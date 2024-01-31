Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2024) - cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) (NYSE American: YCBD-PA) (the "Company"), a premier provider of high-quality CBD products, proudly unveils its latest innovation: THCV+CBG Energy Softgels. This product integrates the potency of two dynamic cannabinoids, THCV and CBG, along with 50 mg of caffeine and 500 mcg of B12, creating a unique formula designed to enhance energy, focus, and clarity – an ideal solution for modern, fast-paced lives.

THCV (Tetrahydrocannabivarin) and CBG (Cannabigerol), while lesser-known, are rapidly becoming superstars in the realm of health and wellness. THCV, anecdotally referred to in the industry as "Diet Weed," is making waves due to its potential to help support a sensible diet and regular exercise. CBG, on the other hand, is celebrated as the "mother of all cannabinoids" because all other cannabinoids are originally derived from CBG in the plant.

The THCV+CBG Energy Softgels with Caffeine and B12 represent a fusion of these powerful elements, promising individuals a unique solution to elevate their energy levels and provide a balanced boost. cbdMD has expertly crafted these softgels to support a clear-headed journey ahead, without overwhelming the senses.

"We're excited to introduce the market to our THCV+CBG Energy Softgels," said cbdMD's interim CEO & CFO, Ronan Kennedy. "At cbdMD, we're committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the world of hemp derived cannabinoids. These softgels reflect that commitment, offering our customers a unique and potent product that stands out in a crowded market."

cbdMD's relentless pursuit of innovation and quality shines through its recent launch of a new CBD+CBG Oil Tincture. This underlines their dedication to exploring the potential of the minor cannabinoids, bringing diverse health benefits to their customers, and offering the newest and highest quality products on the market.

cbdMD's THCV+CBG Energy Softgels retails for $64.99 and is available to purchase at www.cbdmd.com. Must be 21 years or older to purchase. For more information about cbdMD, please visit cbdmd.com. Engage on social at @cbdmd.usa.

About cbdMD:

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and recognized hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products as well as Full Spectrum and Delta 9 THC products. The cbdMD brand currently includes high-quality, premium CBD products including tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, sleep aids and more. The Company's Paw CBD brand includes formulated pet products including tinctures, chews and topicals in varying strengths. To learn more about cbdMD and the complete line of products, please visit www.cbdmd.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook or visit one of the thousands of retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified using words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements, including but not limited to federal and state CBD regulation, and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical tools.

