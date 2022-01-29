Aging Gracefully: Benefits of CBD for Seniors ...

With the rise in popularity of CBD oil products for people from all walks of life, especially the physically active (like athletes), one large group has not been thoroughly discussed. This is the elderly. Fortunately, there are options of CBD for seniors to help address common ailments they deal with regularly, such as sleep issues or aches and pains.

Today, we'll talk about the special needs of this aging population and how CBD oil may benefit elderly care.

The benefits of using CBD oil in elder care.

What CBD oil is and isn't.

How to use CBD tinctures for elderly care.

How to use CBD creams and topicals to meet specific needs of aging seniors.

Helpful CBD product recommendations for seniors.

In the U.S. alone, there are over 52.4 million elderly people. Some are living on their own and still quite active, while others are in the care of family members or care facilities. While lifestyles for seniors can vary considerably, some common themes are also present such as feelings of restlessness, having difficulty sleeping well or falling asleep, and having aches and pains that make it hard for them to rest comfortably or to move around easily. CBD for seniors may help improve quality of life by addressing these common challenges.

"According to a 2020 nationally representative Consumer Reports survey, 20% of Americans 65 years and older said they'd tried CBD oil, up from 14% the prior year in 2019."-WebMD

Let's take a look at some of the benefits of CBD oil and how it can help you or your aging loved ones. Whether you are interested in learning this for yourself or someone in your care, we are here to answer your questions and give as much information as possible. Here's a bit about what you can expect when you begin a CBD regimen for an elderly person.

Don't assume the elderly are all less active and suffering from age-related illnesses. Many are active, healthy, and living well. There's a wide umbrella of needs in the senior population, some of which can be addressed with the care of CBD oil products. To begin, assess the needs and goals you may have for CBD use for yourself or another aging person:

What kind of lifestyle? Active, less active, bedridden, or using a wheelchair or other walking supports?

Aging skin, dry skin, tender skin that doesn't heal well?

Muscle aches and pains or soreness and stiffness?

Difficulty resting or sleeping?

Feeling restless or uncomfortable?

Take the time to think about what this elderly person needs the most: what type of supportive care for their body, what their aging skin may need, and how comfortably they can navigate their day. Another very important question to ask yourself is how well they can get a good night's sleep. Many elderly folks have a difficult time falling asleep. Some have a hard time staying asleep or sleeping comfortably. Others have trouble with all of the above. The good news is that CBD oil can help with lots of these things.

While CBD oil products cannot address all of the complex care needs of the elderly, they can provide supportive measures to keep them more comfortable or help them rest and relax. Here are some of the benefits that users report:

That it helps relax them at bedtime.

That it helps skin look and feel better.

General improved wellness and a sense of calm.

Also important to note is that many CBD products contain active ingredients, like topical pain relievers. Things like lidocaine that can help with common aches and pains.

CBD oil is an oil-based liquid that contains cannabinoids from the hemp plant, Cannabis sativa. Cannabidiol is often called CBD, but there are different cannabinoids that make up CBD oil products. Though there are many dozens of companies that manufacture CBD products, there are many differences in how hemp is grown, harvested, and extracted. Also important is how the CBD product formulas are designed, created, and tested for quality. In other words, find a company you can trust.

Here are the details about cbdMD's CBD products, which contains extracts from hemp grown and processed right here in the U.S.:

Made with cbdMD's Superior Broad Spectrum CBD formula

Crafted to provide the benefits of additional cannabinoids and terpenes

Derived from U.S.-grown industrial hemp

Third-party tested in ISO-certified laboratories for consistent quality

Gluten-free and vegan

CBD oil is useful in tincture drops taken orally for full-body effects from the inside out and topical products for targeted support right where you need it.

It makes sense for caregivers and family members worried about their mom, dad, or grandparent to ask all of the questions. If you are worried about CBD oil making your elderly loved one "high," understand that CBD oil, though from the cannabis plant, is NOT marijuana. It's the THC in marijuana that causes a psychogenic reaction in people.

There are two types of CBD oil products: broad spectrum formulations (that are formulated without THC) and full spectrum CBD oil products (that are formulated with THC). To meet federal regulations, both must be less than 0.3 percent THC, and neither contains enough THC to produce a "high" feeling. So you can give CBD oil oral products without fear of making your loved one feel high.

Also, for the CBD topical formulas (external-use creams and roll-ons, or skin care products), the same applies regarding broad spectrum vs full spectrum formulas. While these formulas penetrate the skin to some degree, neither will produce a psychogenic high feeling.

The first line of offense when aging gracefully is to begin a CBD tincture regimen. It is the easiest way to get CBD into the system and keep it on a stable and continuous level. To start getting those CBD oil benefits quickly and keep it going, you'll want to pick the right CBD oil tincture and use it at the right amount, twice daily. Here's a bit about how to choose and administer the right CBD oil tincture for yourself or your aging loved one.

When you shop for a CBD tincture for the elderly, you will want to consider a few things. One factor is the concentration of CBD in the oil that you buy. You'll see this in terms of milligrams, and the higher the concentration, the higher the milligrams. Most products will tell you how many milligrams there are per serving, which is also important. You may opt to use a larger serving of a lower concentration, vice versa, or use the exact measurement of a serving by the package instructions. So there is a little bit of play in how you choose to plan your CBD daily servings.

It is advised to choose the lowest concentration and start with a lower-than-recommended serving size than on the packaging instructions. Use for a few weeks, then adjust the amount if necessary. If you use the recommended serving size for a month or so and aren't seeing the desired benefits, a higher concentration may help.

We advise you to consult the doctor of your elderly family member (or your doctor) and get some guidance before beginning any type of CBD regimen. Doctors can help you get started and give you some pointers on how CBD might help, how to use it, and how much. Here at cbdMD, we are also available via chat for any questions you may have about our CBD products.

Giving CBD oil to the elderly can be as easy as using the tincture dropper to put drops into their mouth (preferably under the tongue) or drizzling it over their food. But in some situations, getting them to eat can be challenging, or the eating schedule is a bit irregular.

The foundation of a good CBD regimen is to use the regular tinctures twice a day for continued and consistent benefit. The CBD tinctures come in a few strengths that you can choose based on the need and how well your loved one responds to the tincture drops. Start with a lower strength than what you think you might need and work your way up. It often takes a few weeks at each serving size to see the full benefits, and then you can adjust up or down as needed.

The CBD tinctures come in these strengths and formulations, note that some of them are specifically formulated to help with sleep issues and can be substituted at night to help your loved one sleep:

Broad Spectrum CBD Tinctures for Seniors

In berry, natural, mint, and orange flavors. The broad spectrum tincture oils are a good place to start for general overall wellness and calm. Our broad spectrum tinctures come in the following strengths: 300 mg, 750 mg, 1000 mg, 1500 mg, 3000 mg, 5000 mg, and 7500 mg.

Full Spectrum CBD Tinctures for Seniors

In natural or mint-chocolate flavors. The full spectrum options are a good choice for added relaxation and sleep support. Our full spectrum CBD tinctures come in the following strengths: 750 mg, 1500 mg, and 3000 mg.

Sleep Aid CBD Tinctures

In berry and mint flavors. These are good options for additional sleep support in the evening. Can be given as an additional serving to regular tincture servings or in place of, but note the concentrations so you are aware of how much CBD you need for that evening serving. These contain melatonin and other sleep-support ingredients.

Water Soluble CBD Tincture Options

If you need to add their tincture drops to a beverage for easier application.

The most important thing to remember is to be deliberate in serving sizes, then decide the vehicle for delivering those servings. Aside from dropping the tincture drops into their mouth, there are a few other ways to get the servings ingested:

Drizzle it over their food if they eat regular meals. CBD tinctures need to be given morning and night for the best effect.

Use the dropper to put the drops into something they will easily drink.

Mix the drops into a bit of oatmeal, ice cream, applesauce, pudding, or yogurt.

If they love their morning coffee, put a morning serving in their coffee.

It's hard to age gracefully when the aches and pains make even simple things like sitting or standing or walking around more difficult and uncomfortable. Skin discomfort also can be a problem for some seniors. CBD topical products, like CBD creams and CBD roll-ons, and CBD lotions are made to apply right to problem areas, which can be helpful for seniors.

There are different kinds of CBD topicals. Some contain active ingredients to help with pain, and some are more useful as a moisturizer for dry skin or tough areas like elbows and heels. Choose the formula for the purpose you want and use it as needed for targeted relief and care.

Dry skin can be very painful for seniors and many lotions are petroleum-based which prevents the skin from "breathing" and functioning properly. You may want to replace the regular moisturizing lotion you are currently using for one that contains CBD. There are moisturizing lotions with CBD and moisturizing lotions with CBD + pain relief support.

Moisture Support

Dry Body Oil for a lightweight spritz of moisture that's easily absorbed without too much rubbing of the skin.

Body Butter for a more creamy/thick application and protection that feels like a day at the spa.

CBD Revive Squeeze in 300 mg, 750 mg, and 1500 mg. Rich with coconut oil and omega-6 for skin support.

Pain Relief Roll-On with Menthol

Freeze pain relief roll-on has menthol for pain relief. It does have a cooling effect so be sure this is what you want. Some seniors may prefer the pain relieving cream over the therapeutic cooling effect. It's really a matter of what works better for you and personal preference.

Pain Relief Spray with Lidocaine (4%)

CBD Cream

CBD Recover Cream contains an active pain-fighting ingredient, histamine dihydrochloride, and comes in tubs or an easy pump.

With the various creams, sprays, roll-ons, and the different pain relief ingredients, you can find the ones that help your seniors the most and what brings them the most relief. Here's how to apply and use these types of CBD products.

Application

With pain relief creams that contain active, approved pain relievers, you'll want to apply the product as needed to the area where you want relief up to four times per day. With all other CBD lotions and creams for body and skin care, you can use them daily as desired, at bathtime, or as a part of their morning or nightly routine.

There's no set amount to use. You'll need to use enough of the product to apply smoothly and gently so not to drag or rub the skin uncomfortably. Elderly skin can sometimes be thinner or more delicate, so use as much of the product as necessary to smooth over the skin carefully.

Put a bit of the product in your hands and rub your hands together to slightly warm the cream, then slather it on where needed and rub it in gently. Make sure to follow all packaging instructions.

Avoid getting the water too hot for showers or bathing.

Use mild soaps gentle enough for their skin.

If bedridden, make sure to turn their body frequently to avoid soreness.

Keep bedding and clothing clean.

Keep them well-hydrated.

Use sunscreen if they go outdoors.

Use a humidifier if the air is dry.

The benefits of CBD for seniors should not be overlooked as a caring and worthwhile strategy to help our aging loved ones to live their best lives. Whether they are still very active or not doesn't matter. They can still benefit from CBD oil products like CBD tinctures, CBD cream, or CBD roll-ons.

If CBD is used every day, aging gracefully can be a lot more pleasant. We may not get a lot of say-so in how quickly or well we age, but it's good to know we have options to soften the discomfort and help us to rest better in those latter years.

Check out the benefits of CBD for seniors today by visiting cbdMD product pages to find the right ones for yourself or your loved ones.