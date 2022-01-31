CBB Bancorp : Q421 Call Report

less than $5 billion, except such banks that (1) are advanced approaches institutions
banks); and 12 U.S.C. §1464 (Savings associations).
or are subject to Category III captial standards for regulatory capital purposes,
(2) are large or highly complex institutions for deposit insurance assessment
Unless the context indicates otherwise, the term "bank" in this
purposes, or (3) have elected, or have been required by their primary federal
report form refers to both banks and savings associations.
regulator, to file the FFIEC 041.
NOTE: Each bank's board of directors and senior management are
schedules) for this report date have been prepared in conformance
responsible for establishing and maintaining an effective system of
with the instructions issued by the appropriate Federal regulatory
internal control, including controls over the Reports of Condition and
authority and are true and correct to the best of my knowledge and
Income. The Reports of Condition and Income are to be prepared in
belief.
accordance with federal regulatory authority instructions. The Reports
of Condition and Income must be signed by the Chief Financial
We, the undersigned directors (trustees), attest to the correctness of
Officer (CFO) of the reporting bank (or by the individual performing an
the Reports of Condition and Income (including the supporting schedules)
equivalent function) and attested to by not less than two directors
for this report date and declare that the Reports of Condition and
(trustees) for state nonmember banks and three directors for state
Income have been examined by us and to the best of our knowledge
member banks, national banks, and savings associations.
and belief have been prepared in conformance with the instructions
issued by the appropriate Federal regulatory authority and are true
I, the undersigned CFO (or equivalent) of the named bank, attest
and correct.
that the Reports of Condition and Income (including the supporting
Director (Trustee)
Signature of Chief Financial Officer (or Equivalent)
Director (Trustee)
Date of Signature
Director (Trustee)
Submission of Reports
Each bank must file its Reports of Condition and Income (Call Report) data by either:
Using computer software to prepare its Call Report and then submitting the report data directly to the FFIEC's Central Data Repository (CDR), an Internet-based system for data collection (https://cdr.ffiec.gov/cdr/), or
Completing its Call Report in paper form and arranging with
a software vendor or another party to convert the data into the electronic format that can be processed by the CDR. The software vendor or other party then must electronically submit the bank's data file to the CDR.
To fulfill the signature and attestation requirement for the Reports of Condition and Income for this report date, attach your bank's completed signature page (or a photocopy or a computer-generated version of this page) to the hard-copy record of the data file submitted to the CDR that your bank must place in its files.
The appearance of your bank's hard-copy record of the submitted data file need not match exactly the appearance of the FFIEC's sample report forms, but should show at least the caption of each Call Report item and the reported amount.
Commonwealth Business Bank
Legal Title of Bank (RSSD 9017)
For technical assistance with submissions to the CDR, please contact the CDR Help Desk by telephone at (888) CDR-3111, by fax at (703) 774-3946, or by e-mail at cdr.help@cdr.ffiec.gov.
Los Angeles
City (RSSD 9130)
CA
90010
State Abbreviation (RSSD 9200)
Zip Code (RSSD 9220)
FDIC Certificate Number
57873
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI)
(RSSD 9050)
(Report only if your institution already has an LEI.)(RCON 9224)
FFIEC 051
Page 2 of 65
Consolidated Reports of Condition and Income for a Bank with
Domestic Offices Only and Total Assets Less than $5 Billion
Part I. Loans and Leases_________________________RC- 6, 7, 8, 9, 10
of Condition and Income_____________________________ ___________ SU-3
Part II. Loans to Small Businesses and
Small Farms____________________________________ RC-11, 12
FFIEC 051
Page 3 of 65
Contact Information for the Reports of Condition and Income
To facilitate communication between the Agencies and the bank concerning the Reports of Condition and Income, please provide contact information for (1) the Chief Financial Officer (or equivalent) of the bank signing the reports for this quarter, and (2) the person at the bank - other than the Chief Financial Officer (or equivalent) - to whom questions about the reports should be directed. If the Chief Financial Officer (or equivalent) is the primary contact for questions about the reports, please provide contact information for another person at the bank who will serve as a secondary contact for communications between the Agencies and the bank concerning the Reports of Condition and Income. Enter "none" for the contact's e-mail address or fax number if not available. Contact information for the Reports of Condition and Income is for the confidential use of the Agencies and will not be released to the public.
Chief Financial Officer (or Equivalent) Signing the Reports
Douglas Goddard
Name (TEXT C490)
EVP & CFO
Title (TEXT C491)
DouglasG@cbb-bank.com
E-mail Address (TEXT C492)
(323) 988-3010
Area Code/Phone Number/Extension (TEXT C493)
(323) 988-3001
Area Code/FAX Number (TEXT C494)
Other Person to Whom Questions about the Reports Should be Directed
Jeesoo Sohn
Name (TEXT C495)
SVP & Controller
Title (TEXT C496)
jeesoos@cbb-bank.com
E-mail Address (TEXT 4086)
(323) 302-4870
Area Code/Phone Number/Extension (TEXT 8902)
(323) 988-3001
Area code/FAX Number (TEXT 9116)
Chief Executive Officer Contact Information
This information is being requested so the Agencies can distribute notifications about policy initiatives, deposit insurance assessments, and other matters directly to the Chief Executive Officers of reporting institutions. Notifications about other matters may include emergency notifications that may or may not also be sent to the institution's emergency contacts listed below. Please provide contact information for the Chief Executive Officer of the reporting institution. Enter "none" for the Chief Executive Officer's e-mail address or fax number if not available. Chief Executive Officer contact information is for the confidential use of the Agencies and will not be released to the public.
Chief Executive Officer
Joanne Kim
(323) 988-3005
Name (TEXT FT42 )
Area Code/Phone Number/Extension (TEXT FT43)
joannek@cbb-bank.com
(323) 988-3001
E-mail Address (TEXT FT44)
Area Code/FAX Number (TEXT FT45)
Emergency Contact Information
This information is being requested so the Agencies can distribute critical, time sensitive information to emergency contacts at banks. Please provide primary contact information for a senior official of the bank who has decision-making authority. Also provide information for a secondary contact if available. Enter "none" for the contact's e-mail address or fax number if not available. Emergency contact information is for the confidential use of the Agencies and will not be released to the public.
Primary Contact
Joanne Kim
Name (TEXT C366)
President & CEO
Title (TEXT C367)
joannek@cbb-bank.com
E-mail Address (TEXT C368)
(323) 988-3005
Area Code/Phone Number/Extension (TEXT C369)
(323) 988-3001
Secondary Contact
Douglas Goddard
Name (TEXT C371)
EVP & CFO
Title (TEXT C372)
DouglasG@cbb-bank.com
E-mail Address (TEXT C373)
(323) 988-3010
Area Code/Phone Number/Extension (TEXT C374)
(323) 988-3001
Area Code/FAX Number (TEXT C370)
Area Code/FAX Number (TEXT C375)
FFIEC 051
Page 4 of 65
USA PATRIOT Act Section 314(a) Anti-Money Laundering Contact Information
This information is being requested to identify points-of-contact who are in charge of your bank's USA PATRIOT Act Section 314(a) information requests. Bank personnel listed could be contacted by law enforcement officers or the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) for additional information related to specific Section 314(a) search requests or other anti-terrorist financing and anti-money laundering matters. Communications sent by FinCEN to the bank for purposes other than Section 314(a) notifications will state the intended purpose and should be directed to the appropriate bank personnel for review. Any disclosure of customer records to law enforcement officers or FinCEN must be done in compliance with applicable law, including the Right to Financial Privacy Act (12 U.S.C. 3401 et seq.).
Please provide information for a primary and secondary contact. Information for a third and fourth contact may be provided at the bank's option. Enter "none" for the contact's e-mail address if not available. This contact information is for the confidential use of the Agencies, FinCEN, and law enforcement officers and will not be released to the public.
Primary Contact
Michael Trieu
Name (TEXT C437)
BSA Manager
Title (TEXT C438)
314a@cbb-bank.com
E-mail Address (TEXT C439)
(213) 471-4510 Ext. 1510
Area Code/Phone Number/Extension (TEXT C440)
Secondary Contact
Andrea Sanders
Name (TEXT C442)
BSA Certifications Officer
Title (TEXT C443)
314a@cbb-bank.com
E-mail Address (TEXT C444)
(213) 471-4505 Ext. 1505
Area Code/Phone Number/Extension (TEXT C445)
Third Contact
Name (TEXT C870)
Title (TEXT C871)
E-mail Address (TEXT C872)
Area Code/Phone Number/Extension (TEXT C873)
Fourth Contact
Name (TEXT C875)
Title (TEXT C876)
E-mail Address (TEXT C877)
Area Code/Phone Number/Extension (TEXT C878)
