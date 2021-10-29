Log in
    CBBI   US12481T1097

CBB BANCORP, INC.

(CBBI)
10/25 11:26:56 am
12.3 USD   +0.82%
CBB Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $.075 per share
BU
3Q 2021 Overview and COVID-19 Update
PU
CBB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
CBB Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $.075 per share

10/29/2021 | 09:31am EDT
CBB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company') (OTCQX: CBBI) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.075 per common share. The dividend is payable on or about November 26, 2021, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 12, 2021.

About CBB Bancorp, Inc.:

CBB Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, a full-service commercial bank which specializes in small-to medium-sized businesses and does business as “CBB Bank.” The Bank has ten full-service branches in Los Angeles, Orange, and Dallas Counties and Honolulu, Hawaii; two SBA regional offices in Los Angeles and Dallas Counties; and five loan production offices in Texas, Georgia, Colorado, and Washington.

For additional information, please go to www.cbb-bank.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 46,0 M - -
Net income 2020 9,88 M - -
Net cash 2020 57,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,33x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 127 M 127 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 183
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joanne W. Kim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Long T. Huynh Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Soon Han Pak Chairman
Christopher R. Barber Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Alicia Lee Chief Operations Administrator & Senior VP