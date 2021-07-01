Log in
    CBBI   US12481T1097

CBB BANCORP, INC.

(CBBI)
  Report
CBB Bancorp : Announces Completion of the Acquisition of Ohana Pacific Bank

07/01/2021
CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: CBBI) announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Ohana Pacific Bank (“Ohana”) (OTCPK:OHPB), located in Honolulu, Hawaii. This transaction expands CBB’s presence to Hawaii, where Ohana operates two branches. Ohana Pacific Bank will continue to provide services to its customers in the Hawaiian market, operating as a division of Commonwealth Business Bank (“CBB”).

“We are thrilled to announce the completion of our acquisition of Ohana Pacific Bank and our expansion into the Hawaii markets. We look forward to Ohana providing us with a new source of both core deposit and loan growth under the leadership of James C. Hong, who will remain as President and CEO of Ohana Pacific Bank, a division of CBB. Mr. Hong will also join the executive management team as a Senior Executive Vice President,“ stated Joanne Kim, CBB’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

About CBB Bancorp, Inc.:

CBB Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, a full-service commercial bank which specializes in small-to medium-sized businesses and does business as “CBB Bank.” The Bank has eight full-service branches in Los Angeles and Orange Counties, California, and Dallas County, Texas in addition to the two branch locations in Hawaii resulting from the acquisition of Ohana; two SBA regional offices in Los Angeles and Dallas Counties; and five loan production offices in Texas, Georgia, Colorado, and Washington.

For additional information, please go to www.cbb-bank.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 46,0 M - -
Net income 2020 9,88 M - -
Net cash 2020 57,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,33x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 124 M 124 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 186
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joanne W. Kim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Long T. Huynh Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Soon Han Pak Chairman
Christopher R. Barber Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Alicia Lee Chief Operations Administrator & Senior VP