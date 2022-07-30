Log in
    CBDL   US12482V1035

CBD LIFE SCIENCES INC.

(CBDL)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59 2022-07-29 pm EDT
0.000100 USD    0.00%
12:03pCBD LIFE SCIENCES : Financial Statement
PU
2021CBD LIFE SCIENCES INC : .
AQ
2021CBD LIFE SCIENCES, INC : Ramping Production for Delta-10 New Product & Selling Thousands of Delta-8 Products a Day
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CBD Life Sciences : Financial Statement

07/30/2022 | 12:03pm EDT
CBD Lifesciences, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2022

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash

$

303,093

Inventory

9,269

Due from a related party

120,426

Total current assets

432,788

Other assets:

Furniture - net

5,643

Equipment-net

64,618

Tenant Improvements-net

127,128

Website-net

30,825

Deposits

4,875

Goodwill

100,000

Total assets

$

765,877

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$

0

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred stock

66,082

Common stock

4,070,624

Additional paid-in capital

10,819,988

Accumulated (deficit)

(14,190,817)

Total stockholders' equity

$

765,877

See accompanying notes to these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

Page 1 of 9

CBD Lifesciences, Inc.

Consolidated Income Statement

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

Revenues

$

2022

$

2021

$

2022

$

2021

49,360

14,400

93,553

38,749

Cost of Sales

19,005

5,670

45,005

24,696

Gross Profit

30,355

8,730

48,548

14,053

OPERATING EXPENSES

Sales and marketing

5,026

1,054,140

139,312

2,239,324

Professional fees

38,301

948,186

95,067

955,621

Travel & entertainment

26,205

17,750

63,924

34,273

Salaries & employee benefits

84,663

63,671

153,159

86,260

Officer compensation

40,000

60,000

80,000

120,000

Taxes and licenses

2,299

2,535

5,500

14,530

Rent and utilities

16,898

9,753

25,412

14,028

Repair & maintenance

112

3,571

830

3,571

General and administrative

6,578

9,612

25,834

35,767

Depreciation and

amortization

13,570

0

26,595

0

Total expenses

233,652

2,169,218

615,633

3,503,374

Net (loss)

$

(203,297)

$

(2,160,488)

$

(567,085)

$

(3,489,321)

Net income (loss) per

common share:

$

Nil

$

Nil

$

Nil

$

Nil

Weighted Average

outstanding

common shares

40,706,241,280

12,297,408,683

40,706,241,280

12,297,408,683

See accompanying notes to these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

Page 2 of 9

CBD Lifesciences, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Stockholders Equity

(Unaudited)

Preferred

Paid in

Accumulated

Shares

Amount

Common Shares

Amount

Capital

Deficit

Total

Balances at December 31, 2019

Common Stock Issued for debt Discount below par Common Stock Common Stock Issued for cash Discount on common stock issued Common Stock issued under Regulation A Commission expenses for Regulation A Issuance of Preferred Stock

Loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 Balances at December 31, 2020

Common Stock issued under Regulation A Loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 Balance at December 31, 2021

Loss for the six months ended June 30, 2022 Balance at June 30, 2022

16,081,530

$16,082

415,341,280

$41,534

$6,761,801

($5,788,133)

$1,031,284

0

0

253,000,000

25,300

87,700

0

113,000

0

0

0

0

(185,000)

0

(185,000)

0

0

491,200,000

49,120

272,400

0

321,520

0

0

0

0

(42,828)

0

(42,828)

0

0

1,972,700,000

197,270

197,270

0

394,540

0

0

0

0

(8,500)

0

(8,500)

50,000,000

50,000

0

0

0

0

50,000

(1,694,396)

(1,694,396)

66,081,530

66,082

3,132,241,280

313,224

7,082,843

(7,482,529)

(20,380)

37,574,000,000

3,757,400

3,737,145

0

7,494,545

(6,141,203)

(6,141,203)

66,081,530

66,082

40,706,241,280

4,070,624

10,819,988

(13,623,732)

1,332,962

(567,085)

(567,085)

66,081,530

$66,082

40,706,241,280

$4,070,624

$10,819,988

($14,190,817)

$765,877

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements

Page 3 of 9

CBD Lifesciences, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net (loss) for the period

$

(203,297)

$

(2,160,488)

$

(567,085)

$

(3,489,321)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss

to net cash (used in) provided by

operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

13,570

0

26,595

0

Changes in assets and liabilities

(Incr)/decr - Inventory

7,665

(25,000)

36,828

(23,502)

(Incr)/decr - security deposits

0

(2,375)

0

(2,375)

Incr/(decr) in accounts payable

0

(1,547)

0

(18,079)

Incr/(decr) - Due to related party

(93,950)

8,362

(150,821)

(17,949)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating

activities

(276,012)

(2,181,048)

(654,483)

(3,551,226)

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of equipment

0

(5,492)

(69,000)

(5,492)

Purchase of tenant improvements

0

(130,094)

0

(130,094)

Website costs

0

(17,750)

0

(17,750)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing

activities

0

(153,336)

(69,000)

(153,336)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Issuance of common shares for cash

0

2,592,260

0

4,164,545

Stock unissued for cash received

0

(260,940)

0

0

Net cash (used in) provided by financing

activities

0

2,331,320

0

4,164,545

INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH

(276,012)

(3,064)

(723,483)

459,983

CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

579,105

474,064

1,026,576

11,017

CASH, END OF PERIOD

$

303,093

$

471,000

$

303,093

$

471,000

NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS IN COMMON SHARES

NONE

See accompanying notes to these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

Page 4 of 9

CBD Lifesciences, Inc.

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021

(Unaudited)

Note 1. Nature of Operations and Continuance of Business

The Company was in the business of providing business consulting services until 2006 when on May 15, 2006 it signed a Share Purchase agreement to acquire an undivided 100% right, title and interest in and to all the outstanding shares of AutoBidLive Auctions Inc. AutoBidLive Auctions Inc. was a private company incorporated in the Province of Alberta, Canada whose main asset was a proprietary software to enable real time, online auctions of virtually any product or commodity for use by the wholesale market. This included cars, boats, planes, coins, stamps, industrial products, diamonds, artwork, and livestock. As a result of the closing of the Share Purchase Agreement the Company changed its name from Platinum Consulting Services to AutoBidLive Auctions International Inc. The Company subsequently changed its name again on December 26, 2006, from AutoBidLive Auctions International Inc. to Auctions International Inc. although there was no change in business.

Between 2006 and 2012 the Company continued to develop and market its online auctions software and on November 20, 2012, it entered into an agreement with Rangemore Productions to produce a live interactive auction television series utilizing the AutoBidLive software. This led to a merger with Rangemore Productions, a company that leased film studio space to independent film productions presented itself. Although this was a deviation from the original business plan, the management felt that it was an exciting opportunity and decided to pursue it. On December 31, 2012, the Company entered into a Merger Agreement and on June 30, 2013, the merger closed whereby the Company issued 42,942,000 preferred shares for all the assets and liabilities of Rangemore Productions Corp.

Prior to the closing of the Merger Agreement on March 26, 2013, the Company changed its corporate name from Auctions International Inc. to Rangemore Film Productions Corp. to reflect the closing of the Merger Agreement between the Company and Rangemore Productions Corp. and the resulting change in business. On December 19, 2013, the Company again changed its corporate name to Cre8tive Works, Inc. as there was confusion with another company using the name Rangemore but did not change it business plan or operations.

From March 2013 to August 2017 Cre8tive Works was in the business of financing media productions. The term "media productions" includes but is not limited to feature films, documentaries, animation, television series, movies-of-the-week, television specials, webisodes and soundtracks. The business was not successful and in August of 2017 the management was presented with the opportunity to acquire a technology platform developed to analyze and monitor IT networks for cyber security vulnerabilities and breaches. As a result of the new business the Company changed its name to Optium Cyber Systems, Inc. (OCSI). OCSI developed a proprietary process to analyze, identify/ and address cyber security vulnerabilities in an organization's critical IT infrastructure which is scalable to any size organization in any industry.

On January 1, 2019, the name was changed to CBD Life Sciences, Inc. through a share exchange to capitalize on the growing cannabidiol sector. LBC Bioscience, Inc. is developing and marketing a line of cannabidiol based organic products such as hemp drops, recovery pain relief products, anxiety and sleep solutions, supplements, edibles, bath products, kosher products, and a full line of pet products. In addition, LBC has developed a new and improved anti-aging skin product line along with CBD biodegradable straws. All he manufactured products can be viewed and purchased on the Company website. As a result of the acquisition, the Company changed its name to CBD Life Sciences, Inc. CBD Life Sciences, Inc is a Nevada corporation and is a publicly traded company having its common shares quoted on the OTC Markets under the trading symbol "CBDL".

Going Concern

These financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, which implies that the Company will continue to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. The Company has not generated revenues sufficient to cover its expenses since inception and is unlikely to generate significant revenue or earnings in the immediate or foreseeable future. The continuation of the Company as a going concern is dependent upon the continued financial support from its shareholders, the ability of the Company to obtain necessary equity financing to continue operations, and the attainment of profitable operations.

The Company will need additional working capital to continue or to be successful in any future business activities. Therefore, continuation of the Company as a going concern is dependent upon obtaining the additional working capital necessary to accomplish its objective. Management plans to seek debt or equity financing, or a combination of both, to raise the necessary working capital.

Page 5 of 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cbd Life Sciences Inc. published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 16:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
