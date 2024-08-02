CBB Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQX: CBBI), the parent company of Commonwealth Business Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that James R. Walther has been appointed to its Board of Directors, as well as to the Board of the Company’s subsidiary bank. The appointment to each of the Boards is effective August 1, 2024.

Mr. Walther has over 45 years of experience with expertise in banking and financial services, corporate governance, corporate finance/securities, mergers and acquisitions, among others. He has served as Senior Counsel of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP until his retirement at the end of 2023. He was recognized as Best Lawyers in Corporate Law, Mergers & Acquisition Law, and Securities/Capital Markets Law from 2006 through 2023. He graduated from Stanford University in 1967 and received his J.D. degree from UCLA in 1972.

“We are excited to have Mr. Walther join our board,” said Soon Han Pak, Chair of both the Company and the Bank. “His legal, financial institution regulation, risk management and financial services expertise will be an invaluable asset as the Bank continues its growth and expansion.”

ABOUT CBB Bancorp, Inc.

CBB Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, a full-service commercial bank which specializes in small-to medium-sized businesses and does business as “CBB Bank.” The Bank has eleven full-service branches in Los Angeles and Orange Counties in California, Dallas County in Texas and Honolulu, Hawaii; two SBA regional offices in Los Angeles and Dallas counties; and three loan production offices in the states of Georgia and Washington.

