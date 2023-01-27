Homepage Equities United States OTC Markets CBB Bancorp, Inc. News Summary CBBI US12481T1097 CBB BANCORP, INC. (CBBI) Add to my list Delayed OTC Markets - 01:35:53 2023-01-26 pm EST 11.30 USD +0.44% 09:03a CBB Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $.08 per Share BU 09:01a CBB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results BU 2022 CBB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Addition of Khoi D. Dang to Board of Directors, Retirement of Alvin D. Kang BU Summary Quotes Charts News Calendar Company Financials Funds Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news CBB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results 01/27/2023 | 09:01am EST Send by mail :

CBB Bancorp, Inc. ("CBB" or the "Company') (OTCQX: CBBI), the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, doing business as CBB Bank (the "Bank"), announced today net income for fourth quarter 2022 of $7.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, an increase of 28.0% compared to $5.7 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, in the prior quarter and a decrease of 8.5% compared to $8.0 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, in the same period last year. Additionally, CBB reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 of $27.9 million, or $2.66 per diluted share, an increase of 0.4% from the $27.5 million, or $2.65 per diluted share, of net income for the year ended December 31, 2021. Overall Results Net income for fourth quarter 2022 was positively impacted by an improved net interest margin and a lower loan loss reserve requirement. The Company’s annualized return on average assets for fourth quarter 2022 was 1.64% compared to 1.27% for third quarter 2022 and 1.68% for fourth quarter 2021. The annualized return on average equity for fourth quarter 2022 was 14.04% compared to 11.24% for third quarter 2022 and 17.54% for fourth quarter 2021. The net interest margin for fourth quarter 2022 was 4.59% compared to 4.28% for third quarter 2022 and 3.49% for fourth quarter 2021. The efficiency ratio for fourth quarter 2022 was 51.41% compared to 55.64% for third quarter 2022 and 52.84% for fourth quarter 2021. “We are pleased to announce our positive earnings performance for the fourth quarter, as our earnings continue to benefit from loan growth and higher net interest income, while maintaining excellent asset quality,” said James Hong, President and CEO. Net Interest Income and Margin: Net Interest Income Net interest income for fourth quarter 2022 was $20.1 million, an increase of $1.2 million, or 6.6%, from third quarter 2022, and an increase of $3.8 million, or 23.2%, from fourth quarter 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net interest income was $71.2 million, an increase of $12.4 million, or 20.1%, over 2021. The increase in net interest income over the prior year was primarily driven by the increase in total loans, as well as increased variable rate asset yields resulting from recent increases in interest rates by the Federal Reserve Bank. Net Interest Margin Our net interest margin for fourth quarter 2022 was 4.59% compared to 4.28% for third quarter 2022 and 3.49% for fourth quarter 2021. The increase in net interest margin was due to the impact of increases in the prime and federal funds rates, which were only partially offset by rising deposit costs. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net interest margin was 4.08% compared to 3.67% in 2021. Our cost of funds increased for fourth quarter 2022 to 1.19% from 0.63% for third quarter 2022 and 0.30% for fourth quarter 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the cost of funds was 0.62% compared to 0.38% in 2021. Provision for Loan Losses: The Company recorded no provision for loan losses for fourth quarter 2022, compared to a provision of $0.9 million for third quarter 2022 and a negative provision of $0.8 million for fourth quarter 2021. A provision for loan losses of $1.3 million was recorded for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to a $0.3 million negative provision for the corresponding period in 2021. The zero loan loss provision during the fourth quarter of 2022 was due to continued strong performance by our borrowers, which offset any provision that would otherwise have been recorded due to loan portfolio growth. See Table 10 for additional information. Noninterest Income: Noninterest income for fourth quarter 2022 was $0.9 million compared to $1.2 million for third quarter 2022 and $5.3 million for fourth quarter 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, noninterest income was $12.3 million compared to $19.6 million in 2021. There were no sales of SBA loans during the third and fourth quarter of 2022, compared with SBA loan sales of $42.2 million with an average premium percentage received of 11.1% during the fourth quarter of 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the gain on sale of SBA loans was $8.0 million compared to $14.9 million for the year 2021. Noninterest Expense: Noninterest expense for fourth quarter 2022 was $10.8 million compared to $11.2 million for third quarter 2022 and $11.4 million for fourth quarter 2021. The decrease in noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2022 was largely due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits. Salaries and employee benefits were at $6.2 million in fourth quarter 2022, down $0.6 million from $6.9 million in the prior quarter, and down $ 0.4 million from $6.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, noninterest expense was $43.2 million compared to $40.3 million for the corresponding period in 2021 year. The increase in noninterest expense in 2022 compared to 2021 was primarily driven by an increase in salaries and employee benefits which was offset by a decrease in merger-related expenses. Income Taxes: The Company’s effective tax rate for fourth quarter 2022 was 28.2% compared to 28.3% for third quarter 2022 and 27.1% for fourth quarter 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the effective tax rate was 28.3% compared to 28.2% in 2021. Balance Sheet: Investment Securities: Investment securities were $72.6 million at December 31, 2022, a decrease from $75.8 million at September 30, 2022 and from $84.2 million from December 31, 2021. The decreases were due to net principal paydowns. There were no portfolio additions in 2022. Loans Receivable: Loans receivable (including loans held for sale) at December 31, 2022 was $1.5 billion, an increase of $68.7 million, or 4.7%, from September 30, 2022, and an increase of $116.3 million, or 8.3%, from December 31, 2021. The increase in loan balances in 2022 compared with 2021 can be attributed, in part, to the decision not to sell SBA loans during the period due to their attractive variable rate yields and declining premiums on sale in the market. The weighted average loan-to-value ratio of Commercial Real Estate loans was 69.4% at December 31, 2022. Excluding SBA loans, the weighted average loan-to-value ratio of CRE loans was 53%. Allowance for Loan Losses and Asset Quality: The allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2022 was $15.5 million, or 1.21% of portfolio loans, compared to $15.6 million, or 1.24% of portfolio loans, at September 30, 2022. Non-performing loans as of December 31, 2022 were $6.8 million, up from $690 thousand at September 30, 2022. The increase in non-performing loans was due to $6.1 million in real estate secured loans that were in the process of payoff or refinancing at year-end. The entire $6.1 million was paid off or refinanced and returned to performing status in January 2023. Loans payment deferments are considered performing loans in accordance with regulatory guidance. Our coverage ratio of allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets continues to exceed 1900%. SBA Loans Held for Sale: SBA loans held for sale at December 31, 2022 were $230.4 million, compared to $186.4 million at September 30 2022 and $158.1 million at December 31, 2021. We continue to assess SBA loan sale premiums and plan to sell loans when we believe it is advantageous to do so. See comments under “Noninterest Income”, and Table 7 for additional SBA loan origination and sale data. Deposits: Deposits were $1.5 billion at December 31, 2022, up $4.9 million, or 0.3%, from September 30, 2022 and down $19.9 million, or 1.3%, from December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (DDAs) decreased $110.4 million, or 19.6%, from September 30, 2022 and decreased $168.1 million, or 27.1%, from December 31, 2021. DDAs were 30.0% of total deposits at December 31, 2022 compared to 37.3% at September 30, 2022 and 40.5% at December 31, 2021. The decrease in DDA deposits in the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a decrease in escrow related deposits, which have been adversely affected by the higher interest rate environment. NOW and MMDA decreased $39.2 million, or 12.5%, from September 30, 2022 and $50.8 million, or 15.6% from December 31, 2021. Time deposits increased $169.8 million, or 29.2%, from September 30, 2022 and increased $224.6 million, or 42.7%, from December 31, 2021. Our time deposits at December 30, 2022 were $750.4 million, or 48.7% of total deposits, up from $580.6 million, or 37.9% of total deposits, at September 30, 2022 and up from $525.7 million, or 33.7% of total deposits, at December 31, 2021. The increases in time deposits during the fourth quarter of 2022 reflects a shift in depositors’ preferences for the higher rate term deposits over money market rates as rates have risen in the second half of 2022. Borrowings: Borrowings at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 consisted of $50.0 million of Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLB-SF) advances at each date. Capital: Stockholders’ equity was $209.5 million at December 31, 2022, representing an increase of $6.8 million, or 3.3%, over stockholders’ equity of $202.7 million at September 30, 2022. Tangible book value per share at December 31, 2022 was $19.59 compared to $18.95 at September 30, 2022, an increase of $0.64 per share, or 3.4%. Each of the Company’s and the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios increased at December 31, 2022 from September 30, 2022 and from December 31, 2021 and continue to exceed the minimum levels required to be considered “Well Capitalized” under the applicable regulatory capital rules and remain in compliance with the fully phased-in Basel III requirements, which went into effect on January 1, 2021, as shown on Table 11 in this press release. The Common Equity Tier 1 risked-based capital ratio at December 31, 2022 was 14.92% at the Company level and 14.87% at the Bank level. About CBB Bancorp, Inc.: CBB Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, a full-service commercial bank which specializes in loans to small-to medium-sized businesses and does business as “CBB Bank.” As of December 31, 2022, the Bank has ten full-service banking offices in Los Angeles and Orange Counties in California, Dallas County in Texas and Honolulu, Hawaii; three SBA regional offices in Los Angeles and Dallas Counties; and five loan production offices in Texas, Georgia, Colorado and Washington. For additional information, please go to www.cbb-bank.com under tab “About Us” and select “Investors Relations” to see 4Q 2022 Overview and COVID-19 update presentation. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and CBB Bancorp and Commonwealth Business Bank (together, the “Company”) intend for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this news release. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to successfully execute its business plans and achieve its objectives; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally, in areas in which the Company conducts its operations; changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the Company’s operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Schedules and Financial Data: All tables and data to follow STATEMENT OF INCOME AND PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHT (Unaudited) - Table 1 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, $ % December 31, $ % December 31, December 31, $ % 2022 2022 Change Change 2021 Change Change 2022 2021 Change Change Interest income $ 24,744 $ 21,334 $ 3,410 16.0 % $ 17,553 $ 7,191 41.0 % $ 80,917 $ 64,285 $ 16,632 25.9 % Interest expense 4,677 2,507 2,170 86.6 % 1,265 3,412 269.7 % 9,762 5,493 4,269 77.7 % Net interest income 20,067 18,827 1,240 6.6 % 16,288 3,779 23.2 % 71,155 58,792 12,363 21.0 % Provision for loan losses - 910 (910 ) (100.0 %) (800 ) 800 (100.0 %) 1,343 (300 ) 1,643 (547.7 %) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 20,067 17,917 2,150 12.0 % 17,088 2,979 17.4 % 69,812 59,092 10,720 18.1 % Gain on sale of loans - - - - 4,151 (4,151 ) (100.0 %) 7,966 14,900 (6,934 ) (46.5 %) Gain (loss) on sale of OREO - - - - - - - - - - - SBA servicing fee income, net 491 709 (218 ) (30.7 %) 683 (192 ) (28.1 %) 2,447 2,850 (403 ) (14.1 %) Reversal of valuation allowance on servicing assets - - - - - - - - - - - Service charges and other income 457 518 (61 ) (11.8 %) 499 (42 ) (8.4 %) 1,935 1,813 122 6.7 % Noninterest income 948 1,227 (279 ) (22.7 %) 5,333 (4,385 ) (82.2 %) 12,348 19,563 (7,215 ) (36.9 %) Salaries and employee benefits 6,233 6,861 (628 ) (9.2 %) 6,614 (381 ) (5.8 %) 27,153 23,967 3,186 13.3 % Occupancy and equipment 1,133 1,118 15 1.3 % 1,028 105 10.2 % 4,485 4,019 466 11.6 % Marketing expense 434 489 (55 ) (11.2 %) 111 323 291.0 % 1,919 994 925 93.1 % Professional expense 418 519 (101 ) (19.5 %) 368 50 13.6 % 1,869 1,809 60 3.3 % Merger related expense 7 47 (40 ) (85.1 %) 454 (447 ) (98.5 %) 177 2,185 (2,008 ) (91.9 %) Other expenses 2,579 2,125 454 21.4 % 2,850 (271 ) (9.5 %) 7,614 7,313 301 4.1 % Noninterest expense 10,804 11,159 (355 ) (3.2 %) 11,425 (621 ) (5.4 %) 43,217 40,287 2,930 7.3 % Income before income tax expense 10,211 7,985 2,226 27.9 % 10,996 (785 ) (7.1 %) 38,943 38,368 575 1.5 % Income tax expense 2,882 2,258 624 27.6 % 2,984 (102 ) (3.4 %) 11,023 10,838 185 1.7 % Net income $ 7,329 $ 5,727 $ 1,602 28.0 % $ 8,012 $ (683 ) (8.5 %) $ 27,920 $ 27,530 $ 390 1.4 % Effective tax rate 28.2 % 28.3 % (0.1 %) (0.2 %) 27.1 % 1.1 % 4.0 % 28.3 % 28.2 % 0.1 % 0.2 % Outstanding number of shares 10,569,601 10,569,601 - - 10,284,962 284,639 2.8 % 10,569,601 10,284,962 284,639 2.8 % Weighted average shares for basic EPS 10,569,601 10,516,394 53,207 0.5 % 10,284,962 284,639 2.8 % 10,421,546 10,268,940 152,606 1.5 % Weighted average shares for diluted EPS 10,600,053 10,545,544 54,509 0.5 % 10,424,771 175,282 1.7 % 10,509,800 10,389,885 119,915 1.2 % Basic EPS $ 0.70 $ 0.54 $ 0.16 29.6 % $ 0.78 $ (0.08 ) (10.3 %) $ 2.68 $ 2.68 $ - - Diluted EPS $ 0.70 $ 0.54 $ 0.16 29.6 % $ 0.77 $ (0.07 ) (9.1 %) $ 2.66 $ 2.65 $ 0.01 0.4 % Return on average assets 1.64 % 1.27 % 0.37 % 29.1 % 1.68 % (0.04 %) (2.4 %) 1.56 % 1.68 % (0.12 %) (7.1 %) Return on average equity 14.04 % 11.24 % 2.80 % 24.9 % 17.54 % (3.50 %) (20.0 %) 14.09 % 15.98 % (1.89 %) (11.8 %) Efficiency ratio¹ 51.41 % 55.64 % (4.23 %) (7.6 %) 52.84 % (1.43 %) (2.7 %) 51.76 % 51.42 % 0.34 % 0.7 % Yield on interest-earning assets² 5.66 % 4.85 % 0.81 % 16.7 % 3.76 % 1.90 % 50.5 % 4.64 % 4.01 % 0.63 % 15.7 % Cost of funds 1.19 % 0.63 % 0.56 % 88.9 % 0.30 % 0.89 % 296.7 % 0.62 % 0.38 % 0.24 % 63.2 % Net interest margin² 4.59 % 4.28 % 0.31 % 7.2 % 3.49 % 1.10 % 31.5 % 4.08 % 3.67 % 0.41 % 11.2 % 1 Represents the ratio of noninterest expense less other real estate owned operations to the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and total noninterest income, less gains/(loss) on sale of securities, other-than-temporary impairment recovery/(loss) on investment securities and gain/(loss) from other real estate owned. 2 Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) - Table 2 (Dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, $ % December 31, $ % 2022 2022 Change Change 2021 Change Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 20,134 $ 17,232 $ 2,902 16.8 % $ 7,702 $ 12,432 161.4 % Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks 170,839 225,044 (54,205 ) (24.1 %) 284,583 (113,744 ) (40.0 %) Investment securities¹ 72,550 75,839 (3,289 ) (4.3 %) 84,238 (11,688 ) (13.9 %) Loans held-for-sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 230,431 186,438 43,993 23.6 % 158,128 72,303 45.7 % Loans receivable 1,285,278 1,260,590 24,688 2.0 % 1,241,319 43,959 3.5 % Allowance for loan losses (15,525 ) (15,602 ) 77 0.5 % (14,192 ) (1,333 ) (9.4 %) Loans receivable, net 1,269,753 1,244,988 24,765 2.0 % 1,227,127 42,626 3.5 % OREO - - - - - - - Restricted stock investments 10,121 10,121 - 0.0 % 8,850 1,271 14.4 % Servicing assets 9,232 10,158 (926 ) (9.1 %) 10,632 (1,400 ) (13.2 %) Goodwill 2,185 2,185 - - 2,185 - 0.0 % Intangible assets 303 317 (14 ) (4.4 %) 360 (57 ) (15.8 %) Other assets 26,939 27,845 (906 ) (3.3 %) 25,450 1,489 5.9 % Total assets $ 1,812,487 $ 1,800,167 $ 12,320 0.7 % $ 1,809,255 $ 3,232 0.2 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing $ 451,651 $ 562,051 $ (110,400 ) (19.6 %) $ 619,774 $ (168,123 ) (27.1 %) Interest-bearing 1,086,599 971,263 115,336 11.9 % 938,338 148,261 15.8 % Total deposits 1,538,250 1,533,314 4,936 0.3 % 1,558,112 (19,862 ) (1.3 %) FHLB advances and other borrowing 50,000 50,000 - - 50,000 - - Other liabilities 14,706 14,109 597 4.2 % 15,901 (1,195 ) (7.5 %) Total liabilities 1,602,956 1,597,423 5,533 0.3 % 1,624,013 (21,057 ) (1.3 %) Stockholders' Equity 209,531 202,744 6,787 3.3 % 185,242 24,289 13.1 % TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,812,487 $ 1,800,167 $ 12,320 0.7 % $ 1,809,255 $ 3,232 0.2 % CAPITAL RATIOS Leverage ratio Company 11.71 % 11.25 % 0.46 % 4.1 % 9.55 % 2.16 % 22.6 % Bank 11.67 % 11.15 % 0.52 % 4.7 % 9.55 % 2.12 % 22.2 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company 14.92 % 14.82 % 0.10 % 0.7 % 13.83 % 1.09 % 7.9 % Bank 14.87 % 14.70 % 0.17 % 1.2 % 13.82 % 1.04 % 7.6 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company 14.92 % 14.82 % 0.10 % 0.7 % 13.83 % 1.09 % 7.9 % Bank 14.87 % 14.70 % 0.17 % 1.2 % 13.82 % 1.04 % 7.6 % Total risk-based capital ratio Company 16.08 % 16.02 % 0.06 % 0.4 % 14.98 % 1.10 % 7.3 % Bank 16.03 % 15.89 % 0.14 % 0.9 % 14.97 % 1.06 % 7.1 % Tangible common equity per share $ 19.59 $ 18.95 $ 0.64 3.4 % $ 17.76 $ 1.83 10.3 % Loan-to-Deposit (LTD) ratio 83.55 % 82.21 % 1.34 % 1.6 % 79.67 % 3.88 % 4.9 % Nonperforming assets $ 6,807 $ 690 $ 6,117 886.5 % $ 747 $ 6,060 811.2 % Nonperforming assets as a % of loans receivable 0.53 % 0.05 % 0.48 % 960.0 % 0.06 % 0.47 % 783.3 % ALLL as a % of loans receivable 1.21 % 1.24 % (0.03 %) (2.4 %) 1.14 % 0.07 % 6.1 % ALLL as a % of loans receivable exc. SBA PPP loans 1.21 % 1.24 % (0.03 %) (2.4 %) 1.18 % 0.03 % 2.5 % 1 Includes AFS and HTM FIVE-QUARTER STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) - Table 3 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Interest income $ 24,744 $ 21,334 $ 17,807 $ 17,032 $ 17,553 Interest expense 4,677 2,507 1,369 1,209 1,265 Net interest income 20,067 18,827 16,438 15,823 16,288 Provision for loan losses - 910 1,600 (1,167 ) (800 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 20,067 17,917 14,838 16,990 17,088 Gain on sale of loans - - 3,298 4,668 4,151 Gain (loss) on sale of OREO - - - - - SBA servicing fee income, net 491 709 778 469 683 Reversal of valuation allowance on servicing assets - - - - - Service charges and other income 457 518 462 498 499 Noninterest income 948 1,227 4,538 5,635 5,333 Salaries and employee benefits 6,233 6,861 6,994 7,065 6,614 Occupancy and equipment 1,133 1,118 1,114 1,120 1,028 Marketing expense 434 489 511 485 111 Professional expense 418 519 517 415 368 Merger related expense 7 47 123 - 454 Other expenses 2,579 2,125 1,114 1,796 2,850 Noninterest expense 10,804 11,159 10,373 10,881 11,425 Income before income tax expense 10,211 7,985 9,003 11,744 10,996 Income tax expense 2,882 2,258 2,547 3,336 2,984 Net income $ 7,329 $ 5,727 $ 6,456 $ 8,408 $ 8,012 Effective tax rate 28.2 % 28.3 % 28.3 % 28.4 % 27.1 % Outstanding number of shares 10,569,601 10,569,601 10,416,601 10,299,361 10,284,962 Weighted average shares for basic EPS 10,569,601 10,516,394 10,305,014 10,291,071 10,284,962 Weighted average shares for diluted EPS 10,600,053 10,545,544 10,409,663 10,479,488 10,424,771 Basic EPS $ 0.70 $ 0.54 $ 0.62 $ 0.82 $ 0.78 Diluted EPS $ 0.70 $ 0.54 $ 0.62 $ 0.80 $ 0.77 FIVE-QUARTER SALARIES BENEFIT METRICS (Unaudited) - Table 4 (Dollars in thousands) At or for the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Salaries and benefits $ 6,233 $ 6,861 $ 6,994 $ 7,065 $ 6,614 FTE at the end of period 179 190 199 208 205 Average FTE during the period 184 193 201 206 201 Salaries and benefits/average FTE¹ $ 134 $ 141 $ 140 $ 139 $ 131 Salaries and benefits/average assets¹ 1.39 % 1.52 % 1.55 % 1.60 % 1.39 % Noninterest expense/average assets¹ 2.41 % 2.47 % 2.30 % 2.47 % 2.40 % 1 Annualized FIVE-QUARTER BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) - Table 5 (Dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 20,134 $ 17,232 $ 18,087 $ 14,579 $ 7,702 Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks 170,839 225,044 243,072 288,603 284,583 Investment securities 72,550 75,839 77,469 80,104 84,238 Loans held-for-sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 230,431 186,438 141,104 149,733 158,128 Loans receivable 1,285,278 1,260,590 1,260,939 1,225,739 1,241,319 Allowance for loan losses (15,525 ) (15,602 ) (14,739 ) (13,089 ) (14,192 ) Loans receivable, net 1,269,753 1,244,988 1,246,200 1,212,650 1,227,127 OREO - - - - - Restricted stock investments 10,121 10,121 10,111 8,850 8,850 Servicing assets 9,232 10,158 10,996 10,671 10,632 Goodwill 2,185 2,185 2,185 2,185 2,185 Intangible assets 303 317 331 346 360 Other assets 26,939 27,845 28,060 24,061 25,450 Total assets $ 1,812,487 $ 1,800,167 $ 1,777,615 $ 1,791,782 $ 1,809,255 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing $ 451,651 $ 562,051 $ 566,610 $ 576,378 $ 619,774 Interest-bearing 1,086,599 971,263 948,760 957,633 938,338 Total deposits 1,538,250 1,533,314 1,515,370 1,534,011 1,558,112 FHLB advances 50,000 50,000 50,000 50,000 50,000 Other liabilities 14,706 14,109 15,134 16,687 15,901 Total liabilities 1,602,956 1,597,423 1,580,504 1,600,698 1,624,013 Stockholders' Equity 209,531 202,744 197,111 191,084 185,242 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,812,487 $ 1,800,167 $ 1,777,615 $ 1,791,782 $ 1,809,255 FIVE-QUARTER LOANS RECEIVABLE COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 6 (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Construction $ 17,537 1.4 % $ 14,919 1.2 % $ 23,431 1.9 % $ 18,541 1.5 % $ 23,939 1.9 % Commercial real estate 1,078,588 83.9 % 1,050,154 83.3 % 1,023,298 81.1 % 976,924 79.7 % 978,995 78.9 % Commercial and industrial 125,298 9.7 % 128,099 10.1 % 146,175 11.6 % 159,111 13.0 % 169,489 13.7 % Home mortgage 52,031 4.1 % 57,773 4.6 % 57,612 4.6 % 59,836 4.9 % 61,030 4.9 % Consumer 6,260 0.5 % 4,839 0.4 % 6,609 0.5 % 7,589 0.6 % 4,269 0.3 % Gross loans 1,279,714 99.6 % 1,255,784 99.6 % 1,257,125 99.7 % 1,222,001 99.7 % 1,237,722 99.7 % Net deferred loan fees/costs 5,564 0.4 % 4,806 0.4 % 3,814 0.3 % 3,738 0.3 % 3,597 0.3 % Loans receivable $ 1,285,278 100.0 % $ 1,260,590 100.0 % $ 1,260,939 100.0 % $ 1,225,739 100.0 % $ 1,241,319 100.0 % Loans held-for-sale $ 230,431 $ 186,438 $ 141,104 $ 149,733 $ 158,128 Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale $ 1,515,709 $ 1,447,028 $ 1,402,043 $ 1,375,472 $ 1,399,447 FIVE-QUARTER SBA LOAN PRODUCTIONS/SALES DATA (Unaudited) - Table 7 (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 SBA loans held-for-sale at beginning of the quarter/year $ 186,438 $ 141,104 $ 149,733 $ 158,128 $ 136,394 $ 158,128 $ 59,077 SBA loans originated/transferred from/to held-for- investment during the quarter/year 45,184 49,922 43,451 43,132 68,136 181,689 261,455 SBA loans sold during the quarter/year - - (50,845 ) (50,531 ) (42,210 ) (101,376 ) (156,630 ) SBA loans principal payment, net of advance (1,191 ) (4,588 ) (1,235 ) (996 ) (4,193 ) (8,010 ) (5,775 ) SBA loans held-for-sale at end of the quarter/year $ 230,431 $ 186,438 $ 141,104 $ 149,733 $ 158,128 $ 230,431 $ 158,128 Gain on sale of SBA loans $ - $ - $ 3,298 $ 4,668 $ 4,151 $ 7,966 $ 14,900 Premium on sale (weighted average) - - 8.0 % 11.0 % 11.1 % 9.5 % 11.4 % SBA loan production $ 60,746 $ 69,234 $ 56,676 $ 54,523 $ 82,448 $ 287,633 $ 378,254 FIVE QUARTER SBA SERVICING ASSETS AND SERVICING FEES (Unaudited) - Table 8 (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 SBA servicing assets @ beginning of the quarter/year $ 10,158 $ 10,996 $ 10,671 $ 10,632 $ 10,392 $ 10,632 $ 9,873 Newly added SBA servicing assets from SBA loans sold - - 1,081 1,052 1,006 2,133 3,458 Regular quarterly/annual servicing assets amortization (434 ) (471 ) (478 ) (462 ) (453 ) (1,845 ) (1,654 ) SBA servicing assets amortized from SBA loans paid off/charged off (492 ) (367 ) (278 ) (551 ) (313 ) (1,688 ) (1,045 ) Subtotal before impairment 9,232 10,158 10,996 10,671 10,632 9,232 10,632 Reversal of valuation allowance on servicing assets - - - - - - - SBA servicing assets @ the end of the quarter/year $ 9,232 $ 10,158 $ 10,996 $ 10,671 $ 10,632 $ 9,232 $ 10,632 FIVE-QUARTER DEPOSIT COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 9 (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Noninterest-bearing demand $ 451,651 29.4 % $ 562,051 36.7 % $ 566,610 37.4 % $ 576,378 37.6 % $ 619,774 39.8 % Interest-bearing demand 8,878 0.6 % 10,268 0.7 % 12,754 0.8 % 12,059 0.8 % 10,723 0.7 % NOW & MMDA 274,521 17.9 % 313,719 20.5 % 327,477 21.6 % 344,501 22.5 % 325,313 20.9 % Savings 52,845 3.4 % 66,673 4.3 % 73,791 4.9 % 79,685 5.2 % 76,588 4.9 % TCDs of $250K and under 278,952 18.1 % 246,886 16.1 % 245,203 16.2 % 253,617 16.5 % 259,758 16.7 % TCDs of $250K over 320,386 20.8 % 242,700 15.8 % 198,518 13.1 % 176,754 11.5 % 174,939 11.2 % Wholesale TCDs 151,017 9.8 % 91,017 5.9 % 91,017 6.0 % 91,017 5.9 % 91,017 5.8 % Total Deposits $ 1,538,250 100.0 % $ 1,533,314 100.0 % $ 1,515,370 100.0 % $ 1,534,011 100.0 % $ 1,558,112 100.0 % Recap: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 451,651 29.4 % $ 562,051 36.7 % $ 566,610 37.4 % $ 576,378 37.6 % $ 619,774 39.8 % Interest-bearing demand 8,878 0.6 % 10,268 0.7 % 12,754 0.8 % 12,059 0.8 % 10,723 0.7 % NOW & MMDA 274,521 17.8 % 313,719 20.5 % 327,477 21.6 % 344,501 22.5 % 325,313 20.9 % Savings 52,845 3.5 % 66,673 4.3 % 73,791 4.9 % 79,685 5.2 % 76,588 4.9 % TCDs of $250K and under 278,952 18.1 % 246,886 16.1 % 245,203 16.2 % 253,617 16.5 % 259,758 16.7 % Core Deposits 1,066,847 69.4 % 1,199,597 78.3 % 1,225,835 80.9 % 1,266,240 82.6 % 1,292,156 83.0 % TCDs of $250K over 320,386 20.8 % 242,700 15.8 % 198,518 13.1 % 176,754 11.5 % 174,939 11.2 % Wholesale TCDs 151,017 9.8 % 91,017 5.9 % 91,017 6.0 % 91,017 5.9 % 91,017 5.8 % Noncore Deposits 471,403 30.6 % 333,717 21.7 % 289,535 19.1 % 267,771 17.4 % 265,956 17.0 % Total Deposits $ 1,538,250 100.0 % $ 1,533,314 100.0 % $ 1,515,370 100.0 % $ 1,534,011 100.0 % $ 1,558,112 100.0 % FIVE-QUARTER SELECTED LOAN AND ASSET QUALITY HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) - Table 10 (Dollars in thousands) 4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Allowance for Loan Losses Balance at beginning of period $ 15,602 $ 14,739 $ 13,089 $ 14,192 $ 15,000 Provision for loan losses 910 1,600 (1,167 ) (800 ) Charge-offs (90 ) (89 ) - - (89 ) Recoveries 13 42 50 64 81 Balance at the end of period $ 15,525 $ 15,602 $ 14,739 $ 13,089 $ 14,192 Nonperforming Assets: ¹ Over 90 days still accruing $ 6,006 $ - $ - $ - $ - Nonaccrual loans 801 690 2,532 723 747 Total nonperforming loans 6,807 690 2,532 723 747 Other real estate owned - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 6,807 $ 690 $ 2,532 $ 723 $ 747 Classified Assets:¹ Substandard $ 8,165 $ 9,146 $ 11,133 $ 9,300 $ 11,156 Doubtful - - - Loss - - - Total classified loans $ 8,165 $ 9,146 $ 11,133 $ 9,300 $ 11,156 Other real estate owned - - - - - Total classified assets $ 8,165 $ 9,146 $ 11,133 $ 9,300 $ 11,156 Performing TDR loans: ¹ $ 4,471 $ 4,797 $ 4,744 $ 3,253 $ 3,521 Delinquent Loans: ¹ Loans 30-89 days past due $ 381 $ 3,936 $ 11,553 $ 6,275 $ 267 90 days or more past due and still accruing 6,006 - - - - Nonaccrual 801 690 2,532 723 747 Total delinquent loans $ 7,188 $ 4,626 $ 14,085 $ 6,998 $ 1,014 Asset Quality Ratios: Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans² 0.02 % 0.01 % (0.01 %) (0.02 %) 0.00 % Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable 0.06 % 0.05 % 0.20 % 0.06 % 0.06 % Nonperforming loans to loans receivable 0.53 % 0.05 % 0.20 % 0.06 % 0.06 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.38 % 0.04 % 0.14 % 0.04 % 0.04 % Classified loans to loans receivable 0.64 % 0.73 % 0.88 % 0.76 % 0.90 % Classified loans to Tier 1 and ALLL 3.67 % 4.24 % 5.32 % 4.61 % 5.67 % Classified assets to total assets 0.45 % 0.51 % 0.63 % 0.52 % 0.62 % Classified assets to Tier 1 and ALLL 3.67 % 4.24 % 5.32 % 4.61 % 5.67 % ALLL to loans receivable 1.21 % 1.24 % 1.17 % 1.07 % 1.14 % ALLL to loans receivable exc. SBA PPP loans 1.21 % 1.24 % 1.18 % 1.09 % 1.18 % ALLL to nonaccrual loans 1938.20 % 2261.16 % 582.11 % 1810.37 % 1899.87 % ALLL to nonperforming loans 228.07 % 2261.16 % 582.11 % 1810.37 % 1899.87 % ALLL to nonperforming assets 228.07 % 2261.16 % 582.11 % 1810.37 % 1899.87 % Texas ratio ³ 3.06 % 0.32 % 1.21 % 0.36 % 0.38 % 1 Net of SBA guaranteed balance 2 Includes loans held-for-sale 3 Nonperforming assets divided by tangible common equity and ALLL FIVE-QUARTER CAPITAL RATIOS (Unaudited) - Table 11 Well Capitalized Adequately Capitalized December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Regulatory BASEL III Requirement Fully Phased In 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Leverage ratio Company N/A N/A 11.71 % 11.25 % 10.80 % 10.56 % 9.55 % Bank 5.00 % 4.00 % 11.67 % 11.15 % 10.73 % 10.55 % 9.55 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company N/A N/A 14.92 % 14.82 % 14.47 % 14.50 % 13.83 % Bank 6.50 % 7.00 % 14.87 % 14.70 % 14.38 % 14.50 % 13.82 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company N/A N/A 14.92 % 14.82 % 14.47 % 14.50 % 13.83 % Bank 8.00 % 8.50 % 14.87 % 14.70 % 14.38 % 14.50 % 13.82 % Total risk-based capital ratio Company N/A N/A 16.08 % 16.02 % 15.63 % 15.57 % 14.98 % Bank 10.00 % 10.50 % 16.03 % 15.89 % 15.53 % 15.57 % 14.97 % Tangible common equity/total assets 11.44 % 11.14 % 10.96 % 10.54 % 10.11 % Tangible common equity per share $ 19.59 $ 18.95 $ 18.68 $ 18.31 $ 17.76 FIVE-QUARTER MARGIN ANALYSIS (Unaudited) -Table 12 (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Avg Balance Interest Yield Avg Balance Interest Yield Avg Balance Interest Yield Avg Balance Interest Yield Avg Balance Interest Yield Number of Days in the Period INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS Loans ¹ $ 1,473,100 $ 22,407 6.03 % $ 1,413,632 $ 19,299 5.42 % $ 1,389,968 $ 16,643 4.80 % $ 1,368,996 $ 16,352 4.84 % $ 1,396,201 $ 16,893 4.80 % Investment securities² 73,371 552 2.98 % 77,304 543 2.79 % 78,709 488 2.49 % 82,818 471 2.31 % 85,555 454 2.11 % Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks 180,358 1,666 3.66 % 246,955 1,398 2.25 % 286,974 599 0.84 % 288,966 141 0.20 % 365,501 144 0.16 % Other earning assets 10,121 169 6.62 % 10,121 145 5.68 % 9,861 129 5.25 % 8,850 119 5.45 % 8,850 115 5.16 % Total interest-earning assets ² 1,736,950 24,794 5.66 % 1,748,012 21,385 4.85 % 1,765,512 17,859 4.06 % 1,749,630 17,083 3.96 % 1,856,107 17,606 3.76 % NONINTEREST-EARNING ASSETS Cash and due from banks 15,632 17,429 14,866 13,338 13,318 Other noninterest-earning assets 38,529 40,251 38,621 36,714 37,779 Total noninterest-earning assets 54,161 57,680 53,487 50,052 51,097 Less: Allowance for loan losses (15,581 ) (14,756 ) (13,126 ) (14,200 ) (14,849 ) TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,775,530 $ 1,790,936 $ 1,805,873 $ 1,785,482 $ 1,892,355 INTEREST-BEARING DEPOSITS Interest-bearing demand $ 20,352 $ 10 0.19 % $ 23,461 $ 8 0.14 % $ 26,781 $ 4 0.06 % $ 27,442 $ 3 0.04 % $ 27,904 $ 3 0.04 % Money market 288,611 1,433 1.97 % 316,964 894 1.12 % 308,377 443 0.58 % 321,694 356 0.45 % 338,937 401 0.47 % Savings 61,152 96 0.62 % 71,519 85 0.47 % 75,306 59 0.31 % 76,967 61 0.32 % 77,057 68 0.35 % Time deposits 625,823 3,020 1.91 % 556,919 1,401 1.00 % 523,504 746 0.57 % 529,421 673 0.52 % 527,634 674 0.51 % Total interest-bearing deposits 995,938 4,559 1.82 % 968,863 2,388 0.98 % 933,968 1,252 0.54 % 955,524 1,093 0.46 % 971,532 1,146 0.47 % Borrowings 50,001 118 0.94 % 50,001 119 0.94 % 50,000 117 0.94 % 50,000 116 0.94 % 50,000 119 0.94 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,045,939 4,677 1.77 % 1,018,864 2,507 0.98 % 983,968 1,369 0.56 % 1,005,524 1,209 0.49 % 1,021,532 1,265 0.49 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 507,719 555,291 611,395 574,436 673,154 Other liabilities 14,732 14,596 15,818 16,966 16,425 Stockholders' equity 207,140 202,185 194,692 188,556 181,244 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,775,530 $ 1,790,936 $ 1,805,873 $ 1,785,482 $ 1,892,355