CBD Treats for Dogs: A Complete Guide...

If you have a dog, you've probably noticed that CBD products, and especially treats for pets, seem to be everywhere. From online retailers to the store where you buy toys and food to the groomer's, you'll find an almost overwhelming variety of options.

With the popularity of CBD dog treats growing, you may even be considering trying them for your dog, too. But you probably have a lot of questions. Just what are CBD treats for dogs? What will they do for my dog? Are they safe? Which kind of CBD treat should I buy?

If you'd like answers to these questions and more, we've created this helpful guide to CBD treats for dogs. We'll cover what CBD dog treats are, discuss how they can help your dog, answer some common questions you may have about dog treats with CBD oil, and then give you some helpful guidance in choosing the best CBD treats for your dogs.

CBD is what's called a cannabinoid, and it is derived from industrial hemp plants. In our case, these plants are grown right here in the USA. CBD works within your dog's endocannabinoid system (or ECS) to enhance your dog's wellness.

If you're not all that familiar with CBD, it comes from the Cannabis sativa plant. We have a section on our site that helps to explain what CBD is in greater detail: 'What is CBD?'

The simple answer? CBD treats for dogs are treats, crunchy or chewy, made with Superior Broad Spectrum CBD, which contains cannabinoids like CBD, CBN, and CBG with additional terpenes. You can also treat your dog in peanut butter form, which is perfect for older dogs or dogs with a taste for some delicious peanut butter.

We all know dogs love treats. Who hasn't been tricked into extra treats by a big pair of puppy dog eyes? So what better way to get the benefits of CBD for dogs than to sneak it to them by way of a yummy treat?

Let's talk about some of what you can expect for your fur babies when you decide to get them some tasty CBD dog treats.

Now that you know what CBD is, let's look at why so many people are giving CBD treats to their dogs and discuss how they work to provide that extra measure of care and wellness for your dog.

If you're not already using CBD and seeing positive benefits yourself, you probably know someone who is. People everywhere are adding CBD to their daily routines and will tell you it's because they see real results, from better sleep and mood to workout recovery.

Seeing how much CBD has helped them, many are wondering if CBD can provide the same benefits for their pets. Which leads to the next question - do CBD treats for dogs actually work?

While research into the benefits of CBD ongoing, anecdotal evidence abounds. Happy pet owners everywhere tell stories about how CBD helps their pup who is afraid of thunder or hates to be left alone. Or their older dog who is slowing down and seems to have more tender hips and joints. Or even just how CBD has helped support a calmer, happier dog on a daily basis.

While every dog is different, and will react differently to CBD based on factors like size, physiology, or overall health and behavior, most people report seeing positive results. CBD builds up in the system over time, so using a consistent serving daily for a few weeks is recommended before assessing results or adjusting servings to see desired effects.

Results will also depend on the type of treat you're giving and what you're giving your dog CBD for. Regular treats can provide a daily serving of CBD for general wellness benefits. But if you are looking to address a particular issue, you can find CBD treats formulated with specific ingredients for things like supporting calm or hip and joint health.

You're probably pretty picky about what you give your dog. Sure, you want to indulge your good boy or girl, but you want to know that what you're giving is good for them. As a good pet parent, you always want to know that whatever you give your canine companion is safe. You read ingredient labels to avoid artificial ingredients and fillers. You talk to your veterinarian about diet and medication interactions. You only want the best for your best friend.

So if you're thinking about CBD treats, product safety will be at the top of your mind.

As with any product, especially something that is popping up everywhere, it's important to know that not every CBD treat is made the same. You should do some research and know what you're buying, just as you would anything you would take for yourself or give your family.

Let's talk about THC, and other things that should (not) be in a good CBD product for your dogs.

The most common concern people have about giving any form of CBD to their dogs is that they've heard of THC and are afraid of giving it to their dogs. Well, fortunately, we've worked out a process that extracts the CBD and other beneficial compounds from hemp while keeping THC below detectable levels. We felt THC wasn't necessary because the other ingredients provide the benefits for your dog.

The important takeaways here are that CBD itself does not provide a psychoactive effect like THC, and though they come from the same hemp plant, it is the extraction process for the hemp that determines what cannabinoids are included. That means CBD dog treats made from hemp will not get them 'high' or have any of the infamous effects associated with marijuana.

Uses only hemp-derived, premium CBD

Made from hemp grown in the USA using safe cultivation methods

Veterinarian-formulated with only pet-safe ingredients

No artificial ingredients or artificial fillers

Third-party lab tested to be free of THC

Comes in strengths based on your dog's weight

Directions and serving suggestions are spelled out clearly

If the treats you choose meet these criteria, you can feel good about safely giving your dog CBD. Of course, it's always a good idea to talk to your veterinarian before adding anything new to your pet's daily routine.

In addition to safety questions, we get some questions more frequently than others regarding our CBD dog treats. We'll address some of those common questions here, like if CBD can help with calm, daily stress, how frequently you can give it to your dog, and how fast it works.

As much as we love our furry friends, some dogs are just way more restless or bouncy than others. One of the main reasons many people give their dogs CBD daily is to support a sense of overall calm. While research is limited, most pet owners will tell you that CBD has really helped their dogs become calmer and more balanced. CBD interacts with body systems that regulate mood and stress levels to help support calming effects, in both dogs and people.

And if your dog needs even more help staying calm during stressful situations or if they suffer from separation issues or fear of thunderstorms and loud noises, you can find calming-specific CBD products for when your poor pup needs a little extra TLC. Calm Canine Bundles for small/medium and medium/large dogs offer both CBD Calming soft chews in turkey flavor and CBD Calming oil in blueberry flavor to offer dogs the comfort they need when they need it.

Another common reason people give CBD to their dogs is to help with daily stress, especially separation issues. Ask any pet parent, and they will tell you that if their precious pup is one of the 20 to 40 percent of dogs that suffer from separation discomfort, it is miserable and heartbreaking, and they'd do anything to help their dog feel better.

For all the reasons we've discussed so far, many dog owners dealing with separation issues turn to CBD to offer relief. Given daily, and in tandem with other supportive care, CBD treats can be part of an overall solution that many people find helps make a difference in their dog's separation discomfort.

Of course, if your dog is experiencing any serious behavioral or physical issues, it's always best to see your veterinarian to rule out any underlying medical conditions or undiagnosed illness.

Yes! If you follow the suggested serving amounts, typically based on your dog's weight, it's okay to give in to those pleading puppy-dog eyes and reward your best friend with some CBD goodness. As with anything you are feeding your dog, moderation is key, and always read the ingredient list to look for any known sensitivities your dog may have.

It's important to note, however, that some CBD treats are formulated for specific concerns, like calming. Your dog may not need to take this type of treat every day, so only give it to them as needed, and always follow the suggested serving instructions.

Also note: CBD products are intended for use in dogs over one year of age.

Every dog is different, from weight to metabolism to overall health. So how soon you see a response to CBD will vary. CBD accumulates in the system over time, and it may take a few weeks before you see the results you are looking for.

It also depends on the reason you are giving your dog CBD. If you want to help ease noise aversion, you might see results after just one or two uses. If your pet is taking CBD to support overall wellness or, say, to support their hips and joints, it could take longer as the CBD builds up in the system.

The way you serve your dog CBD will make a difference as well. If you are giving them CBD oil from a dropper directly into their mouth (preferably under the tongue), it will enter their system faster (20-60 minutes). If you are adding CBD oil to food or giving them CBD treats, it will take longer (45-90 minutes) because it has to work its way through the digestive system.

If you just want to support your dog's overall wellness routine, regular CBD oil or treats are your best bet. If you have specific issues you want to address, specialty formulas for things like calming or hip and joint health add extra beneficial ingredients (like melatonin or glucosamine, for example) that work with the CBD.

Now that you know more, do you think your dog could benefit from these tasty CBD treats? If so, we've got you covered.

Paw CBD offers a full line of treats, tinctures, and topicals for dogs (and cats!). With lots of CBD treat flavors, strengths, and delivery options, you're sure to find something to set their tails wagging! Here's a bit of information about the products so you can choose what is just right for your dog.

Another common question is whether to give your dog CBD oil or CBD treats. The answer really just depends on your - and your dog's - personal preferences.

CBD oil is simply CBD combined with a carrier oil (usually MCT or coconut) that comes in a bottle with a dropper and can be squeezed directly into your dog's mouth or drizzled over their food at mealtime. CBD oil gets into the system faster because it is given directly. Some dogs don't mind the dropper and will cooperate; some won't take it directly, so adding it to food is the best way to serve them CBD oil. You can usually find CBD oil in regular or flavored varieties to tempt even the picky pups.

Because treats are much more portable and easy to give (what dog doesn't like a tasty snack?), many people prefer to give their dog CBD treats, in either a baked crunchy option or a soft chew that is easier on sensitive teeth. Treats are a great option when you are on the go, to help with training, or when you just want to pamper your favorite pooch. Pup-approved flavors like peanut butter, baked cheese, chicken and bacon, or turkey make it easy to find the perfect treat your dog will love.

Paw CBD offers both baked, crunchy treats and soft, chewy treats. No matter which your pup prefers, all of our treats are veterinarian formulated with our premium hemp-derived CBD and wholesome ingredients you can feel good about giving.

These tasty baked, crunchy treats are made with simple, high-quality ingredients to provide a tasty snake you can feel good about. They are available in baked cheese, peanut butter, and sweet potato flavors.

Strengths (based on your dog's weight):

150 mg

300 mg

600 mg

Our soft chews are perfect for dogs that like chewier texture or that may have sensitive teeth. They are made with the same high-quality ingredients and are avaiable in a tasty chicken and bacon flavor.

Strengths (based on your dog's weight):

150 mg

300 mg

600 mg

Calming chews are based on our regular CBD soft chews, but with the added benefits of natural soothing ingredients that help provide extra comfort and care. They come in a yummy turkey flavor.

Strengths (based on your dog's weight):

150 mg

300 mg

600 mg

Formulated from our regular CBD soft chews, our hip and joint chews provide additional anti-inflammatory ingredients to support hip and joint health. They are available in a great bacon flavor.

Strengths (based on your dog's weight):

150 mg

300 mg

600 mg

Your dog cares about neck scratches and cuddling with you. They leave all the worrisome health stuff to you. Which is why it is so great to have CBD dog treats as a fun way to give your dog more supportive wellness care. You can let them carry on with the tail wagging, toss them a CBD treat for dogs and their life carries on, but better. They'll be none the wiser that it's helping them, and just gobble up treats from the human they love. It's a win-win situation for pet parents and doggies everywhere.

Disclaimer: Any information provided should not be considered or treated as medical advice; always consult a veterinarian before changing your pet's health regimen. Products and information mentioned are not intended to be used as a substitute for medical diagnosis, advice, or treatment. Any links to third-party websites are provided as a convenience only and Paw CBD is not responsible for their content.