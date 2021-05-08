CBD Toner: An Easy Way to Add CBD Skincare Every Night...

We've all heard about the benefits of CBD for our bodies and minds, but now CBD skin care is available to use as well. That extra pampering for your skin is made easy by simply using a CBD toner as part of your nightly routine. It's a quick, refreshing way to get your skin some CBD at night before you go to sleep. CBD Clearskin Toner is designed with your busy life in mind to make it easy to get the refreshing and soothing effects of CBD for your face as a part of your nightly skincare routine.

Today, we'll take a look at this groundbreaking new product and how it can become a valued part of your skincare routine each night, what a CBD toner does for your skin, and how it works to support your best healthy skin for a natural and radiant glow.

The arrival of topical CBD has brought a whole new element to skin care. Excitement over these new options has taken the industry by storm. We know that at night our skin goes into a reparative mode that keeps our skin bright and healthy, so this is an important time to include CBD as part of our skincare practices.

The CBD Clearskin line is designed for skin that needs extra calming and care. The system is comprised of CBD Clearskin Toner, CBD Clearskin Be Gone, and CBD Clearskin Moisture. To get the best benefit from your Clearskin CBD toner, you can use it as part of your nightly skin care regimen.

Step one: Cleanse your skin. You can use your regular cleanser and rinse your face clean. Follow with a CBD Facial Exfoliant a few times a week to keep your skin bright and refreshed.

Step two: Use your Clearskin Toner. This toner is uniquely formulated as a spray, so a few spritzes is all it takes to restore the natural glow of your skin and refine your pores for a healthy appearance.

Step three: If you use a CBD Face Serum, you'll want to apply that before your moisturizer in smooth upward strokes. Don't forget your neck area.

Step four: Follow up with your nightly moisturizer. You can use the lightweight Clearskin Moisture or the CBD Night Cream for that extra boost of nourishing hydration while you sleep.

Step five: Use a little dab of CBD Clearskin Be Gone for any problem areas.

If you are not really wanting to do 'all of that,' it's OK! For some people, quick and easy is the best way. This is one reason the CBD toner comes in a super-convenient spray form. If you're pressed for time, you can simply cleanse your skin, pat dry and follow with a couple of sprays of the CBD toner. (Close your eyes, of course.) Just let the product dry naturally on your skin and you are ready for bed. You can sleep away the hours while the CBD nourishes your skin for a brighter and healthier complexion.

You may be wondering why it is so important for you to use a CBD toner at night, specifically. Isn't it just as important to use during the day? Like a quick spritz after the gym is good too, right? In short, yes, you can use your CBD toner spray for your morning routine, after a workout, or to refresh before you go out. But nighttime for your skin is important for several reasons.

When you sleep, your skin shifts gears from protecting itself and reflecting free radicals in the environment to a more restorative and reparative action. Your skin is really busy while you sleep! Blood flow increases to the surface, bringing vital nutrients to your cells. Your skin, the largest organ in your body, begins working hard to produce collagen, which helps repair and rebuild after all the damage it suffers during the day. While all of this important skin work is going on, you can provide your skin with support by what you put on it right before bed.

Because we know of the skin's nighttime activities, we can better address its specific needs for support at night. We can apply soothing care products including a CBD toner, and keep the environment safe and healthy for our skin to do its best work. Waking refreshed and looking refreshed at the same time is easy with CBD nightly skin care for your face. Here's a little bit more about what CBD toner does for your skin and how you can get the best out of your CBD toner and other CBD nightly products for your face.

The soothing properties of CBD skin care are most important while your face is undergoing this nightly reparative cycle. Your skin is working hard at cellular turnover and other functions. While your skin works to heal itself, you can provide it with soothing and calming products that help it to shake off the stresses of the day. Supple and hydrated skin looks more youthful, refreshed, and brighter, which all make you look and feel your best.

CBD toner plays a specific role in this nightly routine. Aside from repairing itself on a cellular level, there are also actions going on with the pores of your skin. Healthy-looking pores on your face improves the surface of your skin, reflecting light more evenly, making your complexion appear more smooth. The pores work to release sebum, the body's natural moisturizer. Depending on what your skin has been through over the course of your day and what skin type you have, this sebum can build up on your skin and throw off its natural moisture balance.

The natural response to dirt, grime, and oils on your skin is to wash it away with a skincare cleanser that contains surfactants, or to wipe it away with a towel or washcloth. All of these actions strip away the body's natural process of producing oil, and agitates the pores to produce excess sebum in response. Excess sebum can clog pores and create blemishes on your face. So while it is important to keep your skin clean, it is equally important to restore the balance afterwards.

The role of your CBD toner is to restore the calm balance of your skin. Your CBD Clearskin Toner will help to dissolve any remaining impurities and revitalize your skin before you apply your nightly moisturizer. Keeping your pores clear and refined will improve your overall appearance and keep problem areas from developing as often.

To get the most out of your CBD toner, use it as a part of your nightly skincare regimen, including the cleanser prior and the serums and moisturizers after. Exfoliating your skin a few times a week also helps to clear away surface debris, such as dead skin cells, so your toner can work more efficiently on the skin. Here are quick instructions on how to use your CBD toner each night.

Shake well before using.

Mist onto face and neck.

Best used before moisturizer.

Use up to twice a day or as needed.

Store in a dry place away from direct sunlight.

To get the best out of your nightly CBD skincare routine, you can do a few things to 'soften' the environment for your skin. Because your face makes contact with your pillowcase for hours each night, you'll want to make sure the material is kind to your skin. You can use hypoallergenic materials and softer materials like silk for a smooth surface. Also, be sure your pillowcase is regularly cleaned with a gentle detergent that won't bother your skin. Avoid chemical softeners and dryer sheets which may present more chemicals to your skin while you sleep.

You can also use a humidifier in your room if your air is especially dry in your home. All of these things work together to create a more kind environment for your skin while you sleep and to keep the introduction of micro-pollutants at a minimum.

Make sure to hydrate your body well and get plenty of sleep. These two simple habits will also go a long way to support well-hydrated, healthy-looking, radiant, and refreshed skin. This way, you can put your best face forward to begin your days.

We've chosen the ingredients for Clearskin CBD toner very carefully so that your skin gets only the best, natural care. Here are some of the things we've worked into our spray formula for optimal skin care and nourishment while you sleep.

Our Superior Broad Spectrum formula contains only the best of the hemp plant for your beauty-care needs. Our premium hemp extracts of cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and cannabinol are sourced right here in the USA from industrial hemp that is perfect for skincare use. At the same time, all our botanical skincare products are THC-free*.

Every batch of this CBD formula is third-party, ISO-certified lab-tested to ensure quality and purity. We maintain high standards to ensure you get the very best in your skincare products. What all of this means is that you can trust our CBD to be of consistent quality.

CBD works with your skin's endocannabinoid receptors, which connect to the larger endocannabinoid system that helps your body stay in balance. The soothing care and support of CBD helps you achieve the healthy and radiant skin of your dreams. Having this incorporated into your easy-to-use CBD toner spray makes it simple and efficient for you to get the benefits of CBD skin care while you sleep.

Turmeric root oil has long been used in skin care. Its reputation in beauty care is only matched by its actual performance on your skin. Your skin is lavished with benefits from the antioxidants and restorative properties which support the nightly renewal processes for your skin. The calming effects help to soothe your skin as it renews in your sleep. Turmeric root oil helps to beautify your face while you sleep the night away. It is the perfect supportive companion to CBD for supple and radiant skin.

Willow bark supports the natural exfoliation process of your skin, naturally helping to slough away surface buildup and smooth out your complexion. We find these natural ingredients work more gently than chemical additives and harsh grit that could damage your skin.

The exfoliation process is critical for removing the older skin cells and unveiling the fresh, newer cells as they rise to the surface. This process slows down as you age, so including an exfoliation 'helper' in your CBD toner helps to revitalize this natural process and keep your skin looking more youthful and fresh. Remember, when your skin looks more smooth and the younger skin cells are what you see, your skin has that radiance and 'glow' that makes you look your best.

Witch hazel is another great gift to skin care from the botanical world, and it is the perfect gentle component for a CBD toner. Witch hazel helps to control excess oil and shrink pores for a more smooth, refined, and clear complexion. It helps to further break down impurities while revitalizing the pores and gently refining them for a smoother appearance to your skin, without the need for harsh chemicals or stripping actions. The soft, natural scent of witch hazel also gives CBD toner a 'refreshing' feeling when you use it, a quality many users prefer in a facial toner.

We've packed our CBD toner with as many nourishing care ingredients as we can to give your skin that pampering, soothing care it needs. Other botanicals we've chosen to include are echinacea, green tea, passion flower, basil, and essential oils of orange, tea tree, rosemary, and cedarwood. We find this to be the most effective combination of natural extracts that gives your skin a boost while delivering a fresh, natural, pleasing scent that you'll enjoy using each day and night.

What goes into your CBD toner is vital, but what we've eliminated is also of importance. All of our Clearskin products are guaranteed to be cruelty-free, non-GMO, paraben-free, and gluten-free. They are also vegan! So, you can sleep peacefully knowing we've prepared worry-free CBD Clearskin products you can feel good using.

Getting a full night's sleep helps your skin to repair and replenish itself, giving you fresh and vibrant skin you feel good in. Our Clearskin CBD toner is an easy way to get your CBD and prepare your face for its nightly revival session. Just a few quick spritzes and you're all set for a night of restful and restorative slumber. Combine it with a full CBD skincare regimen, and you're giving your skin the best supportive care at the most opportune time for replenishment and pampering

