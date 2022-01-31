CBB Bancorp : Q421 Financials

STATEMENT OF INCOME AND PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHT (Unaudited) - Table 1
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December, 31
September 30,
$
%
December, 31
$
%
December, 31
December, 31
$
%
2021
2021
Change
Change
2020
Change
Change
2021
2020
Change
Change
Interest income
$
17,553
$
17,437
$
116
0.7%
$
13,613
$
3,940
28.9%
$
64,285
$
54,504
$
9,781
17.9%
Interest expense
1,265
1,337
(72)
(5.4%)
1,830
(565)
(30.9%)
5,493
11,711
(6,218)
(53.1%)
Net interest income
16,288
16,100
188
1.2%
11,783
4,505
38.2%
58,792
42,793
15,999
37.4%
Provision for loan losses
(800)
-
(800)
(100.0%)
1,600
(2,400)
(150.0%)
(300)
5,500
(5,800)
(105.5%)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
17,088
16,100
988
6.1%
10,183
6,905
67.8%
59,092
37,293
21,799
58.5%
Gain on sale of loans
4,151
4,305
(154)
(3.6%)
1,484
2,667
179.7%
14,900
4,594
10,306
224.3%
Gain (loss) on sale of OREO
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3
(3)
(100.0%)
SBA servicing fee income, net
683
698
(15)
(2.1%)
701
(18)
(2.6%)
2,850
2,759
91
3.3%
Reversal of valuation allowance on servicing assets
-
-
-
-
894
(894)
(100.0%)
-
894
(894)
(100.0%)
Service charges and other income
499
540
(41)
(7.6%)
364
135
37.1%
1,813
1,396
417
29.9%
Noninterest income
5,333
5,543
(210)
(3.8%)
3,443
1,890
54.9%
19,563
9,646
9,917
102.8%
Salaries and employee benefits
6,614
6,500
114
1.8%
5,477
1,137
20.8%
23,967
20,744
3,223
15.5%
Occupancy and equipment
1,028
1,067
(39)
(3.7%)
936
92
9.8%
4,019
3,763
256
6.8%
Marketing expense
111
287
(176)
(61.3%)
133
(22)
(16.5%)
994
1,135
(141)
(12.4%)
Professional expense
368
495
(127)
(25.7%)
478
(110)
(23.0%)
1,809
1,916
(107)
(5.6%)
Merger related expense
454
450
4
0.9%
-
454
100.0%
2,185
98
2,087
2129.6%
Other expenses
2,850
1,807
1,043
57.7%
1,369
1,481
108.2%
7,313
5,200
2,113
40.6%
Noninterest expense
11,425
10,606
819
7.7%
8,393
3,032
36.1%
40,287
32,856
7,431
22.6%
Income before income tax expense
10,996
11,037
(41)
(0.4%)
5,233
5,763
110.1%
38,368
14,083
24,285
172.4%
Income tax expense
2,984
3,156
(172)
(5.4%)
1,519
1,465
96.4%
10,838
4,202
6,636
157.9%
Net income
$
8,012
$
7,881
$
131
1.7%
$
3,714
$
4,298
115.7%
$
27,530
$
9,881
$
17,649
178.6%
Effective tax rate
27.1%
28.6%
(1.5%)
(5.1%)
29.0%
(1.9%)
(6.5%)
28.2%
29.8%
(1.6%)
(5.3%)
Outstanding number of shares
10,284,962
10,284,962
-
-
10,247,292
37,670
0.4%
10,284,962
10,247,292
37,670
0.4%
Weighted average shares for basic EPS
10,284,962
10,280,016
4,946
0.0%
10,247,292
37,670
0.4%
10,268,940
10,238,237
30,703
0.3%
Weighted average shares for diluted EPS
10,424,771
10,427,687
(2,916)
(0.0%)
10,285,410
139,361
1.4%
10,389,885
10,291,209
98,676
1.0%
Basic EPS
$
0.78
$
0.77
$
0.01
1.3%
$
0.36
$
0.42
116.7%
$
2.68
$
0.97
$
1.71
176.3%
Diluted EPS
$
0.77
$
0.75
$
0.02
2.7%
$
0.36
$
0.41
113.9%
$
2.65
$
0.96
$
1.69
176.0%
Return on average assets
1.68%
1.73%
(0.05%)
(2.9%)
1.07%
0.61%
57.0%
1.68%
0.77%
0.91%
118.2%
Return on average equity
17.54%
17.87%
(0.33%)
(1.9%)
9.32%
8.22%
88.2%
15.98%
6.41%
9.57%
149.3%
Efficiency ratio¹
52.84%
49.00%
3.84%
7.8%
55.12%
(2.28%)
(4.1%)
51.42%
62.66%
(11.24%)
(17.9%)
Yield on interest-earning assets²
3.76%
3.92%
(0.16%)
(4.1%)
4.01%
(0.25%)
(6.2%)
4.01%
4.34%
(0.33%)
(7.6%)
Cost of funds
0.30%
0.33%
(0.03%)
(9.1%)
0.60%
(0.30%)
(50.0%)
0.38%
1.04%
(0.66%)
(63.5%)
Net interest margin²
3.49%
3.62%
(0.13%)
(3.6%)
3.48%
0.01%
0.3%
3.67%
3.41%
0.26%
7.6%
Represents the ratio of noninterest expense less other real estate owned operations to the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and total noninterest income, less gains/(loss) on sale of securities, other-than-temporary impairment recovery/(loss) on investment securities and gain/(loss) from other real estate owned.
Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate
BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) - Table 2
(Dollars in thousands)
December, 31
September 30,
$
%
December, 31
$
%
2021
2021
Change
Change
2020
Change
Change
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
7,702
$
11,621
$
(3,919)
(33.7%)
$
8,750
$
(1,048)
(12.0%)
Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks
284,583
386,087
(101,504)
(26.3%)
153,908
130,675
84.9%
Investment securities¹
84,238
86,440
(2,202)
(2.5%)
85,914
(1,676)
(2.0%)
Loans held-for-sale, at the lower of cost or fair value
158,128
136,394
21,734
15.9%
59,077
99,051
167.7%
Loans receivable
1,241,319
1,255,814
(14,495)
(1.2%)
1,043,662
197,657
18.9%
Allowance for loan losses
(14,192)
(15,000)
808
5.4%
(14,366)
174
1.2%
Loans receivable, net
1,227,127
1,240,814
(13,687)
(1.1%)
1,029,296
197,831
19.2%
OREO
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Restricted stock investments
8,850
8,850
-
-
8,196
654
8.0%
Servicing assets
10,632
10,392
240
2.3%
9,873
759
7.7%
Goodwill
2,185
2,269
(84)
(3.7%)
-
2,185
100.0%
Intangible assets
360
375
(15)
(4.0%)
-
360
100.0%
Other assets
24,996
25,859
(863)
(3.3%)
20,233
4,763
23.5%
Total assets
$
1,808,801
$
1,909,101
$
(100,300)
(5.3%)
$
1,375,247
$
433,554
31.5%
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing
$
619,774
$
670,489
$
(50,715)
(7.6%)
$
335,219
$
284,555
84.9%
Interest-bearing
938,338
995,574
(57,236)
(5.7%)
763,906
174,432
22.8%
Total deposits
1,558,112
1,666,063
(107,951)
(6.5%)
1,099,125
458,987
41.8%
FHLB advances and other borrowing
50,000
50,000
-
-
105,000
(55,000)
(52.4%)
Other liabilities
15,447
14,719
728
4.9%
11,145
4,302
38.6%
Total liabilities
1,623,559
1,730,782
(107,223)
(6.2%)
1,215,270
408,289
33.6%
Stockholders' Equity
185,242
178,319
6,923
3.9%
159,977
25,265
15.8%
TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,808,801
$
1,909,101
$
(100,300)
(5.3%)
$
1,375,247
$
433,554
31.5%
CAPITAL RATIOS
Leverage ratio
Company
9.55%
9.61%
(0.06%)
(0.6%)
11.56%
(2.01%)
(17.4%)
Bank
9.55%
9.60%
(0.05%)
(0.5%)
11.54%
(1.99%)
(17.3%)
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
Company
13.84%
13.61%
0.23%
1.7%
15.01%
(1.17%)
(7.8%)
Bank
13.83%
13.59%
0.24%
1.7%
14.97%
(1.14%)
(7.6%)
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
Company
13.84%
13.61%
0.23%
1.7%
15.01%
(1.17%)
(7.8%)
Bank
13.83%
13.59%
0.24%
1.7%
14.97%
(1.14%)
(7.6%)
Total risk-based capital ratio
Company
14.99%
14.86%
0.13%
0.9%
16.26%
(1.27%)
(7.8%)
Bank
14.98%
14.84%
0.14%
1.0%
16.22%
(1.24%)
(7.7%)
Tangibel common equity per share
$
17.76
$
17.08
$
0.68
4.0%
$
15.61
$
2.15
13.8%
Loan-to-Deposit (LTD) ratio
79.67%
75.38%
4.29%
5.7%
94.95%
(15.28%)
(16.1%)
Nonperforming assets
$
747
$
768
$
(21)
(2.7%)
$
2,361
$
(1,614)
(68.4%)
Nonperforming assets as a % of loans receivable
0.06%
0.06%
-
-
0.23%
(0.17%)
(73.9%)
ALLL as a % of loans receivable
1.14%
1.19%
(0.05%)
(4.2%)
1.38%
(0.24%)
(17.4%)
ALLL as a % of loans receivable exc. SBA PPP loans
1.18%
1.26%
(0.08%)
(6.3%)
1.51%
(0.33%)
(21.9%)
Includes AFS and HTM
FIVE-QUARTER STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) - Table 3
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
December, 31
September 30,
June 30,
March, 31
December, 31
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Interest income
$
17,553
$
17,437
$
14,923
$
14,372
$
13,613
Interest expense
1,265
1,337
1,358
1,533
1,830
Net interest income
16,288
16,100
13,565
12,839
11,783
Provision for loan losses
(800)
-
-
500
1,600
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
17,088
16,100
13,565
12,339
10,183
Gain on sale of loans
4,151
4,305
3,988
2,456
1,484
Gain (loss) on sale of OREO
-
-
-
-
-
SBA servicing fee income, net
683
698
622
847
701
Reversal of valuation allowance on servicing assets
CBB Bancorp Inc. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 22:40:13 UTC.