Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. CBD Global Sciences Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBDN   CA12482U1057

CBD GLOBAL SCIENCES INC.

(CBDN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CBD Global Sciences Announces Retirement of Over $9 Million in Outstanding Debt

12/31/2021 | 04:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DENVER, CO, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – CBD Global Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CBDNF) (CSE: CBDN) (Frankfurt:GS3), “CBD Global” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced (August 12, 2021) debt restructuring involving the retirement of over CDN$9 million in outstanding debt through the issuance of 8,908,876 Common Shares at an issue price of $0.1575 per share and 318,688 Series A preferred shares at an issue price of USD$14 per share. 

2,721,721 of the common shares were issued to service providers controlled by non-arm’s length persons for expenses incurred on behalf of the Company, 5,767,155 of the common shares were issued to MAC5 Mortgage Inc., a company controlled by non-arm’s length persons, for working capital debt incurred by the Company over the past 18 months and 420,000 common shares were issued to arm’s length service providers for settlement in respect of services provided to the Company by consultants and for consulting services (collectively, the “Consultants”). The transactions with the Consultants were in the normal course of business and the consideration provided was agreed to by the Company and the Consultants.

318,688 Series A preferred shares were issued to holders of GVC notes for retirement of outstanding principal and interest accrued on over USD$4MM in outstanding secured notes.

A statutory hold period of four-months and one day is in place on the issuance of these shares in accordance with applicable securities laws. 

Brad Wyatt, CEO of CBD Global Sciences, said, “Another positive step in the right direction for our Company and its Investors. I am pleased to see this happen going into 2022, a year that will demonstrate continued wins for our Company!”

ABOUT CBD GLOBAL SCIENCES, INC.

CBD Global Sciences, Inc., is a hemp-based CBD producer and branding investment vehicle which currently owns two brands, branded under the name Aethics™ (www.aethics.com) and CANNAOIL (www.cannaoilshop.com), which include CBD Oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD capsules, CBD topicals, Hydration products and Confectionary products.  CBD Global Sciences hemp-derived CBD extracts are sold through select distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and online.

CBD Global Sciences, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Global Sciences Holdings, Resinosa LLC (www.resinosa.com) and Legacy Distribution Group, (www.legacydistributiongroup.com), is delivering quality CBD products both in a retail and e-commerce formats nationwide. The Direct Store Delivery (DSD) provides distribution services for multiple vendors of CBD infused products and non-CBD products throughout the Colorado and Wyoming territories that are currently servicing over 750 C-store and large box retailers with expansion plans to exceed 5,000 stores in the next 12-24 months. In addition to Legacy Distribution it has added a manufacturing division, Resinosa LLC (www.Resinosa.com ), with its capabilities to provide cGMP manufacturing to the CBD industry with both private label and white label CBD and non-CBD product lines. 

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 720-881-2541 or email info@cbdglobalsciences.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future developments and the business and operations of the Corporation after the CSE listing.  Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


All news about CBD GLOBAL SCIENCES INC.
04:32pCBD Global Sciences Announces Retirement of Over $9 Million in Outstanding Debt
GL
12/16CBD Global Sciences Reports Improving Q3 2021 Financial Results
GL
12/16CBD Global Sciences Reports Improving Q3 2021 Financial Results
GL
12/07Legacy Distribution Group, a Subsidiary of CBD Global Sciences, to Begin Distribution f..
GL
11/29CBD Global Sciences Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
10/20CBD GLOBAL SCIENCES : Legacy Distribution Group, a Subsidiary of CBD Global Sciences, to B..
GL
10/19CBD Global Sciences, Inc. Approves the Appointment of Jeff Hays to the Board of Directo..
CI
10/18CBD GLOBAL SCIENCES : ' Purchase of Resinosa LLC, a Colorado CBD Processing and Manufactur..
GL
10/15CBD GLOBAL SCIENCES : Litigation with Unleashed Entertainment LLC Dismissed
GL
10/15CBD Global Sciences Inc. completed the acquisition of Resinosa LLC.
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,31 M - -
Net income 2020 -8,93 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6,47 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,95x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6,55 M 6,62 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,71x
EV / Sales 2020 45,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart CBD GLOBAL SCIENCES INC.
Duration : Period :
CBD Global Sciences Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brad Wyatt Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Glenn Dooley Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Director
Scott P. Hix Independent Director
Ron Lavigne Director
Bruce Nurse Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CBD GLOBAL SCIENCES INC.-22.22%7
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD88.20%8 801
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.-27.36%6 130
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.7.61%4 824
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.25.94%4 625
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-63.63%3 507