Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. CBB Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBBI   US12481T1097

CBB BANCORP, INC.

(CBBI)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:35:53 2023-01-26 pm EST
11.30 USD   +0.44%
09:03aCBB Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $.08 per Share
BU
09:01aCBB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
BU
2022CBB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Addition of Khoi D. Dang to Board of Directors, Retirement of Alvin D. Kang
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CBB Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $.08 per Share

01/27/2023 | 09:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: CBBI) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.08 per common share. The dividend is payable on February 24, 2023, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2023.

About CBB Bancorp, Inc.:

CBB Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, a full-service commercial bank which specializes in small-to medium-sized businesses and does business as “CBB Bank.” The Bank has ten full-service branches in Los Angeles, Orange, and Dallas Counties and Honolulu, Hawaii; three SBA regional offices in Los Angeles and Dallas Counties; and five loan production offices in Texas, Georgia, Colorado, and Washington.

For additional information, please go to www.cbb-bank.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CBB BANCORP, INC.
09:03aCBB Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $.08 per Share
BU
09:01aCBB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
BU
2022CBB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Addition of Khoi D. Dang to Board of Directors, Retirement ..
BU
2022CBB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board
CI
2022CBB BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022CBB Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $.08 per share
BU
2022CBB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on November 25, 2022
CI
2022CBB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
2022CBB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ..
CI
2022Cbb Bancorp : Q2 2022 Financials
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 119 M 119 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 190
Free-Float -
Chart CBB BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
CBB Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James C. Hong President & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas J. Goddard Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Soon Han Pak Chairman
John Aragon Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Alicia Lee Chief Operations Administrator & Senior VP