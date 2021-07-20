Log in
    CBDD   US12482B1070

CBD OF DENVER INC.

(CBDD)
CBD of Denver Reports $2.1M (USD) Revenue for June 2021 - Up 378% Compared to June 2020

07/20/2021 | 08:15am EDT
Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2021) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a full-line CBD and hemp oil company and a producer and distributor of cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe, and the US, is pleased to announce it generated $2.10 million (USD) in revenue in June, up 378% compared to June 2020's $0.55 million (USD).

In June 2021, the Company delivered 2,122 kg of CBD products to its clients compared to 876 kg in June 2020, an increase of more then 242%. The gross profit generated in June 2021 was $158,370 (USD), up 282% compared to $56,052 (USD) generated in June 2020.

"This comparison of last year's figures with the current performance shows the incredible development our Company has made over the last 12 months," commented Marcel Gamma, CEO of CBD of Denver. "We continuously work to increase our margins on the products sold which will have a mid- and long-term positive effect on our profitability."

Follow CBDD on Instagram: @CBDofDenver_Inc @Rockflowr @RockflowrRetail

CBD of Denver, Inc., Rockflowr GmbH and Swiss Industry Ventures AG are now also on LinkedIn.

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD) a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") and a producer and distributor of Cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe and the US. CBDD is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders driven by a passion to improve lives and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis.

Through our brand Rockflowr and BlackPearlCBD we reach our consumers and have built up a strong customer base by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC but is not an Isolate where the THC is stripped from the product rendering it ineffective. We use a proprietary technique adding terpenes as the activation ingredient, resulting in a product that is the finest in the industry and only available at www.cbdofdenver.com.

Information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, involving known and unknown risks and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events. We assume no obligation publicly about update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contacts:

Marcel Gamma
marcel@cbdofdenver.com

Todd McKnight
RedChip Companies
1-800-733-2447
todd@redchip.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/90735


© Newsfilecorp 2021
