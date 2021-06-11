CBD Bath Bombs: What Are They and Can You Make Your Own?...

For International Bath Day, we've decided the best way to celebrate is with a luxurious bath, your favorite CBD bath bombs or CBD bath salts, and maybe a little relaxing music for ambiance. So while Archimedes may have discovered the concept of 'volume' with his bath, inspiring the holiday, we simply plan to use the holiday for a little self-care.

I mean, we don't have to be scientists or mathematicians like Archimedesto discover greatness for our bath, right? Today, we have the wildly popular CBD bath bombs and CBD bath salts to give us that inspiring bath experience.

So, let's celebrate the holiday with an exclusive look into cbdMD's bath bombs guide, so you can grab the ones you can't resist - or make your own with our easy bath bomb recipe using the best CBD oil.

Key Points We'll Cover Today Are:

What are CBD bath bombs?

What are the benefits of CBD bath bombs?

Which are the best CBD bath products: bath bombs or bath salts?

DIY recipe for CBD bath bombs

DIY recipe for CBD bath salts

CBD bath bombs you'll love: product recommendations

CBD bath salts you'll love: product recommendations

How to use CBD bath bombs and CBD bath salts for the bath of your dreams

What Are CBD Bath Bombs?

Our focus today is the CBD bath bombs, but we'll also include a little about the CBD bath salts since their usage and experience are similar. CBD bath bombs are a mixture of wet and dry ingredients compacted into a small ball shape. When tossed into your warm bath water, they dissolve, releasing the mixture into the water. Many times there is a fizzing effect while the bath bomb dissolves. If a bath bomb has been infused with a CBD oil product, it is considered a CBD bath bomb.

Benefits of CBD Bath Bombs

The benefits of CBD bath bombs rely on a few factors:

The amount and quality of the CBD included in the bath bomb

What other ingredients are used in the bath bomb

In general, the quality of manufacturing - some of the cheaper ones won't dissolve well or contain ingredients that could irritate your skin

Check your ingredients for the bath bombs you use. If there are Epsom salts, then there are benefits you'll get from that, like soaking away tiredness and soreness in your muscles. If there's quality CBD included, then you'll get that extra measure of nourishing care. There is a myriad of different essential oils with different effects included as well.

Why People Love CBD Bath Bombs

The rise in popularity of CBD products, both for internal use and external use, has brought on a wave of new products for consumers to layer their CBD experience for greater effects. Skincare and bath care products included.

One of the most popular, aside from all the CBD moisturizers that people love, is the CBD bath bombs, which are easy to use and fun. It seems that people like a little color and fizz in their day, and the bath bombs deliver that extra measure of entertainment with the nourishing care known and loved in CBD products for the skin. The bath bombs make your CBD experience a full-body one while calming the senses for a relaxing treat for the mind as well.

CBD Bath Salts

I mentioned we'd also briefly cover CBD bath salts today. The bath salts infused with CBD are similar to the CBD bath bombs but with a different formula meant to be sprinkled in your bath for a pampering experience. Bath salts are water-soluble crystals, usually primarily made from salts, hence the name.

Are the Best CBD Bath Products the Bath Bombs or the Bath Salts?

The best way to get CBD into your bathing experience is purely up to you. You can use the bath bombs or bath salts, drizzle your CBD tincture into the water or in your favorite bath product, or slather on some CBD moisturizer after your bath.

The best CBD bath products are the ones you love and regularly use for the greatest benefit.

DIY CBD Bath Bomb and CBD Bath Salts

Did you know that you can even make your own CBD bath bombs and CBD-infused bathing salts? It's super easy to do at home, and for those of you who love a fun DIY experience, you may prefer this method. You'll want to have some of your favorite CBD tincture (these are the CBD oil drops) on hand to make your bathing products.

Here are two easy CBD bath product recipes we are sure you'll love!

Make Your Own CBD Bath Bombs (Recipe)

Yields approximately 6 bath bombs

Ingredients:

1 cup baking soda

1/2 cup citric acid

1/2 cup Epsom salt

1/2 cup cornstarch

2 tablespoons coconut oil, melted

1 tsp water

CBD oil or tincture (we like this one )

6 or 7 drops of essential oils of your choosing

Bath bomb molds

Mix dry ingredients in one bowl and wet ingredients in another bowl before combining. Then slowly, add the liquid mixture into the dry, stirring very slowly to avoid fizzing. Pour mixture into molds and let sit for 30-45 minutes until set. Gently remove your bath bombs from the molds and set them out to dry on a clean surface overnight.

Make Your Own CBD Bath Salts (Recipe)

Mix the following ingredients in a large mixing bowl using a kitchen spoon. Then spoon the mixture into airtight jars and decorate your jar, if you wish, with a bit of twine or dried flowers. I usually mix all ingredients but add in color drops last, increasing by a few drops at a time until the desired color is reached. Coloring is optional.

Yields approximately 3 cups of bath salts

Ingredients:

3 cups plain, non-scented Epsom salts (must be Epsom salts - not sea salt, etc.)

1/2 dropper your favorite CBD Oil (we like this one )

1/2 tsp CBD massage oil

10-15 drops of your favorite essential oils (I used 10 drops Ylang Ylang and 5 drops Clary Sage)

10-15 drops of your favorite liquid food coloring colors (I used yellow (8 drops), green (4 drops), and blue (3 drops) approximately to get a lovely bright green)

Recipe by the author.

cbdMD Bath Bombs You'll Love

The cbdMD bath bombs are made with 100 mg of Superior Broad Spectrum CBD in each bath bomb, Epsom salts, coconut oil, kaolin clay, and various essential oil fragrances such as frankincense, lavender, eucalyptus, or our special blend. They are colored with safe, non-toxic, and non-staining colors to bring a little luxury to your bathing experience.

Celebrate International Bath Day every single day with one of these fabulous choices:

Resist : Lavender scented, gorgeous pink color

Rise : Eucalyptus scented, warm melon color

Rejuvenate : Eucalyptus scented, beautiful sea-blue color

Romance : Frankincense scented, romantic swirled color

Restore : Scented with our special essential oil blend, refreshing lime-green color

Relax : Lavender scented, pleasant lavender color

There is also a 4-packand 6-packmulti-pack option if they all look so tempting you can't choose.

cbdMD Bath Salts You'll Love

The cbdMD bath salts are made with hemp extracts, including CBD, CBG, CBN, and terpenes, for Superior Broad Spectrum care in your bathing experience. They also have soothing Epsom salts, Dead Sea salt, and Himalayan pink salt, infused with your choice of eucalyptus or lavender essential oils, or the lavender and melatonin formula for a relaxing evening.

CBD bath salts with melatonin (excellent for evening use)

CBD bath salts with arnica: eucalyptus (a soothing choice)

CBD bath salts with arnica: lavender (excellent for muscle care)

If you can't decide which one to try, you can get a package with all three formulasin 4 oz sizes.

How to Use CBD Bath Bombs (and CBD Bath Salts)

Using either bath bombs or bath salts provides a similar experience, but it can vary widely in scent, color, fizzy or bubbly effects, etc., depending on what product you choose to use. Some may deliver soothing care for your muscles, while others may create a romantic mood. Choosing your best CBD bath products depends on what you want to use and what brings you the most pleasant experience.

Choosing a Bath Bomb or Bath Salts

There are a couple of important factors to consider when choosing a good CBD bath product. Of course, you want to be aware of the ingredients that go into your bath product because it comes in contact with all of your skin. Make sure all of the ingredients are ones your skin responds well to using. If you aren't sure, test out the product (one product at a time) and give it a few days to see how well your skin tolerates something new.

When it comes to the CBD infused into your new bath products, take care to research the following:

Know where the hemp / CBD is grown and sourced. The USA has more regulations to protect your health and safety. (cbdMD uses only USA-grown and sourced hemp.)

Check on the testing practices of the CBD company - cbdMD, for example, uses third-party testing for an unbiased, thorough analysis of each of their products.

Check to see if the company offers a money-back guarantee.

Read the reviews!

Look for Superior Broad Spectrum CBD oil.

Look for THC-free or less than 0.3 percent (less than 3,000 parts per million, or PPM)

Also, check the ingredients list thoroughly to vet for any known ingredients that bother your skin or to which you are sensitive (like certain oils or fragrances)

Using Your Favorite CBD Bath Product

CBD bath bombs and CBD bath salts are two of the easiest ways to work CBD into your self-care routine.

For the bath bombs, simply run a warm bath and toss one of your favorite CBD bath bombs into the water. Be sure to remove the plastic coating from the bath bomb. Then, relax and enjoy the pampering Epsom salts and soothing CBD for your skin. The fragrant essential oils will transport your mind and spirit to a happy place while you relax away your tension.

For the CBD bath salts, run a warm bath, sprinkling a half cup of your favorite CBD bath salts under the running tap. Enjoy your bathing experience while relaxing with the soothing and aromatic fragrance of the essential oils.

The Best CBD Bath Bombs and Bath Salts

If you're celebrating International Bath Day or simply giving yourself a bit of pampering, CBD bath bombs and bath salts are both great to have on hand. Keep a few of each so you can choose based on what mood you are in or what experience you want.

If you're celebrating International Bath Day or simply giving yourself a bit of pampering, CBD bath bombs and bath salts are both great to have on hand. Keep a few of each so you can choose based on what mood you are in or what experience you want.

Imagine a Romance bath bomb, a glass of red wine, and a really good book to end your day. That's better than falling asleep with Netflix any day of the week.



