CBB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company') (OTCQX: CBBI) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per common share. The dividend is payable on August 23, 2024, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 09, 2024.

About CBB Bancorp, Inc.:

CBB Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, a full-service commercial bank which specializes in small-to-medium-sized businesses and does business as “CBB Bank.” The Bank has eleven full-service branches in Los Angeles, Orange, and Dallas Counties and Honolulu, Hawaii; two SBA regional offices in Los Angeles and Dallas Counties; and loan production offices in Georgia and Washington.

