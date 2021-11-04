Do Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies Work?...

Anybody who's misjudged their salad dressing mix or, worse, drunk apple cider vinegar straight, will probably be the first to tell you that the taste is by far the worst part. Unless maybe you really love briny pickles.

However, thanks to the many purported benefits of apple cider vinegar, a number of companies have begun producing ACV supplements in the forms of pills, powders, and gummies to bring you the best possible benefits without the unfortunate aftereffects. Gummy vitamins and supplements in particular have been quickly rising in popularity over the last few years because they make an easier and tastier alternative to liquids, pills, and tinctures.

That being said, with the rise of a new form of nutrition comes a host of questions such as:

What do apple cider vinegar gummies do?

Do they really work?

What other ingredients do they include?

How can I find the best apple cider vinegar gummies?

Launching in November 2021, our new apple cider vinegar gummies contain many functional ingredients combined with CBD to bring you all the best benefits of both. Not only do our gummies aid and maintain your digestive health, but they can also help promote a sense of calm and relaxation when you need it most. So what are the main ingredients in our ACV gummies?

Organic apple cider vinegar powder

Organic beet root powder

Vitamin B12

Folic acid

Organic pomegranate juice powder

Hemp extract (CBD, CBG, and CBN)

Unlike its liquid form, powdered apple cider vinegar has no live bacteria or probiotics in it. This means that unfortunately, apple cider vinegar gummies won't provide you with the same probiotic benefits as something like yogurt or kombucha. Likewise, it's important to be aware of any false claims made by apple cider vinegar gummy products or their manufacturing companies in regards to your probiotic health.

But what we can tell you is that the powdered apple cider vinegar formula used in the production process of our gummies still contains the same proteins, enzymes, vitamins, and antioxidants found in the liquid form, which are the ingredients responsible for aiding and supporting your gut health. While it's true that you could try to regularly drink apple cider vinegar every day to achieve all of the above mentioned benefits, it comes with one very large downside: the acetic acid.

Naturally produced during the fermenting process, acetic acid can irritate your throat, upset your stomach, or even damage your teeth when taken in large or constant quantities. However, one of the best apple cider vinegar gummies benefits is that when it's taken as a gummy in a controlled concentration, you can avoid all those nasty and uncomfortable effects.

Because once you're able to do away with any disastrous aftereffects, you'll find that apple cider vinegar naturally contains a range of vitamins and minerals such as B vitamins, calcium, magnesium, and folic acid. That being said, they're usually found in smaller amounts than what your body actually needs. This is why we added in a few extra benefits for good measure.

Although the beautiful red/purple color that beet root powder lends our apple cider vinegar gummies is a fun effect, its benefits go far beyond that of food coloring. For instance, did you know that beet roots contain nitrates, iron, potassium, and calcium - important minerals that help support your body's oxygen levels while keeping you healthy?

Plus, the natural earthy flavor helps cut the acidity of the vinegar.

B12 is a vital nutrient within your body, as it is responsible for keeping your blood and nerve cells happy and healthy. It's naturally found in a variety of foods, including meat and dairy products, and the amount your body needs varies depending on your age. That being said, a large population that is at risk of not receiving enough vitamin B12 is vegetarians and vegans.

In addition, it's important to know that vitamin B12 deficiency can affect up to 43 percent of older adults. This is typically where dietary supplements, such as our apple cider vinegar gummies, come in. Because while chock-full of a number of amazing benefits, our gummies are also vegan.

Folic acid, also known as vitamin B9 and in some cases folate (the natural form), is typically found in a variety of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and beans and is responsible for making your DNA and other genetic materials as well as metabolizing proteins. Despite its many origins, some people still run the risk of not receiving enough due to genetic or economic conditions.

The reason folic acid is often incorporated into supplements, rather than folate is that your body actually more effectively absorbs folic acid taken in supplement form (85 percent) than from food sources (50 percent). Without folate, your body would have a much harder time breaking down homocysteine, an amino acid that, once broken down with B vitamins, creates chemicals that your body needs to function.

Powdered pomegranate juice does more than help cut the taste of apple cider vinegar. In fact, pomegranates hold a host of benefits including an admirable list of nutrients, minerals, and vitamins. Made from freeze-dried (or sun-dried) and milled pomegranate seeds, the powder form maintains all of the same nutritional benefits as the whole fruit.

Marrying perfectly with apple cider vinegar, the sweet-tart flavor of pomegranates adds a nice zing to our CBD gummies while also acting as a natural preservative to prolong the shelf life.

Like most other supplements, our apple cider vinegar gummies include more than just the standard benefits you can receive from apple cider vinegar, as we detailed above. But there are some other additional benefits that go beyond the ingredients we include in our ACV gummies such as portability, flavor, and diminished aftereffects.

While you can travel with a bottle of apple cider vinegar in your bag or backpack (as long as you're not flying), it isn't exactly convenient. And let's be honest, it probably also looks a little weird. But unlike a heavy glass bottle of vinegar, our apple cider gummies come in a convenient, lightweight bottle that you can easily toss in your bag without worrying about it leaking or worse, breaking. Because you do not want to smell like vinegar all day.

We've said it once and we'll say it again: the acidic vinegar taste is by far one of the worst things about drinking straight apple cider vinegar. It's sour, makes your face pucker, and can leave a nasty taste in your mouth. Our gummies, on the other hand, are sweet, chewy, and a lot more fun to add to your daily routine. Plus, they don't come with all the unfortunate consequences that drinking vinegar can cause.

Unlike the natural liquid form, a serving of apple cider vinegar gummies every day won't result in the same unfortunate and unpleasant disadvantages as drinking vinegar. As we mentioned above, drinking even just a small amount of vinegar every day can upset your stomach, harm your gastrointestinal tract, damage your esophagus, and even corrode the enamel of your teeth.

Before making any purchase, it's important to first determine the quality of a particular ACV gummy with CBD and the trustworthiness of the company that produced them. This can depend on a few factors, including the manufacturing process, the ingredients, and the claims they make about their products.

Although they may seem unrelated at first, these three elements can make up the most important part of the buying process: your trust in the company, and whether or not you'll buy from them again.

The way something is produced, specifically its method of production, plays a big role in how the final product turns out. In this case, that has to do with whether the gummy is infused or coated with CBD, which means exactly what it sounds like.

CBD coated gummies are gummies that are combined with CBD after they're already formed, where CBD is then coated, brushed, or sprayed onto the surface. CBD infused gummies, on the other hand, are mixed with CBD during the production stage, before the gummy is solidified. This means that once mixed, there is an even, calculated amount of CBD all throughout the gummy, unlike CBD coated gummies where the CBD may not be distributed as evenly and can rub off.

What this means for you as the consumer is that if you were to buy apple cider vinegar gummies that were coated in CBD, you will likely end up with a bottle of gummies that contain varying amounts of CBD. Whereas with CBD infused gummies, you can be sure that each gummy contains the exact amount of CBD it is supposed to.

In order to understand how a specific CBD gummy is produced, or any CBD product for that matter, it's important to research and refer to a product's Certificate of Analysis before purchasing. Not only that, but the COA will also tell you how a gummy fairs in terms of additional ingredients and the quality of CBD.

When it comes to the ingredients of your apple cider vinegar gummies with CBD, there are a few things you should look for:

The source and type of CBD

Organic or chemical additives

Natural or synthetic flavors

Additional vitamins

Our ACV gummies offer more than just the benefits of vinegar since we include 750 mg of CBD in a 60-gummy bottle (12.5 mg of CBD per gummy). So when comparing our gummies with another ACV gummy, it's important to know whether you're looking at a full spectrum or broad spectrum CBD product, and whether or not that CBD was grown and produced in the US. Especially if you're concerned about any THC content - even that under the federally legal limit.

While almost all manufactured products will have additives, be they additional flavors or organically sourced fruit/vegetable products, you'll want to take a look at the ingredient list on the back of the product before purchasing. A transparent and trustworthy company will make sure that any additives are clearly listed. A general rule of thumb when it comes to combing through the ingredient list is that if you can easily read and understand it, then you can trust what you're using.

Last but not least, depending on any health concerns you may have or other supplements you're already taking, it's a good practice to double-check the additional vitamin content in your apple cider vinegar gummies. In the case of our ACV gummies, we've included vitamin B12 and folic acid as well as the various vitamins and minerals found in beet root and pomegranate juice powder.

All of the above-listed ingredients are just a few examples of what you might see on the back of your average dietary supplement labels. And as always, no matter your current health needs or concerns, please be sure to check with your doctor before starting any vitamin or dietary supplement regimen.

As we briefly mentioned above, a Certificate of Analysis can tell you a lot of what you need to know when it comes to a specific product. But it is also important to review a company's page in order to determine what research or studies have been done to back up their claims, and whether or not those claims and products can be trusted.

Unfortunately, there are a lot of untrustworthy companies out there that have no problem attaching outlandish claims to their products without providing a shred of evidence to back them up. And if you're not careful, you may end up spending money on something that doesn't do what it said it would, or worse, includes a potentially harmful ingredient.

So if you see a CBD company making claims about their products that seem too good to be true, they probably are. If you ever have any questions about a company or one of its products, a reputable CBD company will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have. Likewise, if a company avoids answering a question directly, beats around the bush, or purposefully makes it hard for you to get in touch with them, then that is a company best avoided.

For more information about apple cider vinegar gummies benefits, or to find out more about our current and future products, take a look at our frequently updated blog. Looking to stay up to date on the latest CBD news and cbdMD's upcoming special offers? Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, or chat with someone live today!