Company shall, on or prior to 9:30 a.m. New York time on the Business Day immediately following the date hereof publicly disclose the information contained herein on a Current Report on Form 8-K and, upon such disclosure, the Holder shall not be in possession of any material non-public information about the Company.

[Remainder of Page Intentionally Left Blank]

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the parties have executed this Amendment No. 1 to Series B Warrant to Purchase Common Stock as of the date first written above.

CBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY, INC.
By:
Name: Xiangyu Pei
Title: Interim Chief Financial Officer
HOLDER
By:
Name:
Title:

Disclaimer

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 13:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY, INC.
09:44aCBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY  : Amendment No. 1 to Series B Warrant to Purchase Common..
PU
05/11CBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Subm..
AQ
04/13CBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
04/12CBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY  : FY2020 Loss Narrows as Revenue Improves
MT
04/12CBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
04/12CBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY  : Reports Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
PR
03/15CBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY  : Taps European Partner for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Developme..
MT
03/15CBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY  : Partners with a European Hydrogen Energy Giant to Prom..
PR
02/23CBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY  : Files Shelf of Up to 4.9 Million Common Shares on Beha..
MT
02/19CBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY  : Begins Trial Production of Battery for Ultra-low Tempe..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 37,6 M - -
Net income 2020 -7,81 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3,29 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -40,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 324 M 324 M -
EV / Sales 2019 4,29x
EV / Sales 2020 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 537
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart CBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yun Fei Li Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Xiang Yu Pei Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jian Lin Chief Technology Officer
Guo Sheng Wang Director & Vice President-Operations
Martha C. Agee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY, INC.-27.27%324
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED4.61%132 829
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD4.50%25 389
ANKER INNOVATIONS LIMITED-16.22%9 040
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-34.09%5 568
VARTA AG-6.47%5 438