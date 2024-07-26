CBB Bancorp, Inc. ("CBB" or the "Company') (OTCQX: CBBI), the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, doing business as “CBB Bank” (the "Bank"), announced today net income of $5.5 million for the second quarter 2024, or $0.51 per diluted share compared to $5.7 million in the first quarter 2024, or $0.54 per diluted share.

OVERALL RESULTS

Net income for the second quarter 2024 decreased from the first quarter primarily due to lower net interest income and gain on sale of loans, offset by a lower provision for credit losses and noninterest expenses. The return on average assets for the second quarter 2024 was 1.31% compared to 1.32% for the first quarter 2024 and 1.79% for the second quarter 2023. The return on average equity for the second quarter 2024 was 9.06% compared to 9.57% for the first quarter 2024 and 14.76% for the second quarter 2023. The efficiency ratio for the second quarter 2024 was 55.69% compared to 54.68% for the first quarter 2024 and 47.29% for the second quarter 2023.

James Hong, President and CEO, commented, "Amidst the dynamic economic environment, we are charting a course through a landscape of changes exploring new opportunities. While the rise in interest rates presents its own set of challenges, it also opens up avenues for growth. Our loan portfolios, funding costs, net interest margins, and overall revenue are being reshaped in this process. Embracing these changes, we have turned to technology as our ally. We have seen a robust increase in the adoption of online account openings, internet banking, and mobile banking among our existing and new customers. This is a testament to our resilience and adaptability in the face of adversity."

INCOME STATEMENT

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter 2024 was $15.4 million, a decrease of $444 thousand, or 2.8%, quarter over quarter, and a decrease of $3.4 million, or 18.0% compared to the second quarter 2023.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $31.2 million, a decrease of $6.6 million or 17.6% compared to the same period last year. The decrease in net interest income was due to the higher cost of interest-bearing deposits as maturing time deposits were rolled over into higher interest rate CDs.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for both the second and first quarters 2024 was 3.77% and 4.23% for the second quarter 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin compared to the same quarter 2023 was due to higher cost of funds. The cost of funds for the second quarter 2024 increased four basis points to 3.52% compared to 3.48% in the previous quarter and 2.53% in the second quarter 2023.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision for credit losses was $200 thousand for the second quarter 2024 compared to $400 thousand in the first quarter 2024. No provision for credit losses was recorded in the second quarter 2023.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter 2024 was $2.3 million, a decrease of $226 thousand compared to $2.6 million for the first quarter 2024, and a decrease of $464 thousand compared to $2.8 million for the second quarter 2023. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily the result of lower gain on sale of loans offset by higher SBA servicing fee income.

Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $4.9 million, an increase of $1.0 million compared to the same period last year. The increase was primarily the result of higher gain on sale of loans and SBA servicing fee income.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses for the second quarter 2024 were $9.9 million compared to $10.0 million for the first quarter 2024 and $10.2 million for the second quarter 2023. Noninterest expenses decreased $188 thousand and $327 thousand compared to the first quarter 2024 and the second quarter 2023, respectively.

Please refer to financial tables in this press release for additional information and trends.

Income Taxes

The Company’s effective tax rate for the second quarter 2024 was 28.3% compared to 28.4% for first quarter 2024 and 28.6% for second quarter 2023.

BALANCE SHEET

Investment Securities

Investment securities were $73.1 million at June 30, 2024, an increase of $13.9 million or 23.5% from March 31, 2024, and an increase of $6.7 million or 10.0% from June 30, 2023. Management believes that the Bank currently has adequate liquidity and does not need to sell securities for liquidity purposes.

Loans Receivable

Loans receivable (including loans held-for-sale) at June 30, 2024, was $1.44 billion, an increase of $45.0 million or 3.2% from March 31, 2024, and an increase of $21.3 million or 1.5% from June 30, 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

The Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) at June 30, 2024, was $16.0 million which was 1.31% of loans held-for-investment compared to $16.0 million at March 31, 2024, or 1.34% of loans held-for-investment. At June 30, 2023, ACL was $15.6 million or 1.30% of total loans held-for-investment. Total Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2024, were $5.8 million compared to $4.4 million at March 31, 2024 and $0.7 million at June 30, 2023. The ACL coverage to nonperforming assets was over 276% at June 30, 2024.

SBA Loans Held-for-Sale

Total SBA loans held-for-sale at June 30, 2024, was $209.1 million compared to $ 198.2 million March 31, 2024, and $215.1 million at June 30, 2023. We continue to assess the SBA loan market premium and plan to sell loans when it is advantageous to do so.

The Bank sold approximately $19.5 million in SBA loans with an average premium of 8.3% during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the sale of $28.2 million with an average premium of 8.4% in the first quarter of 2024. The Bank sold approximately $42.4 million of SBA loans with an average premium of 6.8% during the second quarter 2023.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.34 billion at June 30, 2024, down $20.6 million or 1.5% from March 31, 2024, and down $182.0 million or 12.0% from June 30, 2023. DDAs were 21.6% of total deposits for both June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, and 28.6% at June 30, 2023. NOW and MMDA deposits comprised 18.0% of total deposits at June 30, 2024, compared to 16.9% at March 31, 2024, and 13.8% at June 30, 2023. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year decline in DDA can be attributed to the higher interest rate environment. Depositors were eager to capitalize on the rising interest rates, moving funds from DDA to Savings, MMDA, CD, or some combination thereof.

Borrowings

The Bank has maintained $50.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank advances since April 16, 2020. The blended cost of FHLB advances was 0.94% as of June 30, 2024.

Capital

Stockholders’ equity was $245.3 million at June 30, 2024, which increased $4.7 million or 1.9%, quarter over quarter. Tangible book value per share at June 30, 2024, was $22.94, an increase of $0.45, or 2.0%, quarter over quarter.

Each of the Company’s and the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios decreased, except for the leverage ratio at June 30, 2024, compared to March 31, 2024, and increased compared to June 30, 2023. Capital ratios continue to exceed the minimum levels required to be considered “Well Capitalized” under the applicable regulatory capital rules.

The Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratios at June 30, 2024, were 18.36% and 18.28% for the Company and the Bank, respectively. Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios were 19.59% and 19.50% for the Company and the Bank, respectively.

About CBB Bancorp, Inc.:

CBB Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, a full-service commercial bank which specializes in loans to small-to-medium-sized businesses and does business as “CBB Bank.” As of June 30, 2024, the Bank had eleven full-service banking offices in Los Angeles and Orange Counties in California, Dallas County in Texas and Honolulu, Hawaii; two SBA regional offices in Los Angeles and Dallas Counties; and loan production offices in Georgia and Washington. For additional information, please go to www.cbb-bank.com under the tab “About Us” and select “Investor Relations” to see the 2Q 2024 Overview.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. CBB Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) intends that such forward-looking statements be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described herein are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described herein. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Factors that might cause actual results to differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this news release include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to successfully execute its business plans and achieve its objectives; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally in areas in which the Company conducts its operations; changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the Company’s operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except to the extent required by law.

Schedules and Financial Data: All tables and data to follow

STATEMENT OF INCOME AND PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHT (Unaudited) - Table 1

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

$

%

 

June 30,

 

$

%

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

$

%

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2024

 

 

Change

Change

 

 

2023

 

 

Change

Change

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

Change

Change

  
Interest income  

$

27,755

 

$

28,463

 

$

(708

)

(2.5

%)

$

28,664

 

$

(909

)

(3.2

%)

$

56,218

 

$

55,912

 

$

306

 

0.5

%

Interest expense  

 

12,391

 

 

12,655

 

 

(264

)

(2.1

%)

 

9,930

 

 

2,461

 

24.8

%

 

25,046

 

 

18,098

 

 

6,948

 

38.4

%

Net interest income  

 

15,364

 

 

15,808

 

 

(444

)

(2.8

%)

 

18,734

 

 

(3,370

)

(18.0

%)

 

31,172

 

 

37,814

 

 

(6,642

)

(17.6

%)

  
Provision for credit losses  

 

200

 

 

400

 

 

(200

)

(50.0

%)

 

-

 

 

200

 

100.0

%

 

600

 

 

-

 

 

600

 

100.0

%

Net interest income after provision for credit losses  

 

15,164

 

 

15,408

 

 

(244

)

(1.6

%)

 

18,734

 

 

(3,570

)

(19.1

%)

 

30,572

 

 

37,814

 

 

(7,242

)

(19.2

%)

  
Gain on sale of loans  

 

1,064

 

 

1,489

 

 

(425

)

-28.5

%

 

1,952

 

 

(888

)

319.8

%

 

2,553

 

 

1,952

 

 

601

 

30.8

%

Gain (loss) on sale of OREO  

 

-

 

 

(1

)

 

1

 

(100.0

%)

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

 

 

(1

)

 

-

 

 

(1

)

(100.0

%)

SBA servicing fee income, net  

 

768

 

 

633

 

 

135

 

21.3

%

 

440

 

 

328

 

74.5

%

 

1,401

 

 

1,094

 

 

307

 

28.1

%

Recovery on impaired servicing liability  

 

-

 

 

10

 

 

(10

)

(100.0

%)

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

 

 

10

 

 

-

 

 

10

 

100.0

%

Service charges and other income  

 

503

 

 

430

 

 

73

 

17.0

%

 

407

 

 

96

 

23.6

%

 

933

 

 

805

 

 

128

 

15.9

%

Noninterest income  

 

2,335

 

 

2,561

 

 

(226

)

(8.8

%)

 

2,799

 

 

(464

)

(16.6

%)

 

4,896

 

 

3,851

 

 

1,045

 

27.1

%

  
Salaries and employee benefits  

 

5,927

 

 

6,024

 

 

(97

)

(1.6

%)

 

5,581

 

 

346

 

6.2

%

 

11,951

 

 

11,660

 

 

291

 

2.5

%

Occupancy and equipment  

 

1,114

 

 

1,122

 

 

(8

)

(0.7

%)

 

1,122

 

 

(8

)

(0.7

%)

 

2,236

 

 

2,246

 

 

(10

)

(0.4

%)

Marketing expense  

 

403

 

 

402

 

 

1

 

0.2

%

 

409

 

 

(6

)

(1.5

%)

 

805

 

 

783

 

 

22

 

2.8

%

Professional expense  

 

440

 

 

412

 

 

28

 

6.8

%

 

436

 

 

4

 

0.9

%

 

852

 

 

890

 

 

(38

)

(4.3

%)

Other expenses  

 

1,972

 

 

2,084

 

 

(112

)

(5.4

%)

 

2,635

 

 

(663

)

(25.2

%)

 

4,056

 

 

4,879

 

 

(823

)

(16.9

%)

Noninterest expense  

 

9,856

 

 

10,044

 

 

(188

)

(1.9

%)

 

10,183

 

 

(327

)

(3.2

%)

 

19,900

 

 

20,458

 

 

(558

)

(2.7

%)

  
Income before income tax provision  

 

7,643

 

 

7,925

 

 

(282

)

(3.6

%)

 

11,350

 

 

(3,707

)

(32.7

%)

 

15,568

 

 

21,207

 

 

(5,639

)

(26.6

%)

  
Income tax provision  

 

2,163

 

 

2,253

 

 

(90

)

(4.0

%)

 

3,248

 

 

(1,085

)

(33.4

%)

 

4,416

 

 

6,015

 

 

(1,599

)

(26.6

%)

  
Net income  

$

5,480

 

$

5,672

 

$

(192

)

(3.4

%)

$

8,102

 

$

(2,622

)

(32.4

%)

$

11,152

 

$

15,192

 

$

(4,040

)

(26.6

%)

  
Effective tax rate  

 

28.3

%

 

28.4

%

 

(0.1

%)

(0.5

%)

 

28.6

%

 

(0.3

%)

(1.1

%)

 

28.4

%

 

28.4

%

 

0.00

%

0.0

%

  
Outstanding number of shares  

 

10,588,136

 

 

10,588,136

 

 

-

 

-

 

 

10,588,136

 

 

-

 

-

 

 

10,588,136

 

 

10,588,136

 

 

-

 

-

 

  
Weighted average shares for basic EPS  

 

10,588,136

 

 

10,588,136

 

 

-

 

-

 

 

10,588,136

 

 

-

 

-

 

 

10,588,136

 

 

10,582,197

 

 

5,939

 

0.1

%

Weighted average shares for diluted EPS  

 

10,588,136

 

 

10,588,688

 

 

(552

)

(0.0

%)

 

10,591,350

 

 

(3,214

)

(0.0

%)

 

10,558,688

 

 

10,595,803

 

 

(37,115

)

(0.4

%)

  
Basic EPS  

$

0.51

 

$

0.54

 

$

(0.03

)

(5.6

%)

$

0.77

 

$

(0.26

)

(33.8

%)

$

1.05

 

$

1.44

 

$

(0.39

)

-27.1

%

Diluted EPS  

$

0.51

 

$

0.54

 

$

(0.03

)

(5.6

%)

$

0.76

 

$

(0.25

)

(32.9

%)

$

1.05

 

$

1.43

 

$

(0.38

)

(26.6

%)

  
Return on average assets  

 

1.31

%

 

1.32

%

 

(0.01

%)

(0.8

%)

 

1.79

%

 

(0.48

%)

(26.8

%)

 

1.32

%

 

1.69

%

 

(0.37

%)

(21.9

%)

Return on average equity  

 

9.06

%

 

9.57

%

 

(0.51

%)

(5.3

%)

 

14.76

%

 

(5.70

%)

(38.6

%)

 

9.31

%

 

14.12

%

 

(4.81

%)

(34.1

%)

  
Efficiency ratio¹  

 

55.69

%

 

54.68

%

 

1.01

%

1.9

%

 

47.29

%

 

8.40

%

17.8

%

 

55.17

%

 

49.10

%

 

6.07

%

12.4

%

Yield on interest-earning assets²  

 

6.79

%

 

6.77

%

 

0.02

%

0.3

%

 

6.46

%

 

0.33

%

5.1

%

 

6.78

%

 

6.36

%

 

0.42

%

6.6

%

Cost of funds  

 

3.52

%

 

3.48

%

 

0.04

%

1.2

%

 

2.53

%

 

0.99

%

39.1

%

 

3.50

%

 

2.32

%

 

1.18

%

50.9

%

Net interest margin²  

 

3.77

%

 

3.77

%

 

0.00

%

0.0

%

 

4.23

%

 

(0.46

%)

(10.9

%)

 

3.77

%

 

4.30

%

 

(0.53

%)

(12.3

%)

¹Represents the ratio of noninterest expense less other real estate owned operations to the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and total noninterest income.
²Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate
 

BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) - Table 2

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

$

  

%

 

June 30,

 

$

  

%

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2024

 

 

Change

  

Change

 

 

2023

 

 

Change

  

Change

ASSETS    

Cash and due from banks

 

$

11,667

 

$

11,612

 

$

55

 

 

0.5

%

$

12,704

 

$

(1,037

)

  

(8.2

%)

Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks  

 

101,415

 

 

181,366

 

 

(79,951

)

  

(44.1

%)

 

293,394

 

 

(191,979

)

  

(65.4

%)

Investment securities¹  

 

73,051

 

 

59,143

 

 

13,908

 

 

23.5

%

 

66,400

 

 

6,651

 

 

10.0

%

Loans held-for-sale  

 

209,144

 

 

198,167

 

 

10,977

 

 

5.5

%

 

215,083

 

 

(5,939

)

  

(2.8

%)

     
Loans held-for-investment  

 

1,228,496

 

 

1,194,439

 

 

34,057

 

 

2.9

%

 

1,201,237

 

 

27,259

 

 

2.3

%

Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL")  

 

(16,042

)

 

(16,048

)

 

6

 

 

0.0

%

 

(15,626

)

 

(416

)

  

(2.7

%)

Loans held-for-investment, net

 

 

1,212,454

 

 

1,178,391

 

 

34,063

 

 

2.9

%

 

1,185,611

 

 

26,843

 

 

2.3

%

     

Other real estate owned ("OREO")

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Restricted stock investments  

 

11,011

 

 

11,011

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

11,011

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Servicing assets  

 

7,404

 

 

7,560

 

 

(156

)

  

(2.1

%)

 

8,426

 

 

(1,022

)

  

(12.1

%)

Goodwill  

 

2,185

 

 

2,185

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

2,185

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Intangible assets  

 

235

 

 

245

 

 

(10

)

  

(4.1

%)

 

279

 

 

(44

)

  

(15.8

%)

Other assets  

 

26,343

 

 

23,581

 

 

2,762

 

 

11.7

%

 

24,537

 

 

1,806

 

 

7.4

%

Total assets  

$

1,654,909

 

$

1,673,261

 

$

(18,352

)

  

(1.1

%)

$

1,819,630

 

$

(164,721

)

  

(9.1

%)

     
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Noninterest-bearing  

$

281,243

 

$

286,766

 

$

(5,523

)

  

(1.9

%)

$

426,333

 

$

(145,090

)

  

(34.0

%)

Interest-bearing  

 

1,059,146

 

 

1,074,198

 

 

(15,052

)

  

(1.4

%)

 

1,096,078

 

 

(36,932

)

  

(3.4

%)

Total deposits  

 

1,340,389

 

 

1,360,964

 

 

(20,575

)

  

(1.5

%)

 

1,522,411

 

 

(182,022

)

  

(12.0

%)

     
FHLB advances and other borrowing  

 

50,000

 

 

50,000

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

50,000

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Other liabilities  

 

19,260

 

 

21,727

 

 

(2,467

)

  

(11.4

%)

 

23,956

 

 

(4,696

)

  

(19.6

%)

Total liabilities  

 

1,409,649

 

 

1,432,691

 

 

(23,042

)

  

(1.6

%)

 

1,596,367

 

 

(186,718

)

  

(11.7

%)

     
Stockholders' Equity  

 

245,260

 

 

240,570

 

 

4,690

 

 

1.9

%

 

223,263

 

 

21,997

 

 

9.9

%

TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  

$

1,654,909

 

$

1,673,261

 

$

(18,352

)

  

(1.1

%)

$

1,819,630

 

$

(164,721

)

  

(9.1

%)

     
CAPITAL RATIOS    
Leverage ratio    
Company  

 

14.51

%

 

13.85

%

 

0.66

%

  

4.8

%

 

12.23

%

 

2.28

%

  

18.7

%

Bank  

 

14.45

%

 

13.84

%

 

0.61

%

  

4.4

%

 

12.20

%

 

2.25

%

  

18.5

%

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio    
Company  

 

18.36

%

 

18.67

%

 

(0.31

%)

  

(1.7

%)

 

17.08

%

 

1.28

%

  

7.5

%

Bank  

 

18.28

%

 

18.65

%

 

(0.38

%)

  

(2.0

%)

 

17.03

%

 

1.25

%

  

7.3

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio    
Company  

 

18.36

%

 

18.67

%

 

(0.31

%)

  

(1.7

%)

 

17.08

%

 

1.28

%

  

7.5

%

Bank  

 

18.28

%

 

18.65

%

 

(0.38

%)

  

(2.0

%)

 

17.03

%

 

1.25

%

  

7.3

%

Total risk-based capital ratio    
Company  

 

19.59

%

 

19.92

%

 

(0.34

%)

  

(1.7

%)

 

18.32

%

 

1.27

%

  

6.9

%

Bank  

 

19.50

%

 

19.91

%

 

(0.40

%)

  

(2.0

%)

 

18.27

%

 

1.23

%

  

6.7

%

Tangible book value per share  

$

22.94

 

$

22.49

 

$

0.45

 

 

2.0

%

$

20.85

 

$

2.09

 

 

10.0

%

Loans Held for Investments-to-Deposit ("LHFITD") ratio  

 

91.65

%

 

87.76

%

 

3.89

%

  

4.4

%

 

78.90

%

 

12.75

%

  

16.2

%

Net Loan-to-Deposit ("LTD") ratio  

 

106.06

%

 

101.15

%

 

4.91

%

  

4.9

%

 

92.00

%

 

14.06

%

  

15.3

%

Nonperforming assets  

$

5,797

 

$

4,447

 

$

1,350

 

 

30.4

%

$

684

 

$

5,113

 

 

747.5

%

Nonperforming assets as a % of loans held-for-investment  

 

0.47

%

 

0.37

%

 

0.10

%

  

27.0

%

 

0.06

%

 

0.41

%

  

683.3

%

ACL as a % of loans held-for-investment  

 

1.31

%

 

1.34

%

 

(0.03

%)

  

(2.24

%)

 

1.30

%

 

0.01

%

  

0.8

%

¹ Includes AFS and HTM
 

FIVE-QUARTER STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) - Table 3

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2023

 

       
Interest income  

$

27,755

 

 

$

28,463

 

 

$

29,624

 

 

$

29,450

 

 

$

28,664

 

Interest expense  

 

12,391

 

 

 

12,655

 

 

 

12,462

 

 

 

11,442

 

 

 

9,930

 

Net interest income  

 

15,364

 

 

 

15,808

 

 

 

17,162

 

 

 

18,008

 

 

 

18,734

 

       
Provision for credit losses  

 

200

 

 

 

400

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Net interest income after provision for credit losses  

 

15,164

 

 

 

15,408

 

 

 

17,162

 

 

 

18,008

 

 

 

18,734

 

       
Gain on sale of loans  

 

1,064

 

 

 

1,489

 

 

 

838

 

 

 

419

 

 

 

1,952

 

Gain (loss) on sale of OREO  

 

-

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

SBA servicing fee income, net  

 

768

 

 

 

643

 

 

 

690

 

 

 

639

 

 

 

440

 

Service charges and other income  

 

503

 

 

 

430

 

 

 

436

 

 

 

402

 

 

 

407

 

Noninterest income  

 

2,335

 

 

 

2,561

 

 

 

1,964

 

 

 

1,460

 

 

 

2,799

 

       
Salaries and employee benefits  

 

5,927

 

 

 

6,024

 

 

 

5,356

 

 

 

5,569

 

 

 

5,581

 

Occupancy and equipment  

 

1,114

 

 

 

1,122

 

 

 

1,128

 

 

 

1,103

 

 

 

1,122

 

Marketing expense  

 

403

 

 

 

402

 

 

 

250

 

 

 

475

 

 

 

409

 

Professional expense  

 

440

 

 

 

412

 

 

 

360

 

 

 

443

 

 

 

436

 

Other expenses  

 

1,972

 

 

 

2,084

 

 

 

2,363

 

 

 

2,579

 

 

 

2,635

 

Noninterest expense  

 

9,856

 

 

 

10,044

 

 

 

9,457

 

 

 

10,169

 

 

 

10,183

 

       
Income before income tax expense  

 

7,643

 

 

 

7,925

 

 

 

9,669

 

 

 

9,299

 

 

 

11,350

 

       
Income tax expense  

 

2,163

 

 

 

2,253

 

 

 

2,670

 

 

 

2,630

 

 

 

3,248

 

       
Net income  

$

5,480

 

 

$

5,672

 

 

$

6,999

 

 

$

6,669

 

 

$

8,102

 

       
Effective tax rate  

 

28.3

%

  

 

28.4

%

  

 

27.6

%

  

 

28.3

%

  

 

28.6

%

       
Outstanding number of shares  

 

10,588,136

 

 

 

10,588,136

 

 

 

10,588,136

 

 

 

10,588,136

 

 

 

10,588,136

 

       
Weighted average shares for basic EPS  

 

10,588,136

 

 

 

10,588,136

 

 

 

10,588,136

 

 

 

10,588,136

 

 

 

10,588,136

 

Weighted average shares for diluted EPS  

 

10,588,136

 

 

 

10,588,688

 

 

 

10,588,937

 

 

 

10,594,155

 

 

 

10,591,351

 

       
Basic EPS  

$

0.51

 

 

$

0.54

 

 

$

0.66

 

 

$

0.63

 

 

$

0.77

 

Diluted EPS  

$

0.51

 

 

$

0.54

 

 

$

0.66

 

 

$

0.63

 

 

$

0.76

 

 

FIVE-QUARTER SALARIES BENEFIT METRICS (Unaudited) - Table 4

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

At or for the Three Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2023

 

     
Salaries and benefits  

$

5,927

 

 

$

6,024

 

 

$

5,356

 

 

$

5,569

 

 

$

5,581

 

FTE at the end of period  

 

172

 

 

 

168

 

 

 

169

 

 

 

172

 

 

 

165

 

Average FTE during the period  

 

171

 

 

 

169

 

 

 

169

 

 

 

168

 

 

 

164

 

Salaries and benefits/average FTE¹  

$

139

 

 

$

143

 

 

$

126

 

 

$

131

 

 

$

137

 

Salaries and benefits/average assets¹  

 

1.42

%

 

 

1.41

%  

 

1.18

%

 

 

1.22

%

 

 

1.23

%
Noninterest expense/average assets¹  

 

2.36

%  

 

2.35

%  

 

2.08

%

 

 

2.22

%

 

 

2.25

%

1

Annualized
 

FIVE-QUARTER BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) - Table 5

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2023

 

ASSETS  
Cash and due from banks  

$

11,667

 

$

11,612

 

$

14,282

 

$

11,188

 

$

12,704

 

Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks  

 

101,415

 

 

181,366

 

 

233,255

 

 

335,016

 

 

293,394

 

Investment securities  

 

73,051

 

 

59,143

 

 

59,883

 

 

61,617

 

 

66,400

 

Loans held-for-sale  

 

209,144

 

 

198,167

 

 

218,258

 

 

219,355

 

 

215,083

 

   
Loans held-for-investment  

 

1,228,496

 

 

1,194,439

 

 

1,204,009

 

 

1,201,230

 

 

1,201,237

 

Less: Allowance for credit losses  

 

(16,042

)

 

(16,048

)

 

(15,291

)

 

(15,284

)

 

(15,626

)

Loans held-for-investment, net

 

 

1,212,454

 

 

1,178,391

 

 

1,188,718

 

 

1,185,946

 

 

1,185,611

 

   

Other real estate owned

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

55

 

 

55

 

 

-

 

Restricted stock investments  

 

11,011

 

 

11,011

 

 

11,011

 

 

11,011

 

 

11,011

 

Servicing assets  

 

7,404

 

 

7,560

 

 

7,673

 

 

7,873

 

 

8,426

 

Goodwill  

 

2,185

 

 

2,185

 

 

2,185

 

 

2,185

 

 

2,185

 

Intangible assets  

 

235

 

 

245

 

 

255

 

 

267

 

 

279

 

Other assets  

 

26,343

 

 

23,581

 

 

24,838

 

 

24,799

 

 

24,537

 

Total assets  

$

1,654,909

 

$

1,673,261

 

$

1,760,413

 

$

1,859,312

 

$

1,819,630

 

   
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  
Noninterest-bearing  

$

281,243

 

$

286,766

 

$

305,923

 

$

406,033

 

$

426,333

 

Interest-bearing  

 

1,059,146

 

 

1,074,198

 

 

1,147,662

 

 

1,143,257

 

 

1,096,078

 

Total deposits  

 

1,340,389

 

 

1,360,964

 

 

1,453,585

 

 

1,549,290

 

 

1,522,411

 

   
FHLB advances  

 

50,000

 

 

50,000

 

 

50,000

 

 

50,000

 

 

50,000

 

Other liabilities  

 

19,260

 

 

21,727

 

 

21,114

 

 

31,141

 

 

23,956

 

Total liabilities  

 

1,409,649

 

 

1,432,691

 

 

1,524,699

 

 

1,630,431

 

 

1,596,367

 

   
Stockholders' Equity  

 

245,260

 

 

240,570

 

 

235,714

 

 

228,881

 

 

223,263

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  

$

1,654,909

 

$

1,673,261

 

$

1,760,413

 

$

1,859,312

 

$

1,819,630

 

   
FIVE-QUARTER LOANS RECEIVABLE COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 6
(Dollars in thousands)
 
 June 30, 2024March 31, 2024December 31, 2023September 30, 2023June 30, 2023
  Balance%Balance%Balance%Balance%Balance%
 
Construction  

$

33,918

2.8

%

$

37,216

3.1

%

$

34,886

2.9

%

$

30,924

2.6

%

$

20,106

1.7

%

Commercial real estate  

 

1,035,425

84.3

%

 

1,005,765

84.2

%

 

1,010,495

83.9

%

 

1,005,735

83.7

%

 

1,014,785

84.5

%

Commercial and industrial  

 

108,742

8.9

%

 

101,784

8.5

%

 

108,123

9.0

%

 

113,374

9.4

%

 

114,106

9.4

%

Home mortgage  

 

44,987

3.7

%

 

44,389

3.7

%

 

44,920

3.7

%

 

45,452

3.8

%

 

45,987

3.8

%

Consumer  

 

782

0.1

%

 

668

0.1

%

 

630

0.1

%

 

616

0.1

%

 

1,074

0.1

%

Gross loans held-for-investment  

 

1,223,854

99.6

%

 

1,189,822

99.6

%

 

1,199,054

99.6

%

 

1,196,101

99.6

%

 

1,196,058

99.6

%

 
Deferred loan fees/costs, net  

 

4,642

0.4

%

 

4,617

0.4

%

 

4,955

0.4

%

 

5,129

0.4

%

 

5,179

0.4

%

Loans held-for-investment  

$

1,228,496

100.0

%

$

1,194,439

100.0

%

$

1,204,009

100.0

%

$

1,201,230

100.0

%

$

1,201,237

100.0

%

 
Loans held-for-sale  

$

209,144

$

198,167

$

218,258

$

219,355

$

215,083

Total loans receivable  

$

1,437,640

$

1,392,606

$

1,422,267

$

1,420,585

$

1,416,320

 

FIVE-QUARTER SBA LOAN PRODUCTIONS/SALES DATA (Unaudited) - Table 7

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

  
SBA loans held-for-sale at beginning of the quarter/year  

$

198,167

 

$

218,258

 

$

219,355

 

$

215,083

 

$

243,753

 

$

218,258

 

$

230,431

 

SBA loans originated/transferred from/to held-for-investment during the quarter/year  

 

34,366

 

 

14,589

 

 

27,022

 

 

16,260

 

 

18,273

 

 

48,955

 

 

35,163

 

SBA loans sold during the quarter/year  

 

(19,508

)

 

(28,164

)

 

(21,749

)

 

(9,245

)

 

(42,437

)

 

(47,672

)

 

(42,437

)

SBA loans principal paydown/payoff, net of advance  

 

(3,881

)

 

(6,516

)

 

(6,370

)

 

(2,743

)

 

(4,506

)

 

(10,397

)

 

(8,074

)

SBA loans held-for-sale at end of the quarter/year  

$

209,144

 

$

198,167

 

$

218,258

 

$

219,355

 

$

215,083

 

$

209,144

 

$

215,083

 

  
Gain on sale of SBA loans  

$

1,064

 

$

1,489

 

$

838

 

$

419

 

$

1,952

 

$

2,553

 

$

1,952

 

Premium on sale (weighted average)  

 

8.3

%

 

8.4

%

 

6.8

%

 

8.3

%

 

6.8

%

 

8.4

%

 

6.8

%

  
SBA loan production  

$

45,126

 

$

18,089

 

$

37,821

 

$

24,270

 

$

24,013

 

$

63,215

 

$

45,732

 

 

FIVE QUARTER SBA SERVICING ASSETS AND SERVICING FEES (Unaudited) - Table 8

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

   
   
SBA servicing assets @ beginning of the quarter/year  

$

7,560

 

$

7,673

 

$

7,873

 

$

8,426

 

$

8,528

 

$

7,673

 

$

9,232

 

   
Newly added SBA servicing assets from SBA loans sold  

 

395

 

 

555

 

 

430

 

 

182

 

 

806

 

 

950

 

 

806

 

Regular quarterly/annual servicing assets amortization  

 

(335

)

 

(332

)

 

(356

)

 

(371

)

 

(379

)

 

(667

)

 

(782

)

SBA servicing assets amortized from SBA loans paid off/charged off  

 

(216

)

 

(336

)

 

(274

)

 

(364

)

 

(529

)

 

(552

)

 

(830

)

   
Subtotal before impairment  

 

7,404

 

 

7,560

 

 

7,673

 

 

7,873

 

 

8,426

 

 

7,404

 

 

8,426

 

   
Reversal of valuation allowance on servicing assets  

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

   
SBA servicing assets @ the end of the quarter/year  

$

7,404

 

$

7,560

 

$

7,673

 

$

7,873

 

$

8,426

 

$

7,404

 

$

8,426

 

   

FIVE-QUARTER DEPOSIT COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 9

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30, 2024

 

March 31, 2024

 

December 31, 2023

 

September 30, 2023

 

June 30, 2023

 

 

Balance

 

%

 

Balance

 

%

 

Balance

 

%

 

Balance

 

%

 

Balance

 

%

          
Noninterest-bearing demand  

$

281,243

 

21.0

%

 

$

286,766

 

21.1

%

 

$

305,923

 

21.1

%

 

$

406,033

 

26.2

%

 

$

426,333

 

28.0

%

Interest-bearing demand  

 

7,901

 

0.6

%

 

 

6,709

 

0.5

%

 

 

7,504

 

0.5

%

 

 

6,395

 

0.4

%

 

 

9,056

 

0.6

%

NOW & MMDA  

 

240,951

 

18.0

%

 

 

229,642

 

16.9

%

 

 

237,548

 

16.3

%

 

 

227,283

 

14.7

%

 

 

210,429

 

13.8

%

Savings  

 

80,360

 

6.0

%

 

 

84,999

 

6.2

%

 

 

88,689

 

6.1

%

 

 

78,969

 

5.1

%

 

 

62,324

 

4.1

%

TCDs of $250K and under  

 

295,109

 

22.0

%

 

 

299,944

 

22.0

%

 

 

315,920

 

21.7

%

 

 

312,704

 

20.2

%

 

 

298,520

 

19.6

%

TCDs of $250K over  

 

314,119

 

23.4

%

 

 

339,482

 

25.0

%

 

 

353,866

 

24.4

%

 

 

373,345

 

24.1

%

 

 

368,262

 

24.2

%

Wholesale deposits  

 

120,706

 

9.0

%

 

 

113,422

 

8.3

%

 

 

144,135

 

9.9

%

 

 

144,561

 

9.3

%

 

 

147,487

 

9.7

%

Total Deposits  

$

1,340,389

  

100.0

%

  

$

1,360,964

  

100.0

%

  

$

1,453,585

  

100.0

%

  

$

1,549,290

  

100.0

%

  

$

1,522,411

  

100.0

%

          
Recap:           
Noninterest-bearing demand  

$

281,243

 

21.0

%

 

$

286,766

 

21.1

%

 

$

305,923

 

21.0

%

 

$

406,033

 

26.2

%

 

$

426,333

 

28.0

%

Interest-bearing demand  

 

7,901

 

0.6

%

 

 

6,709

 

0.5

%

 

 

7,504

 

0.5

%

 

 

6,395

 

0.4

%

 

 

9,056

 

0.6

%

NOW & MMDA  

 

217,339

 

16.2

%

 

 

229,642

 

16.9

%

 

 

237,548

 

16.3

%

 

 

227,283

 

14.7

%

 

 

210,429

 

13.8

%

Savings  

 

80,360

 

6.0

%

 

 

84,999

 

6.2

%

 

 

88,689

 

6.1

%

 

 

78,969

 

5.1

%

 

 

62,324

 

4.1

%

TCDs of $250K and under  

 

295,109

 

22.0

%

 

 

299,944

 

22.0

%

 

 

315,920

 

21.7

%

 

 

312,704

 

20.2

%

 

 

298,520

 

19.6

%

Core Deposits  

 

881,952

  

65.8

%

  

 

908,060

  

66.7

%

  

 

955,584

  

65.7

%

  

 

1,031,384

  

66.6

%

  

 

1,006,662

  

66.1

%

          
TCDs of $250K over  

 

314,119

 

23.4

%

 

 

339,482

 

24.9

%

 

 

353,866

 

24.3

%

 

 

373,345

 

24.1

%

 

 

368,262

 

24.2

%

ICS MMDA  

 

23,612

 

1.8

%

        
Wholesale deposits  

 

120,706

 

9.0

%

 

 

113,422

 

8.3

%

 

 

144,135

 

9.9

%

 

 

144,561

 

9.3

%

 

 

147,487

 

9.7

%

Noncore Deposits  

 

458,437

  

34.2

%

  

 

452,904

  

33.3

%

  

 

498,001

  

34.3

%

  

 

517,906

  

33.4

%

  

 

515,749

  

33.9

%

Total Deposits  

$

1,340,389

  

100.0

%

  

$

1,360,964

  

100.0

%

  

$

1,453,585

  

100.0

%

  

$

1,549,290

  

100.0

%

  

$

1,522,411

  

100.0

%

 

FIVE-QUARTER SELECTED LOAN AND ASSET QUALITY HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) - Table 10

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2nd Qtr.

  

 

1st Qtr.

 

4th Qtr.

 

3rd Qtr.

 

2nd Qtr.

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2023

 

Allowance for Credit Losses        
Balance at beginning of period  

$

16,048

 

 

$

15,291

 

 

$

15,284

 

 

$

15,626

 

 

$

15,627

 

CECL transition provision  

-

   

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Provision for credit losses  

 

200

 

 

 

743

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Charge-offs  

 

(257

)

  

 

(2

)

 

 

(350

)

 

 

(11

)

Recoveries  

 

51

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

10

 

Balance at the end of period  

$

16,042

 

 

$

16,048

 

 

$

15,291

 

 

$

15,284

 

 

$

15,626

 

       
Nonperforming Assets:¹        
Over 90 days still accruing  

$

-

 

 

$

1,605

 

 

$

399

 

 

$

2

 

 

$

39

 

Nonaccrual loans  

 

5,797

 

 

 

2,842

 

 

 

2,030

 

 

 

616

 

 

 

645

 

Total nonperforming loans  

 

5,797

 

 

 

4,447

 

 

 

2,429

 

 

 

618

 

 

 

684

 

       
Other real estate owned  

$

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

-

 

Total nonperforming assets  

$

5,797

 

 

$

4,447

 

 

$

2,484

 

 

$

673

 

 

$

684

 

       
Classified Assets:¹        
Substandard  

$

12,762

 

 

$

11,912

 

 

$

11,063

 

 

$

10,105

 

 

$

10,491

 

Doubtful  

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Loss        
Total classified loans  

$

12,762

 

 

$

11,912

 

 

$

11,063

 

 

$

10,105

 

 

$

10,491

 

       
Other real estate owned  

$

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

-

 

Total classified assets  

$

12,762

 

 

$

11,912

 

 

$

11,118

 

 

$

10,160

 

 

$

10,491

 

       
Performing modified loans:¹  

$

464

 

 

$

3,811

 

 

$

3,336

 

 

$

3,336

 

 

$

3,336

 

       
Delinquent Loans:¹        
Loans 30-89 days past due  

$

8,613

 

 

$

16,907

 

 

$

5,981

 

 

$

10,620

 

 

$

4,420

 

90 days or more past due and still accruing  

 

-

 

 

 

1,605

 

 

 

399

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

39

 

Nonaccrual  

 

5,797

 

 

 

2,842

 

 

 

2,030

 

 

 

616

 

 

 

645

 

Total delinquent loans  

$

14,410

 

 

$

21,354

 

 

$

8,410

 

 

$

11,238

 

 

$

5,104

 

       
Asset Quality Ratios:        
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans²  

 

0.06

%

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.10

%

 

 

0.00

%

Nonaccrual loans to loans held-for-investment  

 

0.47

%

 

 

0.24

%

 

 

0.17

%

 

 

0.05

%

 

 

0.05

%

Nonperforming loans to loans held-for-investment  

 

0.47

%

 

 

0.37

%

 

 

0.20

%

 

 

0.05

%

 

 

0.06

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets  

 

0.35

%

 

 

0.27

%

 

 

0.14

%

 

 

0.04

%

 

 

0.04

%

Classified loans to loans held-for-investment  

 

1.04

%

 

 

1.00

%

 

 

0.92

%

 

 

0.84

%

 

 

0.87

%

Classified loans to Tier 1 and ACL  

 

4.93

%

 

 

4.69

%

 

 

4.45

%

 

 

4.18

%

 

 

4.44

%

Classified assets to total assets  

 

0.77

%

 

 

0.71

%

 

 

0.63

%

 

 

0.55

%

 

 

0.58

%

Classified assets to Tier 1 and ACL  

 

4.93