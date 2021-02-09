How to Buy CBD Products Online: The Smart Shoppers Guide...

It can therefore be a bit daunting to decide where to buy CBD oil. The CBD industry is full of small startups, many of questionable character. So here are some tips on how to buy CBD online that will guide you to the products and services you want.

Choosing the right vendor is the key first step in CBD shopping. Generally speaking, here's what you want to look for:

Buy American. There are some good foreign CBD makers, but you can be more certain that American-made CBD complies with U.S. laws related to THC content, hemp-growing standards, and consumer rights.

The website should provide you with lots of information about the company and its manufacturing process. Do they tell you whether it's CBD isolate, full spectrum, or broad spectrum? Do they tell you the THC content? Do they post third-party lab results? Transparency is important.

What are people elsewhere saying about the company? Look for any press coverage, user reviews, and endorsements that people are willing to back with their real names.

Be sure to read the fine print about shipping and returns before buying anything. Especially if you're new to CBD, you want to be able to make returns and exchanges easily as you work out your personal CBD regimen. Call customer service if you have questions - in addition to providing information, this will give you an idea of how good the customer service team is.

CBD oil is helpful to humans, dogs, and cats in similar ways. But if you're looking to buy CBD online for your pet, it's good to choose a site with dedicated CBD pet products. That way, the concentrations, flavors, and added ingredients are tailored for the specific animal, making your fuzzy friend more likely to enjoy consuming them. Customer service will also be able to answer pet-related questions.

There are two components to this question: what form of CBD should you take? And what concentration should it be?

The first question is the more complicated one because there are many, many forms of CBD out there: tinctures, edibles, creams, bath products, you name it. We've dedicated entire posts to choosing the right CBD oil for you. But the best place to start is: why are you interested in taking it?

There are lots of claims out there about what CBD can do for you, some of them pretty wild. We advise that if you're looking for help with overall wellness and want to stay calm and relaxed throughout the day, a basic internal CBD product taken every day will work well. These come in several varieties:

CBD oil tinctures are the simplest and one of the most popular forms because they come in multiple flavors and strengths and can be useful in various ways.

CBD oil capsules are also helpful for their simplicity and the fact that each capsule comes with a precisely measured amount of CBD.

Edibles such as CBD gummies offer similar advantages to capsules but come in tasty flavors and sometimes with supplemental nutrients.

CBD vapes are a popular specialty item for people who enjoy vaping.

When choosing between these products, the next question is how quickly you need it to act and how long you want it to last. Here the delivery method matters.

Inhaled forms of CBD like vapes take effect almost instantly but wear off in a few hours.

CBD oil delivered under the tongue with a dropper absorbs through the mucous membrane and takes effect in about 30 minutes, and lasts around six hours.

CBD that's swallowed, either in capsule or edible form, takes an hour or two to work but can last seven hours or more.

And, of course, the user experience matters too. A CBD gummy might be slow to take effect, but it's a lot tastier than a tincture. The flavor is especially important if you're trying to coax an animal to take the product. A cat might be suspicious if you add a strange new oil to its food, but what if it tastes like catnip? How eagerly might your dog scarf down CBD if infused in peanut butter?

All of the delivery methods mentioned above will give you nice, whole-body benefits of CBD. However, if you're looking to address a specific issue like pain or trouble sleeping, it's best to choose a product that's enhanced with other ingredients proven to help these problems.

For instance, if you're dealing with joint or muscle pain, there are CBD topicals that contain pain-relieving medicines that you might have encountered in other topical analgesics, like menthol and lidocaine. You can also get CBD sleep aids enhanced with melatonin and other soothing ingredients to aid slumber.

If you're not an expert on medicines, a good way to investigate ingredients is by looking at the list on the product's label. (A good CBD website should clearly provide this for every product.) By law, an FDA-approved medicine has to be set apart as the 'active ingredient,' with the exact amount specified. If you look that up on WebMD or a similarly reputable site, it should give you an idea of what the product will be like - 'it's like Bengay, but with CBD!' or something along those lines.

It's a similar story with CBD products for pets, which also can blend with medicines and other useful supplements. For instance, you can get a calming CBD oil for dogs enhanced with melatonin similar to a human sleep aid.

But even all the products listed above don't exhaust the potential of CBD. Almost every product related to personal care and grooming now has CBD added to it. Do you love a hot bath? There are CBD products for that! You can also get CBD skincare products, CBD massage oils, CBD candles, and on and on. These can be fun to add to whatever you enjoy doing but are probably best thought of as supplements to a daily CBD regimen.

If you're just starting to use CBD, we recommend using low-concentration products. If you feel the need, you can always take more of it, but cutting back on a stronger product might be more difficult.

The product's label should give you guidelines about serving size and frequency of use. It's a good idea to stick with those when you start and see how you feel with a few weeks of daily use. When you're taking CBD internally, it tends to build up in your system over time, so you might not feel the full effect right away.

Remember, you can take multiple CBD products, but all the CBD you take internally adds up the same however you take it. However, topicals don't go into your bloodstream so you can mix those pretty freely with ingestibles.

If more than one kind of CBD product appeals to you, or you have multiple CBD users in the house (including pets!), then buying a CBD bundle could be a cost-effective option. Once you've worked out a CBD regimen you like, joining an autoship program or a rewards program can also provide added value. Buying CBD products online can be easy, even fun!